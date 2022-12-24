Read full article on original website
Dog the Bounty Hunter Sells Famous Colorado Mansion for Nearly $1.6 Million
Between former presidents, sports standouts, and A-list actors, many celebrities have called Colorado home. Until recently, one of those stars was Duane "Dog" Chapman. Better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, Chapman is a Denver native who previously lived in a stunning Castle Rock mansion that he featured on his various TV shows.
Say What? Animal Website Says That Loveland is Colorado’s Coldest Town
Colorado has many, many great places to reside, including Loveland. If you were to believe a certain website, you would think that Loveland is the "coldest" town in the Centennial State. There's no way to know where they came up with their figure, but for them to say that Loveland's...
Denver’s Classic Casa Bonita Restaurant Announces Grand Re-Opening
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus, and, yes, Casa Bonita will live again. While we may have had our doubts about both of those things in recent years, those uncertainties have been put to rest. I spotted Santa twice this year in Grand Junction - at the downtown tree lighting and at the parade of lights, and now the news directly from the new owners that Casa Bonita will, in fact, be open once again.
Colorado’s “Motel of Tomorrow” Has Been Demolished – Now What?
When the Cameron Motel first opened in 1956, it was a convenient and budget-friendly option for tourists in the Denver area to stop and stay the night at. Located just feet from the off-ramp of I-25, the vibrant arrowhead sign caught the eye of many motorists passing by, especially those looking for somewhere to rent a room.
Popular Colorado Pizza Joint Adjusts to Market and Adds Robot to Staff
The next time you visit Estes Park, you may want to stop in and see this robot in action. Or, are you against the idea?. In May of 2022, Loveland's Chili's made news when they introduced their robot. In December of 2022, another Colorado restaurant has added a mechanical staff member.
Colorado Ranks No. 2 in Best Places for Dog Owners
Colorado residents love their dogs — so much so, in fact, that our canine affinity shocks out-of-staters. Science backs our obsession up too. Although Colorado may not have the best dog parks, studies have consistently ranked cities like Fort Collins and Colorado Springs as "pet-friendly." So, it's not surprising...
How to Protect Your Pets in the Colorado Cold
Cold weather in Colorado never seems to stick around for long. One day, snow will cover the ground, and the next, it will have melted away. But this week, the Centennial State is forecasted to enter a deep freeze, with wind chills bringing temperatures to -50°. We know how to stay warm — but how do we keep our pets safe?
Fort Collins Police Honor Slain Officer Over 100 Years After His Death
Over 100 years later, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) still remembers the loss of one of their officers. According to a Facebook post from FCPS, Officer Charles Brockman died on December 17, 1911, while pursuing a suspected killer. The incident began that night, when Brockman was patrolling the area near Linden and Walnut.
Check Out This Charming Estes Park Cottage Currently For Sale
New residences are popping up left and right throughout Colorado, but there's something charming about the older homes that appear on the market.
Adorable African Penguin Hatches at the Denver Zoo
The Denzer Zoo made an exciting announcement this week, regarding a fluffy new addition to the African penguin flock. On November 10, penguin parents Sinclair and Wesson welcomed an adorable newborn chick into the world. This is the first African Penguin to hatch at the zoo in three years. It's also the first chick for the black-and-white pair of breeding birds.
Colorado Library Closes After High Meth Levels Discovered Inside
A pest problem or an emergency repair are both fairly common reasons that a public place might need to temporarily close its doors, but a library in Boulder is facing a different sort of issue that's forcing visitors to stay away for the time being. The city's of Boulder's main...
Did You Know This Colorado Dive Bar Once Appeared in a TV Series?
For years, a vintage neon sign has illuminated the recessed entryway of the Candlelight Tavern at 383 South Pearl Street in Denver. From the outside, the commercial-style brick building with the glowing sign looks like any other dive bar around downtown Denver. Having been around for more than 70 years,...
Is This Really The Top City For Christmas In Colorado?
Christmas in Colorado is a special time of year. One Colorado city, in particular, stands out above the rest as it was just ranked the best city for Christmas in the whole state. Do you agree?. This Is The Best City For Christmas In Colorado. Maybe it's the lights, the...
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Hackett Sacked: Denver Broncos Have Fired Their Head Coach
Hope for a winning season was seemingly high for the Denver Broncos this season. Optimism was pretty high, starting with a new head coach and a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. However, that optimism quickly fizzled out with loss after loss as the weeks went by on the field. The Denver Broncos...
