Boys Basketball: Camden Catholic, Cinnaminson picks up second wins in Butch McLean Tournament
Camden Catholic got double figure scoring contributions from three different players in a 62-56 victory over Rancocas Valley at the Butch McLean Memorial Tournament, in Haddon Heights. Tobe Nwobu (23 points), Braelen Crump (14 points), and Mel Jones (11 points) led Camden Catholic (5-1) on offense. The Irish led by...
Girls Basketball: Cedar Creek victorious in Pitman Classic
Cedar Creek picked up a close 42-38 victory over Bridgeton in the finals of the Pitman Classic, in Pitman. That’s now two straight wins and an early season title for Cedar Creek (3-2), which started the season out 1-2 with two blowout losses. It’s the first time since the...
Boardwalk Classic: Camden Catholic shocks No. 5 Sparta - Girls basketball recap
Aaryn Battle recorded 21 points to lead Camden Catholic to a stunning 54-30 victory over Sparta, ranked No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the Boardwalk Classic Showcase at Wildwood. After a tightly contested first half in which Camden Catholic held a narrow 25-23 lead, a 23-2 run in...
No. 2 Camden wins title at John Wall Holiday Invitational - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers as Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northwood (NC), 60-36, in the title game of the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Coby White Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Kentucky-bound Wagner, who also had five rebounds and three...
Boardwalk Classic: No. 5 Sparta, Holy Spirit win showcases - girls basketball
Kira Murray netted 23 points to help lift Holy Spirit to a 56-20 win over St. Hubert (PA) at the Boardwalk Classic in the Wildwood Convention Center. Sabrina Little added 12 points while Laura Cella chipped in with five points for Holy Spirit (5-1). No. 5 Sparta 52, Conestoga (PA)...
Boys Basketball: Viking Classic - Moorestown over Kingsway in consolation final
Moorestown defeated Kingsway 50-41 in the third place consolation final at the Eastern Viking Classic, in Voorhees. Moorestown (4-2) get back into the win column with its fourth win of the season. The Quakers narrowly lost by four points in the first round to Kingsway. With the loss, Kingsway drops...
Girls basketball: Vineland finally gets to take home the trophy (PHOTOS)
This year’s edition of the Vineland girls basketball team is looking to exorcize some demons. They eradicated one of them Wednesday, overcoming a slow start before sprinting to a 41-27 victory over defending champion Washington Township in the final of the 9th annual West Deptford Holiday Tournament at the River Winds Community Center.
Boys basketball: Camden Tech tops Salem Tech - Atlantic Tech Holiday Tournament
Salvatore Algeri scored 22 points to lead the way for Camden Tech as it defeated Salem Tech 63-41 in the consolation game of Atlantic Tech Holiday Tournament at Atlantic Tech High School in Mays Landing. Camden Tech (1-4) jumped out to an early 18-7 lead at the end of the...
No. 5 Rutgers Prep falls short - Pete and Jameer Nelson Classic - Boys basketball
Jadin Collins led his team with 14 points and six boards but Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, could not overcome a slow start as Cardinal O’Hara (PA) prevailed, 73-53, in the Pete and Jameer Nelson Play-By-Play Classic at Widener University in Chester, PA. Franklin Jones...
Warrior Holiday Classic: Cherry Hill East crowned champs over Robbinsville - Girls basketball recap
Lilly Quintero dropped 14 points to lead Cherry Hill East to a 39-32 victory over Robbinsville in the final round of the Warrior Holiday Classic in New Egypt. Humna Hussain was closely behind Quintero with 10 points. Cherry Hill East (2-2) used an 11-3 run in the second quarter to take a 20-9 lead at halftime. Robbinsville would cut the deficit to six points in the third quarter, but Cherry Hill East scored enough buckets down the stretch of the game to come away with the victory.
Boys Basketball: Hopewell Valley, Ocean Township get 1st round wins in Molinelli Tournament
Hopewell Valley got off to a fast start and ultimately defeated Burlington City 55-41 in the first round of the John Molinelli Tournament, in Pennington.
Pop Vernon Classic, 1st rd.: Highland, Cherry Hill West move on - girls basketball
Salem fell to 1-2. Cherry Hill West 48, Riverside 11. Julia Lewis tallied 11 points and Lilly Legato had 10 to help lift Cherry Hill West to a 48-11 win over Riverside in the first round of the Pop Vernon Classic in Riverside. Addison Petti chipped in with nine points...
Girls Basketball: Clark scores 1,000th point in Viking Showcase round robin
Gloucester Catholic defeated Haddon Heights 53-32 to pick up its second win of the Viking Holiday Showcase, in Voorhees. Leading by just two at the end of the first quarter, Gloucester Catholic (4-1) went on a 23-3 run during the second quarter and took a 25-13 lead into the halftime break.
Girls Basketball: No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas narrowly advances in Viking Invitational Tournament
St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated South Fayette (PA) 50-49 in the first round of the Viking Invitational Tournament, in Wilmington, DE. St. Thomas Aquinas (5-0) overcame an early deficit with a big third quarter run to ultimately win in a nail biter. South Fayette...
Washington Township holds off hosts to win West Deptford Holiday Tournament
The last time the Washington Township boys basketball team was 6-0, Chris Racobaldo was an elementary school student who was usually sitting in the bleachers cheering on his older brother Richie, a starting forward at the time.
Nottingham tops Pitman for Pitman Classic title - Boys basketball
Joe Lemly led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points as Nottingham captured the Pitman Classic title with a 61-49 win over Pitman in the championship game. Jacob Dormevil added 14 points and Jordan Raba hit three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points for Nottingham, which took command with an 18-6 run in the second quarter and went on to improve to 4-2.
Boys Basketball: No. 2 Camden, No. 6 Don Bosco Prep at John Wall Invit. in Raleigh
Aaron Bradshaw’s 22 points and 13 rebounds powered Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-48 victory over Panther Creek (N.C). in the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Coby White Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. Bradshaw, a University of Kentucky commit, had 14 points and eight...
Wrestling: Highland-Triton takes first at Bart Payne Holiday Tournament.
The Highland-Triton wrestling team took first place in the team race at the Bart Payne Holiday Tournament in Haddon Township. Highland-Triton finished with 149 points, narrowly edging out second-place Gateway-Woodbury’s 144 points. Owen Kulb and Michael Williams led the charge for Highland-Triton as Own Kulb took first in the...
Boys Basketball: Nottingham, Pitman cruise to victory in Pitman Classic 1st round
JP Dickerson scored 30 points as Nottingham defeated Absegami 78-58 in the first round of the Pitman Classic, in Pitman. Nottingham (3-2) led by 13 at the end of the first quarter and used that cushion to build its lead throughout the rest of the game. Absegami (2-3) kept the...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 14-20, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Nov. 14-20, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Entries list property address followed by selling...
