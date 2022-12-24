Lilly Quintero dropped 14 points to lead Cherry Hill East to a 39-32 victory over Robbinsville in the final round of the Warrior Holiday Classic in New Egypt. Humna Hussain was closely behind Quintero with 10 points. Cherry Hill East (2-2) used an 11-3 run in the second quarter to take a 20-9 lead at halftime. Robbinsville would cut the deficit to six points in the third quarter, but Cherry Hill East scored enough buckets down the stretch of the game to come away with the victory.

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO