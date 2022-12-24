ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Girls Basketball: Cedar Creek victorious in Pitman Classic

Cedar Creek picked up a close 42-38 victory over Bridgeton in the finals of the Pitman Classic, in Pitman. That’s now two straight wins and an early season title for Cedar Creek (3-2), which started the season out 1-2 with two blowout losses. It’s the first time since the...
PITMAN, NJ
Girls basketball: Vineland finally gets to take home the trophy (PHOTOS)

This year’s edition of the Vineland girls basketball team is looking to exorcize some demons. They eradicated one of them Wednesday, overcoming a slow start before sprinting to a 41-27 victory over defending champion Washington Township in the final of the 9th annual West Deptford Holiday Tournament at the River Winds Community Center.
VINELAND, NJ
Warrior Holiday Classic: Cherry Hill East crowned champs over Robbinsville - Girls basketball recap

Lilly Quintero dropped 14 points to lead Cherry Hill East to a 39-32 victory over Robbinsville in the final round of the Warrior Holiday Classic in New Egypt. Humna Hussain was closely behind Quintero with 10 points. Cherry Hill East (2-2) used an 11-3 run in the second quarter to take a 20-9 lead at halftime. Robbinsville would cut the deficit to six points in the third quarter, but Cherry Hill East scored enough buckets down the stretch of the game to come away with the victory.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Nottingham tops Pitman for Pitman Classic title - Boys basketball

Joe Lemly led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points as Nottingham captured the Pitman Classic title with a 61-49 win over Pitman in the championship game. Jacob Dormevil added 14 points and Jordan Raba hit three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points for Nottingham, which took command with an 18-6 run in the second quarter and went on to improve to 4-2.
PITMAN, NJ
