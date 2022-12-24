ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Basketball: Links, results and featured coverage for Dec. 26

No. 6 Don Bosco Prep at Broughton (NC), 9 a.m. No. 11 Manasquan vs. Toms River South at TR North, 2:30. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Girls Basketball: Results, recaps, photos, and links for Monday, Dec. 26

Mount St. Dominic 47, St. Elizabeth 26 - Box Score. Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, First Round. North Brunswick 48, Academy for Urban Leadership Charter 12 - Box Score. Passaic Charter 44, Ferris 22 - Box Score. Paterson Kennedy Tournament. Morristown 64, Paterson Kennedy 24 - Box Score. Gill St....
Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament: Summit wins consolation game over J.P. Stevens - Girls basketball recap

Emily Sensenich scored a career-high 20 points to lead Summit to a 44-30 victory over J.P. Stevens in the consolation game of the Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament in Summit. Stephanie Sexton added seven points for Summit (2-4), who faced a 17-16 deficit at halftime but expanded its lead to double-digits after outscoring J.P. Stevens 28-13 in the second half.
SUMMIT, NJ
Boys Basketball: Troy Buxton leads Lacey in Jack DuBois Memorial Tournament - First round

Troy Buxton scored 32 points to propel Lacey past Monmouth 62-52 in double overtime in the first round of the Jack DuBois Memorial Tournament in West Long Branch. Monmouth (4-2) sported a 19-17 lead at halftime before Lacey (4-1) fought back in the third quarter to take a five-point lead. Monmouth would not go away quietly however as it outscored Lacey 20-15 in the fourth to force overtime. After each side notched four points in the first overtime, Lacey took control in the second outscoring Monmouth 14-4.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Nottingham tops Pitman for Pitman Classic title - Boys basketball

Joe Lemly led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points as Nottingham captured the Pitman Classic title with a 61-49 win over Pitman in the championship game. Jacob Dormevil added 14 points and Jordan Raba hit three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points for Nottingham, which took command with an 18-6 run in the second quarter and went on to improve to 4-2.
PITMAN, NJ
