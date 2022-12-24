Troy Buxton scored 32 points to propel Lacey past Monmouth 62-52 in double overtime in the first round of the Jack DuBois Memorial Tournament in West Long Branch. Monmouth (4-2) sported a 19-17 lead at halftime before Lacey (4-1) fought back in the third quarter to take a five-point lead. Monmouth would not go away quietly however as it outscored Lacey 20-15 in the fourth to force overtime. After each side notched four points in the first overtime, Lacey took control in the second outscoring Monmouth 14-4.

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO