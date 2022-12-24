Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: Can’t-miss games for Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Each week, NJ Advance Media identifies some of the best games on the schedule and breaks down each matchup. Check out the best action around the state this week.
Boys Basketball: Links, results and featured coverage for Dec. 26
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep at Broughton (NC), 9 a.m. No. 11 Manasquan vs. Toms River South at TR North, 2:30. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Girls Basketball: Results, recaps, photos, and links for Monday, Dec. 26
Mount St. Dominic 47, St. Elizabeth 26 - Box Score. Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, First Round. North Brunswick 48, Academy for Urban Leadership Charter 12 - Box Score. Passaic Charter 44, Ferris 22 - Box Score. Paterson Kennedy Tournament. Morristown 64, Paterson Kennedy 24 - Box Score. Gill St....
Boys Basketball: No. 2 Camden, No. 6 Don Bosco Prep at John Wall Invit. in Raleigh
Aaron Bradshaw’s 22 points and 13 rebounds powered Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-48 victory over Panther Creek (N.C). in the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Coby White Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. Bradshaw, a University of Kentucky commit, had 14 points and eight...
Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament: Summit wins consolation game over J.P. Stevens - Girls basketball recap
Emily Sensenich scored a career-high 20 points to lead Summit to a 44-30 victory over J.P. Stevens in the consolation game of the Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament in Summit. Stephanie Sexton added seven points for Summit (2-4), who faced a 17-16 deficit at halftime but expanded its lead to double-digits after outscoring J.P. Stevens 28-13 in the second half.
Boys Basketball: Troy Buxton leads Lacey in Jack DuBois Memorial Tournament - First round
Troy Buxton scored 32 points to propel Lacey past Monmouth 62-52 in double overtime in the first round of the Jack DuBois Memorial Tournament in West Long Branch. Monmouth (4-2) sported a 19-17 lead at halftime before Lacey (4-1) fought back in the third quarter to take a five-point lead. Monmouth would not go away quietly however as it outscored Lacey 20-15 in the fourth to force overtime. After each side notched four points in the first overtime, Lacey took control in the second outscoring Monmouth 14-4.
Boys Basketball: South River, Keansburg both win in Titan Holiday 1st round
South River used an explosive first quarter to move past Henry Hudson 84-50 in the first round of the Titan Holiday Tournament, in Keansburg. South River (5-0) scored 33 first quarter points and followed that up with 30 points in the second quarter and held a big 63-26 lead at the halftime break.
Boys basketball Christian Brothers, St. Rose, Red Bank, Notre Dame win at Buc Classic
Jayden Hodge scored 18 points for second-seeded St. Rose in a 65-39 victory over seventh-seeded Long Branch in the first round of the Albert E. Martin Buc Classic at Red Bank Regional in Little Silver. Matthew Hodge had 13 points and Tyler Cameron added 12 for St. Rose (5-0), which...
Boys basketball: Newark East Side beats Eagle Academy in Newark Public School Holiday semis
Quatrell Wilson posted a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, while Sutan Fitzpatrick netted a game-high 17 points with three steals to lead third-seeded Newark East Side in a 54-38 win over Eagle Academy in the semifinals of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, at Weequahic in Newark.
Boys Basketball: Mendham, Delbarton win - J.P. Flynn Memorial Tournament - Semifinal round
Luca Cresti scored 15 points to lead Mendham past Wayne Valley 52-41 in the semifinals of the J.P. Flynn Memorial Tournament in Mendham. Trailing 10-8 at the end of the first quarter, Mendham (3-2) turned things around in the second and took a nine-point lead into halftime. Mendham continued its momentum in the second half outscoring Wayne Valley 26-24.
Dover Tournament: Parsippany Hills tops Lenape Valley to win title - boys basketball
Julio Tatis finished with 29 points to lift Parsippany Hills to a 66-55 win over Lenape Valley in the final round of the Dover Holiday Tournament in Dover. Simeon Washington contributed nine points for Parsippany Hills, which improved to 3-2 on the season. Troy Brennan netted 25 points while Nate...
Boys Basketball: Middlesex, Bound Brook win in Crusader Classic 1st round
Jordan Robinson notched a triple-double and Jordan Summers had a double-double to lead Bound Brook narrowly past Spotswood 77-74 in the first round of the Crusader Classic, in Bound Brook. Robinson finished with 27 points, 17 rebounds, 13 assists, and six steals, while Summers scored 29 points and added 15...
William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic : Kearny and Nutley advance to final - Girls Basketball
Ava Hyams starred for Kearny with 22 points and seven rebounds in its 56-34 win over Indian Hills in the semifinals of the William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic in Lodi. Maci Covello recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kearny led 30-12 at halftime. Madison Trocolar netted 21 points for Indian Hills.
Toms River North beats Central Regional in 1st round of WOBM Classic - girls basketball
Third-seeded Toms River North defeated sixth-seeded Central Regional 52-29 in the first round of Cervino Bracket play in the WOBM Classic at RWJ Barnabas Arena in Toms River. After opening this season with a loss, Toms River North (3-1) has now won three straight games by at least 13 points.
Girls basketball: No. 2 Morris Catholic rolls past Apex Friendship (NC) in John Wall Classic
Alexis Rosenfeld posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds as Morris Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 51-32 win over Apex Friendship (NC) at the John Wall Classic at Cary Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. Morris Catholic will play in the championship game...
Joe Silver Holiday Tournament: Roselle, St. Augustine winners in semis - Boys basketball
Tahdir Carson recorded a double-double for Roselle with 18 points and 11 rebounds in its 57-52 win over Hillside in the semifinals of the Joe Silver Holiday Tournament in Hillside. Elijah Harris added 13 points and five assists for Roselle, which outscored Hillside 19-14 in the final frame to break...
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Tues., Dec. 27
Newark Collegiate Classic: Irvington tops hosts to win the title - girls basketball
Janasia Wilson turned in a big-time double-double with 33 points and 11 rebounds to lead Irvington to a 63-52 win over Newark Collegiate in the final round of the Newark Collegiate Panther Holiday Classic. Yadira Marshall netted 14 points while Selena Fagan and Faith Phillips contributed six points apiece for...
Nottingham tops Pitman for Pitman Classic title - Boys basketball
Joe Lemly led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points as Nottingham captured the Pitman Classic title with a 61-49 win over Pitman in the championship game. Jacob Dormevil added 14 points and Jordan Raba hit three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points for Nottingham, which took command with an 18-6 run in the second quarter and went on to improve to 4-2.
Kinnelon over Parsippany - Butler Tournament - Final - Girls basketball
Olivia Aliotta came away with a game-high 24 points, including three 3-pointers, as Kinnelon won, 43-28, over Parsippany in the final round of the Butler Tournament. Katherine Donaldson added 12 points for Kinnelon (2-3), which opened with a 14-7 run and led 28-18 at halftime. Georgia Kachulis paced Parsippany (2-2)...
