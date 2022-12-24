The voter's voice was not heard this time because of voting machines. I still say no to corrupt, dishonesty & the madness that is in the White House right now. Biden is the worst president in history & many people's voices were not heard. You will see the US completely destroyed through immigration & sending a 100 billion dollars to Ukraine. The heat and division is out of control. We are looking for the light too & we have not found it in government for a long time. I believe that everybody in government should be fired the White House should be emptied & the common everyday man that has a brain in his head should be the one running this country. But the elite will continue to think that they are smarter & wiser than the man that has to figure out how to feed his family or the Senior citizen that has to figure out how to get their meds & eat all in the same month. Let's all pray for the miracle of God comes back soon & right the wrongs.
