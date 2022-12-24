ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

KRON4 News

Suspect in California serial killings faces more murder charges, district attorney says

(KTXL) - The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said.  Records show Wesley Brownlee, 43, originally faced three murder charges for the deaths of Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz and Lawrence Lopez.  An amended complaint filed by […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4

Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out

KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Man hurls racist rant towards two Asians at San Mateo …. Incident happened Dec. 24. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in...
SAN RAMON, CA
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Arrest Made In Hate Crime Incident at East Bay In-N-Out

This morning's gusty winds, from the atmospheric river that is passing through the Bay Area, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to become a giant harmonica again. The bridge was "singing" again as the wind blew through the west-facing railing. [KPIX]. San Ramon police have made an arrest in the Saturday...
indybay.org

Judge Donna Ryu condemns City of San Francisco’s attacks on the homeless encampments

Judge Donna Ryu condemns City of San Francisco’s attacks on the homeless encampments. Reportedly, on December 23, 2022, in her court order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu granted an emergency order in a lawsuit against the City of San Francisco for criminalizing homelessness, prohibiting the City from enforcing an array of brutal policing practices violating the civil rights of unhoused persons in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RadarOnline

First Photos Of Man Charged With Homophobic & Racist Hate Crimes At In-N-Out Burger Surface After His Arrest

The first photos of the man charged with racist and homophobic hate crimes inside a California In-N-Out Burger over the weekend have surfaced after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The suspect, since identified as 40-year-old Jordan Krah, was arrested earlier this week and charged with two hate crimes connected to an incident that took place inside a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger on December 24.Elliot Ha and Arine Kim, two friends who became the victims of the hate crimes believed to have been committed by Krah, were enjoying a meal at the burger restaurant when the 40-year-old Denver, Colorado native allegedly began...
SAN RAMON, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition

California Sikhs have received statewide recognition, and San Jose’s own Sikh community played a crucial role. The state Assembly approved a resolution earlier this year to recognize and promote understanding of the ethnic and religious group that totals more than 20,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than 200,000 statewide, according to census data.... The post San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Laced Drugs Hospitalize 5 After Overdoses, SF Officials Confirm

Six adults overdosed on Christmas Day after using laced drugs they believed to be cocaine, a hospital official not authorized to speak publicly told The Standard. Five people were hospitalized, including two in critical condition, and emergency officials administered Narcan to all six individuals, the SF Fire Department confirmed. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Stolen car chase ends on westbound Highway 80 in Vallejo; Suspects arrested

VACAVILLE -- California Highway Patrol officers blocked all lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo Wednesday morning during a vehicle chase from Sacramento that ended with multiple arrests.The CHP said the incident began when officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle in Sacramento, but the driver fled from officers at a high rate of speed.A CHP helicopter followed the silver sedan along westbound I-80 at I-505, allowing officers to follow from a safe distance, the CHP said.Spike strips were deployed at Red Top Road in Fairfield causing the suspect vehicle's tires to flatten. The car continued on westbound 80 and was driving on rims at about 10 miles an hour when it finally stopped just past State Highway 37.Chopper video showed the suspect vehicle pinned against the center divider in the westbound direction by a CHP vehicle. The driver was seen crawling out the window of the silver sedan with hands raised as a number of officers surrounded the vehicle with their weapons drawn.Three other passengers were also detained.The end of the chase temporarily blocked all lanes of westbound I-80 just before noon.No injuries were reported. The CHP Solano unit was leading the investigation.
VALLEJO, CA
thesfnews.com

Paulesha Green Arrested For Death Of Two Children

SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, December 23, a 34 year old woman by the name of Paulesha Green, was arrested after two children were found dead in the Bayview District. Police were called to the residence on Navy Road at 7:37 a.m. and met with two parents who directed them to the children. One child was a 1 year old girl and the other was a 5 year old girl, both unresponsive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Big Money SF Homeless and Drug Treatment Contracts Awarded in 2022

The homelessness and drug addiction crisis have long cast a shadow over San Francisco’s streets, increasingly cutting into the budget as city leaders flounder to find solutions. The city budgeted $667.8 million toward homeless services and $75 million for drug health and treatment programs during the 2022 fiscal year....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
riolindamessenger.com

Sacramento County Searching for Shelter Operator

The County of Sacramento Office of Homeless Initiatives (OHI) is seeking interest from qualified organizations interested in operating a low-barrier, scattered-site interim 24/7 shelter program for persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The program will be inclusive of both operations and re-housing services. The shelter re-housing services provider may be the same...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Contra Costa Herald

New Year brings new Bay Area toll-payment assistance programs

Free crossings for eligible veterans begin Jan. 1, penalty-waiver program coming. Dec. 27, 2022 – The Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) and the Golden Gate Bridge District today announced two new bridge toll assistance programs that will benefit customers from lower-income households as well as eligible military veterans, beginning in 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

Black Wealth Builders Fund Supports Black Homeownership

A new loan fund in the San Francisco Bay Area is creating a new model for supporting Black homeownership by offering zero-interest loans to help Black households make the down payment on a home, which is often a major stumbling block for new homebuyers. Frances Nguyen reports on the story for Next City.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured in afternoon shooting in the Mission

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shooting injured two people in the Mission on Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Around 12:42 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Mission Street, not far from the 16th Street Mission BART station. There officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

