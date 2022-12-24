VACAVILLE -- California Highway Patrol officers blocked all lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo Wednesday morning during a vehicle chase from Sacramento that ended with multiple arrests.The CHP said the incident began when officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle in Sacramento, but the driver fled from officers at a high rate of speed.A CHP helicopter followed the silver sedan along westbound I-80 at I-505, allowing officers to follow from a safe distance, the CHP said.Spike strips were deployed at Red Top Road in Fairfield causing the suspect vehicle's tires to flatten. The car continued on westbound 80 and was driving on rims at about 10 miles an hour when it finally stopped just past State Highway 37.Chopper video showed the suspect vehicle pinned against the center divider in the westbound direction by a CHP vehicle. The driver was seen crawling out the window of the silver sedan with hands raised as a number of officers surrounded the vehicle with their weapons drawn.Three other passengers were also detained.The end of the chase temporarily blocked all lanes of westbound I-80 just before noon.No injuries were reported. The CHP Solano unit was leading the investigation.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO