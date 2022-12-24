ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, ME

ems1.com

U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers

LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Bethel Inn Resort purchased by Massachusetts hotel group

Crowned as “America’s best ski town” by USA Today in 2019 and increasingly known as a summer destination for its growing trail system, Bethel’s year-round market was a top attraction for a Quincy, Mass., hotel group that acquired Bethel Inn Resort this week. “We absolutely love...
BETHEL, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 178 calls for service for the period of Dec. 20 to Dec. 28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,581 calls for service. Michael E. Benner, 33, of Brunswick was issued a summons Dec. 20 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Detective Jared Mitkus.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Three families displaced following fire in Sanford

PORTLAND, Maine — Several families have been displaced after a three-alarm fire destroyed a multiunit building in Sanford. All residents were able to safely evacuate the building on Elm Street, but the building is no longer habitable, the Sanford Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday morning. One...
SANFORD, ME
mainepublic.org

Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm

Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
YORK COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide

Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
EDGECOMB, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police safely locate missing Buxton woman

BUXTON, Maine — A Buxton woman was reportedly found safe by police Tuesday evening after she was last heard from on Monday. The woman was reported missing early Tuesday morning, Interim Chief Kevin Collins of the Buxton Police Department said in a release. She was last seen Sunday night...
BUXTON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire

Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
ELIOT, ME
Q97.9

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
KITTERY, ME
B98.5

After Business Burns, Maine Man Gives Back Through Foundation

Angelo Sotiropoulos came to America with dreams, like many of our family members. He started from the bottom and now he is most definitely is here!. According to an article by Fox23 Maine, he arrived in Maine in 1978 and for over 40 years he built a strong foundation of the family within his community. He is the happy owner of Gorham House of Pizza.
GORHAM, ME
WGME

Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm

An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Bridgton boy raises funds by sleeping at pet shelter

FRYEBURG, Maine — Oliver Blair, 8, slept over on Saturday night at Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in a bid to raise at least $29,000. It is Harvest Hills’ 14th year doing the sleepover fundraiser and Blair’s second year, the pet shelter’s executive director, Joan McBurnie, said.
BRIDGTON, ME

