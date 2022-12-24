Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Homeless woman who died in Manchester had completed re-entry program in Carroll County jail
Dec. 28—A woman who died in a sidewalk tent on Christmas Eve outside a Manchester homeless shelter had recently been released from a New Hampshire jail with high hopes for her success. Amanda Hartness, 34, was feted in November at the Carroll County jail in a ceremony that included...
newsfromthestates.com
From health care to voting, immigrant-led group eases challenges for New Mainers
Members of AK Health and Social Services with candidates for elected office at an event at a mosque in Lewiston | Courtesy AK Health and Social Services. When it started in 2020, AK Health and Social Services had just one employee and a shoestring budget. Now, heading into 2023, the...
ems1.com
U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers
LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
WGME
'Just an unsettling thing:' Neighbors left with questions after death of Midcoast child
EDGECOMB (WGME)- A toddler’s death is under investigation on the Midcoast. For area residents, there are still a lot of questions. Lincoln County law enforcement initially responded to the call. It has since been turned over to the State Police Major Crimes Unit, which is standard protocol for a child death.
mainebiz.biz
Bethel Inn Resort purchased by Massachusetts hotel group
Crowned as “America’s best ski town” by USA Today in 2019 and increasingly known as a summer destination for its growing trail system, Bethel’s year-round market was a top attraction for a Quincy, Mass., hotel group that acquired Bethel Inn Resort this week. “We absolutely love...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 178 calls for service for the period of Dec. 20 to Dec. 28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,581 calls for service. Michael E. Benner, 33, of Brunswick was issued a summons Dec. 20 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Detective Jared Mitkus.
Three families displaced following fire in Sanford
PORTLAND, Maine — Several families have been displaced after a three-alarm fire destroyed a multiunit building in Sanford. All residents were able to safely evacuate the building on Elm Street, but the building is no longer habitable, the Sanford Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday morning. One...
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
WMTW
Cumberland deputy provides much needed distraction after tree falls on family home
STANDISH, Maine — A Cumberland County deputy gave two young children a much-needed distraction after a tree fell on their home during Friday’s storm. The two children and their parents were home when a tree fell onto their Standish home late Friday morning. The sheriff’s office noted on...
mainepublic.org
Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm
Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
A Simply Stunning Topping-Off Ceremony Was Held for Maine’s Tallest Building
Me? I'm not a big fan. I have tried to overcome my fear without a lot of success. However, it doesn't stop me from being absolutely fascinated with videos that will make any acrophobic's legs weaken. However, there was no way I was passing up an opportunity to truly test...
Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide
Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
Police safely locate missing Buxton woman
BUXTON, Maine — A Buxton woman was reportedly found safe by police Tuesday evening after she was last heard from on Monday. The woman was reported missing early Tuesday morning, Interim Chief Kevin Collins of the Buxton Police Department said in a release. She was last seen Sunday night...
Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire
Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
After Business Burns, Maine Man Gives Back Through Foundation
Angelo Sotiropoulos came to America with dreams, like many of our family members. He started from the bottom and now he is most definitely is here!. According to an article by Fox23 Maine, he arrived in Maine in 1978 and for over 40 years he built a strong foundation of the family within his community. He is the happy owner of Gorham House of Pizza.
WGME
Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm
An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
newscentermaine.com
Maine coastal communities continue cleanup after Friday storm
Webhannet Drive in Wells was particularly hard hit. Extreme high tides, winds, and waves all combined at the worst time for the coastal community.
laconiadailysun.com
Bridgton boy raises funds by sleeping at pet shelter
FRYEBURG, Maine — Oliver Blair, 8, slept over on Saturday night at Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in a bid to raise at least $29,000. It is Harvest Hills’ 14th year doing the sleepover fundraiser and Blair’s second year, the pet shelter’s executive director, Joan McBurnie, said.
themainewire.com
Maine Mom Filing Human Rights Complaint Against School That Secretly Coached Daughter Into Gender Change
The mother of a Damariscotta 13-year-old who public school officials encouraged to undertake a gender transition is filing a complaint against the school with the Maine Human Rights Commission. Amber Lavigne, of Newcastle, discovered that Great Salt Bay Community School employees had started to socially transition her daughter into a...
