Daily News
Reader: Shelter shouldn’t be needed, but is
In the December 24 edition of the Palatka Daily News, reporter Daniel Egitto wrote a great piece detailing the shelter organized by Pastor Cliff Lyda of First Presbyterian. I was there the night Mr…
Daily News
A great big thank you to the Pink Out Putnam sponsors
The Pink Out Putnam would like to thank all the people and businesses of Putnam County who sponsored us during 2022. This is our 6th year of donating to The Putnam First Cancer Fund. Our donation…
Daily News
2022 All-County Volleyball Team: One Last Curtain Call
Raiders’ Carbajal follows up strong junior year with bigger senior season. As she turned and walked away one last time, Crescent City Junior-Senior High senior setter Aleni Carbajal couldn’t help but let her emotions get the best of her. Off the court and behind the scenes…
Daily News
Crescent City seeking infrastructure help in legislation requests
Crescent City leadership is aiming to tackle infrastructure wants during the January legislation delegation meeting. The city commission met last week and decided to request funding for items from…
Daily News
Authorities: Man followed neighbor home to threaten him
A Putnam Hall man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening to use a stick to kill his neighbor over a dispute between the neighbor and the suspect’s father. Raymond King, 47, has been charged…
Daily News
Jarvis Williams Holiday Classic: Ready to Hoop It Up
Two brackets for this year’s boys tournament: 8-team event and 4-team classic. After years of trying, Palatka Junior-Senior High boys basketball assistant coach Jason Shaw and head coach Bryan Walter finally got their wish. For the first time in three years, the 11th annual…
