Putnam County, FL

Daily News

Reader: Shelter shouldn’t be needed, but is

In the December 24 edition of the Palatka Daily News, reporter Daniel Egitto wrote a great piece detailing the shelter organized by Pastor Cliff Lyda of First Presbyterian. I was there the night Mr…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

2022 All-County Volleyball Team: One Last Curtain Call

Raiders’ Carbajal follows up strong junior year with bigger senior season. As she turned and walked away one last time, Crescent City Junior-Senior High senior setter Aleni Carbajal couldn’t help but let her emotions get the best of her. Off the court and behind the scenes…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Daily News

Jarvis Williams Holiday Classic: Ready to Hoop It Up

Two brackets for this year’s boys tournament: 8-team event and 4-team classic. After years of trying, Palatka Junior-Senior High boys basketball assistant coach Jason Shaw and head coach Bryan Walter finally got their wish. For the first time in three years, the 11th annual…
PALATKA, FL

