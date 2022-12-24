ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

Hundreds frolic during first Snow Day

Snowballs flew across the Palatka riverfront as children in mittens and coats played Tuesday in piles of snow and slid down snow slides. Positively Putnam’s first Snow Day garnered hundreds of people to come down to the riverfront. Children snacked on Kona Ice, took photos at the selfie station, got into snowball fights and raced down an icy slide.
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Time running out for storm relief requests

Deadlines are approaching for Putnam County residents to apply for federal relief for damages from Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole. The deadline to contact the Federal Emergency Management…
Daily News

Reader: Shelter shouldn’t be needed, but is

In the December 24 edition of the Palatka Daily News, reporter Daniel Egitto wrote a great piece detailing the shelter organized by Pastor Cliff Lyda of First Presbyterian. I was there the night Mr…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Haleigh Cummings’ father arrested on Christmas

Ronald Cummings, 39, was out of prison for two months before returning to the county jail Christmas Day facing multiple felony charges. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office charged Cummings, of Welaka, with felonies for resisting an officer with violence, battery on an officer, obstruction, trafficking oxycodone and drug possession without a prescription, according to county jail records.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Jarvis Williams Holiday Classic: Ready to Hoop It Up

Two brackets for this year’s boys tournament: 8-team event and 4-team classic. After years of trying, Palatka Junior-Senior High boys basketball assistant coach Jason Shaw and head coach Bryan Walter finally got their wish. For the first time in three years, the 11th annual…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

2022 All-County Volleyball Team: One Last Curtain Call

Raiders’ Carbajal follows up strong junior year with bigger senior season. As she turned and walked away one last time, Crescent City Junior-Senior High senior setter Aleni Carbajal couldn’t help but let her emotions get the best of her. Off the court and behind the scenes…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Daily News

2022 All-County Volleyball Team

Alexis Wallace Making her fourth appearance on the all-county team, the senior middle and outside hitter capped her high school career with a phenomenal season for Peniel Baptist Academy. One of…

Comments / 0

Community Policy