More than 100 people packed the Pomona Park Community Center on Saturday to enjoy a holiday meal of turkey, ham, sides and dessert for free. With the help of local sponsors, the Pomona Park Beautification Committee served 325 plates of food including to-go orders during the committee’s first Christmas Eve dinner. In total, 122 people came by the community center for dinner in person Saturday, event organizers said on social media.

POMONA PARK, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO