ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridainsider.com

Florida unveils two new available license plates

License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Few Times It's Actually Snowed in Florida

One thing that native Floridians might wish they could experience that their northern neighbors take for granted is snow. Sure, Florida transplants who've moved from northern states may not see what all of the fuss is about. After all, some of them moved to Florida to escape the cold weather. But for people who were born in Florida and haven't spent much time in the cold, not having snow in the winter can feel like a void.
FLORIDA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
MIAMI, FL
Evie M.

This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it

A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".
TITUSVILLE, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

Ron DeSantis' Policies Make Florida Fastest-Growing State

Although Florida is famous for snowbirds, not all of them have been heading back north once winter ends. The Sunshine State is the fastest-growing state in the Union for the first time since 1957, attributing the governance of Ron DeSantis (R) as the driver for this milestone. According to the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy