Palatka, FL

Daily News

2022 All-County Volleyball Team: One Last Curtain Call

Raiders’ Carbajal follows up strong junior year with bigger senior season. As she turned and walked away one last time, Crescent City Junior-Senior High senior setter Aleni Carbajal couldn’t help but let her emotions get the best of her. Off the court and behind the scenes…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Daily News

2022 All-County Volleyball Team

Alexis Wallace Making her fourth appearance on the all-county team, the senior middle and outside hitter capped her high school career with a phenomenal season for Peniel Baptist Academy. One of…
Daily News

Jarvis Williams Holiday Classic: Ready to Hoop It Up

Two brackets for this year’s boys tournament: 8-team event and 4-team classic. After years of trying, Palatka Junior-Senior High boys basketball assistant coach Jason Shaw and head coach Bryan Walter finally got their wish. For the first time in three years, the 11th annual…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

South Putnam community shares Christmas feast

More than 100 people packed the Pomona Park Community Center on Saturday to enjoy a holiday meal of turkey, ham, sides and dessert for free. With the help of local sponsors, the Pomona Park Beautification Committee served 325 plates of food including to-go orders during the committee’s first Christmas Eve dinner. In total, 122 people came by the community center for dinner in person Saturday, event organizers said on social media.
POMONA PARK, FL
Daily News

Reader: Shelter shouldn’t be needed, but is

In the December 24 edition of the Palatka Daily News, reporter Daniel Egitto wrote a great piece detailing the shelter organized by Pastor Cliff Lyda of First Presbyterian. I was there the night Mr…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Haleigh Cummings’ father arrested on Christmas

Ronald Cummings, 39, was out of prison for two months before returning to the county jail Christmas Day facing multiple felony charges. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office charged Cummings, of Welaka, with felonies for resisting an officer with violence, battery on an officer, obstruction, trafficking oxycodone and drug possession without a prescription, according to county jail records.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

