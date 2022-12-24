Washington State freshman forward Mael Hamon-Crespin leaves team for 'personal reasons'

Read full article on original website
Look: Jacob Cofie leads Eastside Catholic (Washington) to semifinals of Holiday Classic
SAN DIEGO - Top Washington boys basketball prospect Jacob Cofie scored 11 points to lead Eastside Catholic (Washington) to a 55-36 win on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 32nd annual Torrey Pines Holiday Classic presented by SBLive Sports. Cofie, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound center and ...
Ryan continues strong start with perfect first day at Centennial Holiday Classic
FRISCO — Continuing its strong start to the season, the Ryan girls basketball team rolled to a 48-36 win over Frisco Centennial Wednesday at Centennial High School. The Lady Raiders' victory completed a 2-0 day at the Centennial Holiday Classic Tournament after knocking off Justin Northwest in a low-scoring 27-23 affair earlier in the day. Those victories continued Ryan's (15-5, 3-0 in district) strong start to the 2022-23 season where it has already nearly matched its win total from a season ago, when it went 16-18.
Hurricanes, Capitals release Stadium Series logos ahead of official January jersey unveiling
In a little less than two months the Carolina Hurricanes will welcome the Washington Capitals outside to Carter-Finley Stadium for the NHL's coveted Stadium Series -- and in doing so, both teams are unveiling new uniforms for the game.
CFB World Reacts to Triple-Overtime Finish in Liberty Bowl
The Jayhawks and Razorbacks combined for one of the most chaotic bowl games in recent memory.
