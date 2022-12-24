Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Tyler Cowen: Americans have found their happy place
How happy are Americans, really? This country has its troubles, surely, but a new study suggests things may be better than they seem. Two economists, David G. Blanchflower of Dartmouth College and Alex Bryson of University College London, have come up with a new and more intuitive way to measure well-being. The results are striking. If you consider U.S. states as comparable to countries, 16 of the top 20 political units in the world for well-being are in the US — including the top seven.
WacoTrib.com
New Mexico State to begin search for next chancellor
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is searching for its next chancellor. The Las Cruces campus announced in a news release Wednesday that the university's Board of Regents has approved the administration to start looking for a new leader. Current Chancellor Dan Arvizu's five-year contract is...
Comments / 0