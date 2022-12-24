How happy are Americans, really? This country has its troubles, surely, but a new study suggests things may be better than they seem. Two economists, David G. Blanchflower of Dartmouth College and Alex Bryson of University College London, have come up with a new and more intuitive way to measure well-being. The results are striking. If you consider U.S. states as comparable to countries, 16 of the top 20 political units in the world for well-being are in the US — including the top seven.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO