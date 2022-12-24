Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Catholic boys, Liberty girls roll to victory on Wednesday
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Holiday hoops tournaments wrapping on Wednesday across the Lehigh Valley. Central Catholic boys and Liberty girls programs coming out with victories on the day. At Rockne Hall, the Vikings posting a resounding win over La Academia Charter Academy, 60-40. Several Vikings contributing on the offensive side of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading/Central Dauphin and Fleetwood/Upper Perk boys basketball, 12.27.22
Reading and Fleetwood roll in holiday tournament openers. Holiday tournaments happening all around Berks County this week. Reading and Fleetwood playing host to their respective tournaments, and each host opening play with a win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading and Fleetwood roll in holiday tournament openers
Holiday tournaments happening all around Berks County this week. Reading and Fleetwood playing host to their respective tournaments, and each host opening play with a win. The Red Knights continue to roll in the opening half of the season with a 73-56 win over Central Dauphin. The Red Knights would...
WFMZ-TV Online
Governor Mifflin falls to Pennridge in the Boyertown Holiday Tournament
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Governor Mifflin making the brief trek down to Boyertown for the annual Holiday Tournament. The Mustangs running into a game Pennridge squad, falling to the Rams, 62-54. Both teams battling it out early on this one, the Mustangs holding their own against the Rams for much of the way. They would find themselves clinging to a small lead, but unable to hold on.
WFMZ-TV Online
Weyerbacher Brewing, under new ownership, to share space with The Colony Meadery in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - The new year is bringing big changes to a pair of Lehigh Valley craft beverage producers. Weyerbacher Brewing Company, a staple of Easton's South Side for more than 25 years, in October resolved its second bankruptcy case in three years and scored a new owner, Savant Beverages LLC.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
WFMZ-TV Online
ArtsQuest: 'Unauthorized party' sold Peepsfest tickets through Eventbrite
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you have tickets for Peepsfest at SteelStacks this weekend, check to make sure they are legit. ArtsQuest says an "unauthorized party" used the website, Eventbrite, to sell tickets to the event. ArtsQuest says it does not use Eventbrite for any tickets. The Eventbrite page appears to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chester steak shop to rebrand and relocate to former site of Oley Turnpike Dairy
OLEY TWP., Pa. - A Chester County business is finalizing plans to move into a former Berks County ice cream shop. Penn Steak and Fries, a sandwich shop serving the Pottstown area for over 20 years, announced Monday plans to move from their longtime location at the Coventry Mall to the former site of the Oley Turnpike Dairy.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nearly $50K raised for Berks family that lost home in Christmas Day fire
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. – The community is rallying around a family that recently lost their house in a fire. Christmas night, flames erupted at their home in Longswamp Township. 69 News spoke with the family about what they lost and their focus on what they still have. They say...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs Allentown gunshot victim as 11-year-old boy
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The juvenile who died after being shot in an Allentown home was an 11-year-old boy, authorities say. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office was called around 9 p.m. Tuesday to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest after the boy was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m., the coroner said Wednesday morning.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading apartment residents shelter at Southwest Middle School due to power outages
READING, Pa.- The lights are back on for many in Berks County, but tonight Met-Ed crews are still trying to restore power to some homes and businesses. The power problems forced some in Reading to spend the night in a shelter. Armand Maheu was one of close to 70 residents...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Longswamp Township house fire started near fireplace
LONGSWAMP TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Christmas Day fire has destroyed a home and displaced a family in Longswamp Township, Berks County. Authorities say when they got to 20 Clearview Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night, fire was venting from the roof and extending from the first floor all the way to the attic of the home.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fireworks, other festivities set to return to Reading for New Year's
READING, Pa. - It's always an exciting time looking ahead to the new year!. The Reading Public Museum will hold its Noon Year's Eve celebration for the younger partygoers who won't be able to make it to midnight and the Reading Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of ABBA. Of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Boy, 11, dies after accidentally shot by 10-year-old brother, DA says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A "tragic accidental shooting." That's what the Lehigh County district attorney is calling the incident that left an 11-year-old boy dead in Allentown. The boy's 10-year-old brother accidentally shot the 11-year-old Tuesday evening in the basement of a relative's home in the 600 block of N. Front Street, said DA Jim Martin, in a statement Wednesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Juvenile dies after being shot in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police say a juvenile died of a gunshot wound in Allentown. Allentown police converged on a neighborhood not far from the Tilghman Street Bridge on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 600 block of North Front Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. for an unknown problem, according to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Family seeks closure after losing loved one to shooting in New Morgan
READING, Pa. - One of the stories that I felt had a personal impact on me this year is one that we do again and again. It's about someone who has lost a loved one, often times due to tragedy or crime. Troy Rickenbach's family is one example of so many in our community that have experienced this kind of loss.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton mayor announces upgrades for police, fire depts.
Easton mayor announces upgrades for police, fire depts. In a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Sal Panto said he will be suggesting more than $1 million of savings for the City of Easton to city council in the coming weeks.
WFMZ-TV Online
Power being restored to customers in Berks
The Christmas tree lights are back on inside the Stagg's Union Township home. It comes after they spent most of Christmas weekend in the dark.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading high-rise without power; tenants bused to warming shelter
READING, Pa. – The American Red Cross said 56 people — all from the B'nai B'rith apartments in Reading were brought to a shelter at Southwest Middle School Monday. Authorities said people at the apartments on Franklin Street have been without power for a day. People have been...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 pharmacies in Berks set to merge
WEST READING, Pa. - Two long-time Berks County independent pharmacies are set to merge. That's West Reading Drug Store, which has been serving people in Berks County since 1897, and Esterbrook Pharmacy, which is currently located on the campus of The Reading Hospital and Medical Center. Wednesday's announcement raised a...
