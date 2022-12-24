ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

Central Catholic boys, Liberty girls roll to victory on Wednesday

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Holiday hoops tournaments wrapping on Wednesday across the Lehigh Valley. Central Catholic boys and Liberty girls programs coming out with victories on the day. At Rockne Hall, the Vikings posting a resounding win over La Academia Charter Academy, 60-40. Several Vikings contributing on the offensive side of...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Reading and Fleetwood roll in holiday tournament openers

Holiday tournaments happening all around Berks County this week. Reading and Fleetwood playing host to their respective tournaments, and each host opening play with a win. The Red Knights continue to roll in the opening half of the season with a 73-56 win over Central Dauphin. The Red Knights would...
READING, PA
Governor Mifflin falls to Pennridge in the Boyertown Holiday Tournament

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Governor Mifflin making the brief trek down to Boyertown for the annual Holiday Tournament. The Mustangs running into a game Pennridge squad, falling to the Rams, 62-54. Both teams battling it out early on this one, the Mustangs holding their own against the Rams for much of the way. They would find themselves clinging to a small lead, but unable to hold on.
SHILLINGTON, PA
Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
ArtsQuest: 'Unauthorized party' sold Peepsfest tickets through Eventbrite

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you have tickets for Peepsfest at SteelStacks this weekend, check to make sure they are legit. ArtsQuest says an "unauthorized party" used the website, Eventbrite, to sell tickets to the event. ArtsQuest says it does not use Eventbrite for any tickets. The Eventbrite page appears to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Coroner IDs Allentown gunshot victim as 11-year-old boy

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The juvenile who died after being shot in an Allentown home was an 11-year-old boy, authorities say. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office was called around 9 p.m. Tuesday to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest after the boy was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m., the coroner said Wednesday morning.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PSP: Longswamp Township house fire started near fireplace

LONGSWAMP TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Christmas Day fire has destroyed a home and displaced a family in Longswamp Township, Berks County. Authorities say when they got to 20 Clearview Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night, fire was venting from the roof and extending from the first floor all the way to the attic of the home.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Fireworks, other festivities set to return to Reading for New Year's

READING, Pa. - It's always an exciting time looking ahead to the new year!. The Reading Public Museum will hold its Noon Year's Eve celebration for the younger partygoers who won't be able to make it to midnight and the Reading Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of ABBA. Of...
READING, PA
Boy, 11, dies after accidentally shot by 10-year-old brother, DA says

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A "tragic accidental shooting." That's what the Lehigh County district attorney is calling the incident that left an 11-year-old boy dead in Allentown. The boy's 10-year-old brother accidentally shot the 11-year-old Tuesday evening in the basement of a relative's home in the 600 block of N. Front Street, said DA Jim Martin, in a statement Wednesday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Police: Juvenile dies after being shot in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police say a juvenile died of a gunshot wound in Allentown. Allentown police converged on a neighborhood not far from the Tilghman Street Bridge on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 600 block of North Front Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. for an unknown problem, according to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Family seeks closure after losing loved one to shooting in New Morgan

READING, Pa. - One of the stories that I felt had a personal impact on me this year is one that we do again and again. It's about someone who has lost a loved one, often times due to tragedy or crime. Troy Rickenbach's family is one example of so many in our community that have experienced this kind of loss.
READING, PA
Reading high-rise without power; tenants bused to warming shelter

READING, Pa. – The American Red Cross said 56 people — all from the B'nai B'rith apartments in Reading were brought to a shelter at Southwest Middle School Monday. Authorities said people at the apartments on Franklin Street have been without power for a day. People have been...
READING, PA
2 pharmacies in Berks set to merge

WEST READING, Pa. - Two long-time Berks County independent pharmacies are set to merge. That's West Reading Drug Store, which has been serving people in Berks County since 1897, and Esterbrook Pharmacy, which is currently located on the campus of The Reading Hospital and Medical Center. Wednesday's announcement raised a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

