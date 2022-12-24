Read full article on original website
Wizards prevail 116-111 to snap 76ers’ 8-game winning streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points, Bradley Beal added 19 and the Washington Wizards ended Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak with a 116-111 victory. The Wizards withstood a 48-point effort by Joel Embiid and a 26-point, 13-assist performance by James Harden. The 76ers cut a 16-point deficit to one late in the game but couldn’t overtake Washington, which played the final 4:17 without Beal. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Beal had a sore left hamstring. The Wizards have won three of four following a 10-game losing streak.
Roope Hintz scores twice, Stars beat Predators 3-2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roope Hintz scored his second goal of the game with 52.3 seconds left to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist and Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for the Stars, winners of three of four. Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. In the final minute, Hintz found a loose puck on the right side and fired it by Saros.
Arvidsson, Danault power Kings past Golden Knights, 4-2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and two assists, Pheonix Copley made 21 saves to win his fifth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night. Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Vilardi also scored to help the Kings improve to 5-01 in their past six games. Michael Amadio scored for the third straight game for Vegas, Brayden McNabb had a goal, and the Golden Knights started a Southern California back-to-back with their first loss in three games. Logan Thompson allowed three goals on 24 shots.
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs’ 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller also scored for Arizona, Connor Ingram made 28 saves and Jacob Chychrun had three assists to reach 102 for his career. The Coyotes have won two straight and are 5-1-1 at home in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena after returning from a 14-game, 33-day trip. Evan Rodrigues, Cole Makar and Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche, who have lost three straight to Arizona for the first time in nine seasons.
Red Wings wipe out 4-goal deficit, beat Penguins in OT
Jake Walman’s sixth career goal came off a feed from Andrew Copp on a two-on-one at 2:13 of overtime Wednesday
Barzal, Lee, Bailey lead Islanders past Penguins, 5-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee each scored twice, Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Tuesday night. Hudson Fasching and Brock Nelson each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made with 19 saves in his 100th NHL appearance. New York has won two in a row. Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 38 saves, but the Penguins fell for the third time in four games after starting December with a seven-game winning streak.
Nylander’s OT goal gives Maple Leafs 5-4 win over Blues
ST. LOUIS (AP) — William Nylander scored in overtime for Toronto after teammate TJ Brodie missed a penalty shot earlier in the extra session, and the Maple Leafs beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4. Justin Holl, Alexander Kerfoot, Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares also scored for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves as the Leafs won their third straight to improve to 10-2-1 in December. Jordan Kyrou, Calle Rosen, Ryan O’Reilly and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington allowed five goals on 37 shots as St. Louis dropped its third straight after winning four in a row.
Hield makes 6 3-pointers as Pacers beat Hawks 129-114
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield made six 3-pointers on his way to 28 points, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-114. Hield hit 11 of 16 shots, including 6 of 7 from deep. He leads the NBA with 132 3s this season. The Pacers led by 10 entering the fourth quarter and doubled that margin in about six minutes. Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and seven assists. Myles Turner scored 18. John Collins had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who were without injured starters De’Andre Hunter and Clint Capela. Trae Young had 22 points and 10 assists.
Washington scores 26 as banged-up Suns beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 26 points, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. Washington, a two-way guard in his second year out of Ohio State, went 5 for 9 from 3-point range and 10 of 21 from the field overall. Eight Suns scored in double figures, helping the team stop a three-game slide. Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Chris Paul finished with 14 points and six assists. Ja Morant led Memphis with 34 points.
Doncic has 60-21-10, rallies Mavs to wild OT win over Knicks
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks. Dallas was down nine with 33 seconds left in regulation before getting even in a back-and-forth sequence capped by Doncic missing a free throw on purpose, ending up with the loose ball on the rebound and hitting a jumper for a 115-115 tie with a second remaining. The first 60-point game in Dallas history also was the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history.
Hurricanes, Capitals release Stadium Series logos ahead of official January jersey unveiling
In a little less than two months the Carolina Hurricanes will welcome the Washington Capitals outside to Carter-Finley Stadium for the NHL's coveted Stadium Series -- and in doing so, both teams are unveiling new uniforms for the game.
Three players ejected after Pistons-Magic scuffle
DETROIT (AP) — Three players were ejected after a fight between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons late in the first half of their game. Orlando’s Franz Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions during the ensuing scuffle in front of the Pistons bench Wednesday. Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench as they chased an errant pass, starting a scuffle that involved every player on both teams.
