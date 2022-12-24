SUTTER COUNTY – One driver has died and another driver suffered major injuries in a head-on crash near Yuba City late Christmas night. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 10 p.m., an 18-year-old woman in a 2017 Ford Mustang was driving on S George Washington Boulevard when her car was hit head-on by a 1999 Ford Explorer going the wrong way near Bogue Road. The driver of the Explorer, 44-year-old Yuba City resident Jack Alan Means, was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. Officers say the Mustang driver suffered major injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. While no arrests have been made, CHP says both parties had empty alcohol containers in their vehicles. The Mustang driver also appeared to be impaired, officers say. A toxicology report is pending.

