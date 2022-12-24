Read full article on original website
Man, 44, killed in Christmas night head-on crash near Yuba City
SUTTER COUNTY – One driver has died and another driver suffered major injuries in a head-on crash near Yuba City late Christmas night. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 10 p.m., an 18-year-old woman in a 2017 Ford Mustang was driving on S George Washington Boulevard when her car was hit head-on by a 1999 Ford Explorer going the wrong way near Bogue Road. The driver of the Explorer, 44-year-old Yuba City resident Jack Alan Means, was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. Officers say the Mustang driver suffered major injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. While no arrests have been made, CHP says both parties had empty alcohol containers in their vehicles. The Mustang driver also appeared to be impaired, officers say. A toxicology report is pending.
Woman suffers major injuries in south Sacramento hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO — A woman suffered major injuries after being hit by a car in the south Sacramento area, authorities said Tuesday evening. The collision happened shortly before 5:25 p.m. along Fruitridge Road west of Stockton Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division, the driver involved in...
Vacaville officers track down hit-and-run driver suspected of DUI
VACAVILLE – Officers in Vacaville tracked down a suspected hit-and-run driver late Christmas night thanks to help from community members who called 911.The Vacaville Police Department says information helped officers track down the car after the driver crashed into some parked cars at what he described as "a green stop sign." Exactly where in the city the crash happened was not disclosed.The driver was placed under arrest for a DUI and hit-and-run.No injuries were reported.
Suspect accused of taking SUV from Rocklin driveway identified
A suspect has been identified after being caught on camera stealing a car from a Rocklin home. Police say he used an unlocked door to get inside and steal some keys. He drove off in the SUV, then about an hour later, brought it back and parked it in the driveway.
Rancho Cordova police to hold DUI and license checkpoint
(KTXL) — The Rancho Cordova Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 30. The police department said that the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location somewhere in the city of Rancho Cordova from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During this checkpoint, officers will be looking for […]
Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee tied to 4 other slayings, prosecutor says
A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a man clad in black who...
Woman burned at assisted-living facility dies after being burned
One person has died after being burned at an assisted-living facility in Rancho Cordova. Metro Fire of Sacramento says the woman was holding lit cigarette when she fell asleep and caught her clothes and blanked on fire. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Alleged DUI Driver Kills Fairfield Man in Traffic Crash
Fatal Accident on Sonoma Boulevard Reportedly Caused by DUI Driver. A suspected DUI driver was placed under arrest and is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter following a fatal accident in Vallejo. Officers arrived at the accident scene on Sonoma Boulevard between Garibaldi and Sereno drives around 8:00 p.m. Although the name of the person who died in the collision has yet to be released, the Vallejo Police Department reported he was a Fairfield man, age 44.
Delta flight makes emergency landing in Nashville due to possible engine issue
A Delta flight traveling from Atlanta to Sacramento was forced to make an emergency landing Monday morning in Nashville due to reports of engine trouble, the airline said Monday. Delta Flight 356, a 757 aircraft, had 185 passengers on board and six crew members. It took off at 8:46 a.m....
The Giving Machine at the Roseville Galleria
This holiday season, Sacramento-area residents can go to vending machines and purchase clothing for a local refugee family, meals for a needy family, a blanket for a homeless person, essentials for a battered woman, and even chickens for a family in Africa. The Light the World Giving Machines are located on the first floor of the Westfield Roseville Galleria and stocked with items that are needed by four regional and three international charities. Molly Riehl is at the Galleria, finding out more!
Thrift shopping at Lodi House!
Lodi House Thrift Boutique supports a growing homeless women and children’s shelter; “Hope for Women and Children,” to provide support, counseling and shelter to homeless women and children. Rachel Wulff is at the shop doing some SERIOUS post-Christmas shopping!
