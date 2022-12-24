this is more common in women, which is why it's harder to get a diagnosis. doctors don't listen to female patients, and it's killing us.
When I figured out that's what my son had somewhere around 2010, you really never heard of it. He got the flu in 8th grade, and never recovered. When he got to the point of only being able to eat Popsicles and drink Ensure, for two weeks, all his Dr was concerned about was his weight, and he needed to cut out sweets. This was after bringing him back and forth to the Dr, including testing at Mayo. I finally requested all his records and went into research mode. I thank God for the nurse at Mayo that said he was borderline for POTS. The Dr denied that also. I had the results and yes, we was borderline. I printed out everything I could find about POTS, highlighted all the symptoms he had and found another Dr. He also knew nothing about POTS but was willing to admit I was on to something. He told me to give him a week to research and then he told me I was right. That same Dr went on to re-diagnose a couple of his other patients.
When I was diagnosed with EDS in 1986, the EDS specialist in Seattle told my parents that there were only 18 known cases in United States, it was that rare. But because it went under-diagnosed for so long and it's got a 50% chance of being passed to your offspring, it just kept growing and growing until it's not even that rare anymore. I chose to be sterilized so that I wouldn't give a child this miserable syndrome. For me, the worst part isn't even the disease itself, it's the way doctors treat you like a hypochondriac and tell you it's all mental illness. I have diagnosed PTSD from the way I've been treated by medical professionals. I wouldn't wish that on anyone. I'm glad to see this disease getting the attention it deserves so that future generations won't have to suffer like we do.
