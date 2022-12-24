Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Conor McGregor’s Christmas Day as he and Dee Devlin lavish their children with gorgeous gifts
CONOR McGREGOR and Dee Devlin spoiled their three children on Christmas Day as they received a whole host of fancy toys. The UFC superstar shared a bunch of snaps from throughout the day that showcased how Conor Jr, Croia and Rían were the stars of the show. Extended family...
Sean Strickland Lashes Out At MMA Community For Paying Tributes To Stephan Bonnar
Sean Strickland slammed the MMA community over too-late tributes to the deceased Stephan Bonnar. “Tarzan” argued people should’ve helped the UFC Hall of Famer when he was still alive and not now that he’s already dead. Tributes poured in after The Original Ultimate Fighter Stephan Bonnar passed...
Breaking: UFC Fighter Suspended On Monday Morning
Another fighter linked to James Krause and one of the biggest controversies in the UFC has reportedly been suspended according to ESPN's David Purdum and Marc Raimondi. Per the network, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has suspended 25-year-old flyweight Jeff Molina who earlier this month withdrew from his Jan. 14 fight against Jimmy Flick in Las Vegas.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor legally cleared to call Artem Lobov a ‘rat’ as Proper 12 whiskey case continues
Conor McGregor has earned a second small court victory over his former best friend and (alleged) business advisor, Artem Lobov. Lobov recently sued McGregor for a 5 percent cut of a $600 million deal “The Notorious” closed earlier this year to sell his popular Proper 12 whiskey brand. According to Lobov, he was the one who gave McGregor the idea of doing his own whiskey, rather than teaming up with “The Mountain” Hafthor Bjornsson on an Icelandic vodka.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest
Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Says He’ll Always Appreciate The Rock
Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s most prominent performers, whenever he’s around. The Beast Incarnate demolished everyone who stood in his way when he debuted on WWE’s main roster in March 2002. Within three months of his debut, the star collegiate wrestler was racking up victories and being crowned King of the Ring.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon
WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Believes Boxers Use Mental Health As An 'Excuse' To 'Get Out Of Stuff'
Gervonta Davis has his doubts about the legitimacy of Ryan Garcia’s mental health struggles. When asked after a recent open workout whether he is stronger mentally than his rival, Davis suggested that Garcia’s mental health break last year was an “excuse” to “get out of stuff.” Garcia revealed less than two weeks after his July 2021 fight against Javier Fortuna was announced in April 2021 that he had withdrawn to focus on improving his mental health.
nodq.com
WWE star Nikkita Lyons’ “Merry Christmas” photo shoot for 2022
Patrick Moore Actually Andrade is injured he tore his pec during the trios match with the elite. Tony Khan addresses the lack of television time for some AEW wrestlers · December 26, 2022. Beum1234 You know, if he’s being paid, then he’s winning imo. Defending a company you do...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford making a pitch to Errol Spence Jr
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford hasn’t given up on pursuing a lucrative fight against welterweight superstar Errol Spence Jr for 2023. Last week, a needy WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) reached out to the unbeaten IBF/WBA/WBO champ Spence on Twitter, letting him know that he’s ready to reopen the negotiations with the Texas native, hoping he’ll let what happen in the past be water under the bridge after walking away from their talks without warning to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th.
Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash
Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
MMAmania.com
Watch Michael Bisping judo throw KSI around the gym
Way, way back in May 2018, Electronic Arts released EA UFC 3 to the masses. As part of a big promotional push for the video game, Michael Bisping teamed up with YouTuber KSI (a.k.a. Olajide Olayinka Williams) for a little fun in the gym. Despite being retired for several months,...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! ‘99.9 percent probability’ that Jose Aldo makes boxing debut in March 2023
Jose Aldo, one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA), is ready for a new chapter. Undefeated from 2006-2014, Aldo captured the World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight title before losing to Conor McGregor. The Brazilian recaptured Featherweight gold before coughing up the crown to Max Holloway. After failing to regain momentum, Aldo surprised the fight world by dropping down to Bantamweight. Despite being rather late in his career, “Scarface” managed to fight for the title once at 135 pounds.
MMAmania.com
Sara McMann signs multi-fight deal with Bellator
Sara McMann is getting a change of scenery in 2023. The one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Bantamweight title challenger has ended her free agency, signing with Bellator MMA, according to Ariel Helwani. McMann released a statement on Instagram shortly after the news was revealed (embedded above). “Sara McMann,...
MMAmania.com
Super swole Donald Cerrone responds to steroid accusations, won’t needle up ‘behind the corner gas station’
Former UFC lightweight contender Donald Cerrone resurfaced post-retirement looking bigger and stronger than his competition days (see the photo here), leading some MMA fans to speculate that “Cowboy” was on the “Liver King” diet (without any of the liver). Cerrone is here to set the record...
MMAmania.com
Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira on tap for UFC San Antonio in March
Michel Pereira is getting his biggest fight to date. The rising Welterweight contender (28-11, 2 no contests) revealed to PVT today (Mon., Dec. 26, 2022) that he’ll square off against Sean Brady (15-1) at UFC San Antonio on March 25, 2023. Official contracts have yet to be signed and there is no word as to whether or not the bout will headline the Texas event.
MMAmania.com
Kevin Lee volunteers to face Khamzat Chimaev: ‘He won’t outwrestle me and I’ve never lost a first round’
Kevin Lee is open to an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return. Things didn’t pan out for the “Mo-Town Phenom” during his seven-year stretch with the promotion. After an Aug. 2021 unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez, Lee parted ways with UFC and has since rebounded with a 165-pound win over Diego Sanchez in Eagle Fighting Championship (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
Video: Ragged students at Khabib’s gym get caned for breaking ‘haircut code’
It’s unsurprising that Khabib Nurmagomedov runs a tight ship when it comes to how the Club Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov School in Makhachkala, Dagestan, is operated. Things are so strict there, apparently, that showing up with hair too long results in a caning with a bamboo stick. This fun little tidbit...
Quemuel Ottoni, The Only Fighter To Stop Alex Pereira In MMA, Says He’d Beat ‘Poatan’ Quicker If Rematch Happens
Quemuel Ottoni remains the only fighter who has beaten Alex Pereira in MMA. Ottoni predicted how he would edge “Poatan” again if they ever do a rematch. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has arguably become the most intriguing fighter in the promotion. After beating Israel Adesanya, 3-0 in all their bouts across the board, “Poata” has gained quite a reputation and many believe nobody has come up with a strategy to stop him.
Comments / 0