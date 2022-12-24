ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Department of Public Health Warns Beachgoers of Bacteria

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles Department of Public Health officials issued a warning Friday for beachgoers ahead of the holiday weekend due to high bacteria levels at several popular destinations.

The warning said that people visiting the beaches should be wary of swimming, surfing or playing in the ocean waters of:

-- Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach;

-- 28th Street Extension in Manhattan Beach;

-- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro;

-- Santa Monica Pier;

-- Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach, and

-- Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey.

