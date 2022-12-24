ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter

DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an interesting place. […]
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, December 28th, 2022

(Statewide) -- Beginning January 1, a new Missouri law is scheduled to take effect that would make sleeping on state land a crime. Anyone who sleeps, camps, or sets up long-term shelters on state-owned land could get a Class C misdemeanor. The regulation will impact the state’s homeless population. It also requires cities and counties to enforce the ban and allows the Missouri attorney general to sue those who don't. If they don’t follow the ban, they could lose state and federal funding for housing and homelessness efforts. The law also restricts some federal and state funds from being used to build affordable housing. Those dollars would instead be used to construct temporary camps that help with substance abuse and mental health treatment.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri in 2023: If recession predictions come to pass, how might Missouri fare?

Looking ahead to 2023, some economists forecast that the economy will face a recession. Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell’s preferred recession indicator predicts a 38% chance of recession next year. The National Bureau of Economic Research is responsible for officially declaring a recession, which it defines as “period...
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ketk.com

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
MISSOURI STATE
Radio Iowa

Paddlefish licenses on sale for season starting in February

Licenses for a chance to snag one of the state’s most unique fish are now on sale. The DNR’s Missouri River fisheries supervisor, Chris Larson, says paddlefish licenses are on sale through January 7th. “It’s one fish per license that you can purchase two licenses of there’s some...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri banking big bucks as Fed attempts to fight inflation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State governments emerging from the coronavirus pandemic built historic cash surpluses as inflation in prices and wages drove up sales and income tax collections. Many states are reaping another reward: banking millions of dollars off those surpluses as the Federal Reserve fights inflation with higher interest rates. “We’re catching both […]
MISSOURI STATE
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://101theeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy