Steelers vs Raiders: Official prediction

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have a late night on Christmas Eve as they are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders at home in prime time. Both teams are 6-8 and playing more for pride than anything else.

Picking a winner here is all about the matchups. The Steelers and Raiders both want to come out and pound the football on a frigid night, and Pittsburgh has shown they can do it. In recent weeks, the Steelers have shown they can shut down the opposing run game as well. This is where the game will be decided. Neither team wants to put it in the hands of their quarterback, because both teams can rush the passer.

On this day, we predict it will be the Steelers who run the ball with the two-headed monster of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and bring the heat to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Steelers 27, Raiders 21

