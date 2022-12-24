Evening Dense Fog Advisory for San Diego County Coast to Extend into Christmas Eve

Heavy fog in San Diego earlier this year. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County coastal areas saw heavy fog set in Friday and can expect it to continue through early Saturday morning, forecasters warned..

The advisory, which covers all of the coast – from Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas and Del Mar in North County, through San Diego neighborhoods, including La Jolla, downtown, and Point Loma and down to Chula Vista, National City and Imperial Beach – predicts visibility of less than a half mile in dense fog through 6 a.m.

At times visibility will be zero, the National Weather Service warned. The conditions already had begun to hit in the early evening in some areas, including near San Diego International Airport, with visibility at seven miles, the NWS reported on Twitter.

Motorists on Interstate 5 and roads within five miles of the coast will be affected.

The fog is expected to dissipate early Saturday as dry offshore flow reaches the coast.

– Staff and wire reports