ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Evening Dense Fog Advisory for San Diego County Coast to Extend into Christmas Eve

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSrEm_0jtIjIoo00
Heavy fog in San Diego earlier this year. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County coastal areas saw heavy fog set in Friday and can expect it to continue through early Saturday morning, forecasters warned..

The advisory, which covers all of the coast – from Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas and Del Mar in North County, through San Diego neighborhoods, including La Jolla, downtown, and Point Loma and down to Chula Vista, National City and Imperial Beach – predicts visibility of less than a half mile in dense fog through 6 a.m.

At times visibility will be zero, the National Weather Service warned. The conditions already had begun to hit in the early evening in some areas, including near San Diego International Airport, with visibility at seven miles, the NWS reported on Twitter.

Motorists on Interstate 5 and roads within five miles of the coast will be affected.

The fog is expected to dissipate early Saturday as dry offshore flow reaches the coast.

Staff and wire reports

Comments / 1

Related
NBC San Diego

Rain Arrives From San Diego's First Storm of the Week

“Find the umbrella; keep it handy! You’re going to need it through the New Year,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen warned earlier on Tuesday, and she was right. Mostly light and moderate rainfall will grace San Diego County Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Forecasters: Rain Could Put Damper on New Year’s Weekend Festivities

It was a mostly dry day Wednesday in San Diego, but another storm is on the way that could dampen New Year’s Eve celebrations. “Precipitation is over for most of San Diego County for the next couple days except for really light rain in spots until Saturday afternoon,” said National Weather Service forecaster Brian Adams, who added the storm Tuesday night dropped a half-inch to an inch of rain over much of the county.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Ocean Beach Pier reopens after being closed as precaution against high surf

The Ocean Beach Pier was reopened at about 1 p.m. Dec. 28 after being closed by San Diego lifeguards the evening before as a precautionary measure against potential high surf. The pier has been seriously damaged in past winter storms and had to be at least partially closed from January 2021 to July 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

California weather expected to take a turn for the worse

Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy