Jefferson City, MO

kwos.com

Jefferson Citians deal with apartment fire

Five adults and two children are being helped by the Red Cross after a Jefferson City fire. The fire damaged several apartments in a complex on Hutton Lane Friday night. No one was injured. The cause is being called accidental.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Wednesday morning head-on crash sends two to the hospital

COLUMBIA - Two people were injured after a head-on crash in Columbia Wednesday morning. The Columbia Fire Department responded around 8:30 a.m. near the 4100 block of Mexico Gravel Road. A truck and four-door sedan were involved in the head-on collision. CFD Cap. Jeffery Coffman said two people were taken...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Catholic Charities location temporarily closed due to water damage

COLUMBIA - The Columbia location for Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO) is temporarily closed due to water damage, the organization announced Monday. Below-freezing temperatures over the holiday break caused severe weather damage to its location at 1240 E. Brown School Road, according to a release on CCCNMO's website.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

City offices, law enforcement prepare for New Year's Eve holiday

The new year is right around the corner and mid-Missouri is preparing to close out 2022. According to the city of Columbia, natural Christmas trees will be picked up curbside between now and Jan. 31 on residents' scheduled pickup days. If you're a more DIY-kind of person, natural trees without any decorations may be taken to a yard waste drop-off center.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Early morning apartment fire at Russellville Senior Housing

RUSSELLVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A fire broke out Saturday morning destroying four apartments just west of Jefferson City in Russellville. The Russellville Lohman Fire Protection District along with Cole County Fire and Cole County EMS all responded to the call in the 12000 block of Jefferson Street around 3:00 a.m. for a fully involved structure fire. Officials spotted one building containing four units fully involved upon their arrival.
RUSSELLVILLE, MO
KOMU

18-year-old dead after Phelps County train crash

PHELPS COUNTY — An 18-year-old was killed in a train crash Tuesday afternoon near Country Road 3640 and Highway KK, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. According to the accident report, 18-year-old Cadey Rogers of St. James was driving over a railroad crossing just after 2 p.m. when she failed to yield to an oncoming Burlington Northern freight train.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Memorial Stadium sees 'significant' damage after water pipe burst

COLUMBIA - Several buildings on MU's campus were damaged over the weekend after water pipes burst, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi. The pipes burst on Christmas Eve, leading to damage at Memorial Stadium, residence halls and other unidentified buildings, Basi told KOMU 8. MU does not currently have a damage cost estimate as assessment is ongoing, he said.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person dead following an apartment fire in Mexico Missouri on Friday morning.

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The name of a 60-year-old woman who died in a Mexico Missouri apartment fire has been released. Ruth Ann Stuard died as a result of the fire that burnt down nine out of eleven of the apartment buildings. Mexico Public Safety Personnel responded to reports of a fire at an apartment complex The post One person dead following an apartment fire in Mexico Missouri on Friday morning. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Females Injured When Soul Leaves Cherry Tree Lane

Two females were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Kia Soul, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Cherry Tree Lane, north of Guier around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a ditch and a tree.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

14 Pets Killed In Christmas Eve Single-Wide Trailer Fire Near Lake Of The Ozarks

LINN CREEK, Mo. — Fire destroyed a single-wide trailer and killed 14 family pets, as firefighters battled both fire and ice on Christmas Eve. Osage Beach Fire Units were dispatched for a residential structure in the area of Calvert Lane in Linn Creek at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 24. The fire district says units were on scene 10 minutes after dispatch; they found a fully involved single-wide trailer.
LINN CREEK, MO
KOMU

City of Fulton encourages residents to conserve natural gas

FULTON - Severe weather across the country is putting tension on the nation's natural gas system. Due to this, the city of Fulton is encouraging residents to conserve natural gas as much as possible with the hopes that the effort will reduce the demand of the energy source. Winter weather...
FULTON, MO
KYTV

Drivers dies in 3-vehicle crash in Morgan County, Mo.

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kristan Price, 26, of Florence. Investigators say she was driving west of Syracuse on U.S. 50 on Christmas Eve when her car went over the center line and hit an oncoming truck. Price’s car skidded across the road and flipped over after hitting another truck.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

