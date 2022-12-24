Read full article on original website
kwos.com
Jefferson Citians deal with apartment fire
Five adults and two children are being helped by the Red Cross after a Jefferson City fire. The fire damaged several apartments in a complex on Hutton Lane Friday night. No one was injured. The cause is being called accidental.
abc17news.com
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
KOMU
Morgan County fire officials rescue deer stuck on Lake of the Ozarks
GRAVOIS MILLS - The Gravois Fire Protection District and the Missouri Department of Conservation rescued a young deer that was trapped on a frozen Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday. According to GPFD's Facebook post on the rescue, crews got the Button Buck, "Randy," out of the Gravois Arm of the lake at 11:52 a.m.
KOMU
Wednesday morning head-on crash sends two to the hospital
COLUMBIA - Two people were injured after a head-on crash in Columbia Wednesday morning. The Columbia Fire Department responded around 8:30 a.m. near the 4100 block of Mexico Gravel Road. A truck and four-door sedan were involved in the head-on collision. CFD Cap. Jeffery Coffman said two people were taken...
KOMU
David Shorr, former DNR head and chair of Boone County Fire board, dies at 67
David Shorr, former head of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and former director of the DNR’s Environmental Quality department died on Monday after a short battle with an unspecified illness. Shorr most recently served as head of the Lathrop GPM Environmental Law offices in Columbia and Jefferson City....
KOMU
Columbia Catholic Charities location temporarily closed due to water damage
COLUMBIA - The Columbia location for Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO) is temporarily closed due to water damage, the organization announced Monday. Below-freezing temperatures over the holiday break caused severe weather damage to its location at 1240 E. Brown School Road, according to a release on CCCNMO's website.
KOMU
Ice jam on Missouri River causes record-low flows near Jefferson City and Hermann
The Missouri River along Jefferson City and Hermann is experiencing record-low flows due to an ice jam, the National Weather Service said Wednesday. In a tweet, the St. Louis NWS posted the ice jam is traveling upstream between Glasgow and Boonville. The river levels are expected to continue to decrease...
Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City
A fire at a Jefferson City apartment complex damaged three units Friday night. The post Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
City offices, law enforcement prepare for New Year's Eve holiday
The new year is right around the corner and mid-Missouri is preparing to close out 2022. According to the city of Columbia, natural Christmas trees will be picked up curbside between now and Jan. 31 on residents' scheduled pickup days. If you're a more DIY-kind of person, natural trees without any decorations may be taken to a yard waste drop-off center.
‘Significant damage’ caused at Faurot Field after pipe burst on Christmas Eve
Water pipes that burst over the weekend caused “significant damage” at Faurot Field, according to a University of Missouri spokesman. The post ‘Significant damage’ caused at Faurot Field after pipe burst on Christmas Eve appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Early morning apartment fire at Russellville Senior Housing
RUSSELLVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A fire broke out Saturday morning destroying four apartments just west of Jefferson City in Russellville. The Russellville Lohman Fire Protection District along with Cole County Fire and Cole County EMS all responded to the call in the 12000 block of Jefferson Street around 3:00 a.m. for a fully involved structure fire. Officials spotted one building containing four units fully involved upon their arrival.
KOMU
18-year-old dead after Phelps County train crash
PHELPS COUNTY — An 18-year-old was killed in a train crash Tuesday afternoon near Country Road 3640 and Highway KK, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. According to the accident report, 18-year-old Cadey Rogers of St. James was driving over a railroad crossing just after 2 p.m. when she failed to yield to an oncoming Burlington Northern freight train.
KOMU
Memorial Stadium sees 'significant' damage after water pipe burst
COLUMBIA - Several buildings on MU's campus were damaged over the weekend after water pipes burst, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi. The pipes burst on Christmas Eve, leading to damage at Memorial Stadium, residence halls and other unidentified buildings, Basi told KOMU 8. MU does not currently have a damage cost estimate as assessment is ongoing, he said.
KOMU
MoDOT announce plans for U.S. Route 54 expansion in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to widen U.S. Route 54 to six lanes in northern Jefferson City, according to a news release sent Wednesday. Construction is expected to begin 2024, with the contract to be awarded in December 2023. The work will take place between...
One person dead following an apartment fire in Mexico Missouri on Friday morning.
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The name of a 60-year-old woman who died in a Mexico Missouri apartment fire has been released. Ruth Ann Stuard died as a result of the fire that burnt down nine out of eleven of the apartment buildings. Mexico Public Safety Personnel responded to reports of a fire at an apartment complex The post One person dead following an apartment fire in Mexico Missouri on Friday morning. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Females Injured When Soul Leaves Cherry Tree Lane
Two females were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Kia Soul, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Cherry Tree Lane, north of Guier around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a ditch and a tree.
lakeexpo.com
14 Pets Killed In Christmas Eve Single-Wide Trailer Fire Near Lake Of The Ozarks
LINN CREEK, Mo. — Fire destroyed a single-wide trailer and killed 14 family pets, as firefighters battled both fire and ice on Christmas Eve. Osage Beach Fire Units were dispatched for a residential structure in the area of Calvert Lane in Linn Creek at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 24. The fire district says units were on scene 10 minutes after dispatch; they found a fully involved single-wide trailer.
KOMU
City of Fulton encourages residents to conserve natural gas
FULTON - Severe weather across the country is putting tension on the nation's natural gas system. Due to this, the city of Fulton is encouraging residents to conserve natural gas as much as possible with the hopes that the effort will reduce the demand of the energy source. Winter weather...
KOMU
State health department hosts respiratory illness testing in Jefferson City
MISSOURI - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is encouraging residents experiencing sick symptoms to get tested. The department posted a map of approved testing locations on Tuesday. There are 17 locations in the state. All of the locations test for COVID-19, RSV and the flu. One of...
KYTV
Drivers dies in 3-vehicle crash in Morgan County, Mo.
VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kristan Price, 26, of Florence. Investigators say she was driving west of Syracuse on U.S. 50 on Christmas Eve when her car went over the center line and hit an oncoming truck. Price’s car skidded across the road and flipped over after hitting another truck.
