Yardbarker
Frontrunner emerges for Bulls All-Star G Zach LaVine
When the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to five-year, $215 million deal this summer, they assumed they had locked up a franchise cornerstone for the next half decade. Over the past couple of weeks, however, rumblings have emerged about LaVine being unhappy in Chicago. He is clashing with teammates. He has regressed from last season. It is a rough situation, all the way around.
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
Yardbarker
Golden State Warriors Fans Clown Memphis Grizzlies After Team Demolishes Ja Morant And Co.: "Worry About The West"
The Golden State Warriors returned to winning ways in a great fashion tonight, as they took on the always dangerous Memphis Grizzlies and completely dominated their rivals from start to finish. A couple of days after Ja Morant claimed he's not worried about anybody in the Western Conference, the Warriors...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Texas on Christmas Day to take on the Dallas Mavericks. They walked away with stockings full of coal. Try as they might, the Lakers were not able to overcome the Mavericks after a huge third quarter from Luka Doncic and his crew. In the...
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki Says LeBron James Becoming The All-Time Scoring Leader Would Leave Michael Jordan Out Of Arguments For The GOAT Debate
The LeBron James and Michael Jordan debate has been around for a while now, and many people think it's closer than ever. LeBron James keeps making history with his displays in the league, and many people already call him the greatest of all time. However, not everybody shares that excitement...
Yardbarker
Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson
In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Wants To Build A Casino Resort Where The Dallas Mavericks Would Play Their Games
Mark Cuban is one of the most business-savvy owners in the NBA. His business decisions have increased the Mavericks’ value by over 200% since he took over in 2000. Cuban has built championship teams and drafted great players such as Luka Doncic while keeping franchise favorites at home like Dirk Nowitzki.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Admits There Is Nothing The Lakers Can Do To Fill The Anthony Davis Void
Players and coaches in the NBA often talk about having the "next man up" mindset when someone gets injured but it is always a lot easier said than done. There is a reason why that player was heavily featured in the first place and it is never easy to replace a crucial piece of the team.
Yardbarker
Warriors Update Klay Thompson's Status for Jazz Matchup
The Utah Jazz travel to San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Despite a 14-2 record at home, the Warriors head into the contest as a four-point underdog because of some key players that won’t be suiting up. Andrew Wiggins (illness) and JaMychal Green (illness)...
Yardbarker
New report contradicts recent Kyle Kuzma trade rumors
The future of Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma remains in flux as the Feb. 9 trade deadline looms. Earlier this week, Marc Stein reported belief around the league is growing that Kuzma is “gettable” in a trade before the deadline. However, Michael Sotto of Hoops Hype reports Kuzma...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Explains That He Was Under Tremendous Pressure After “Prodigal Son” LeBron James Left The Cleveland Cavaliers
Kyrie Irving has had a media target on his back for quite some time now. Whether that is by his hand or for other reasons is a topic for another day. One of the first things that set the media off about Kyrie was the way that he unceremoniously left the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
Pacers Engaging In Contract Extension Discussions With Potential Lakers Trade Target Myles Turner
Entering the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion the Los Angeles Lakers would make some sort of move to fortify the roster. While the Lakers have been fortunate to see some of their free agent signings like Lonnie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant work out, the team is still struggling to remain competitive in the Western Conference. Currently, Los Angeles is three games back of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final Play-In Tournament spot after losing their previous four games.
Yardbarker
Potential Trade Targets For Los Angeles Lakers To Consider
LeBron James continues to play like one of the greatest players in the league and he is about to turn 38-years-old. However, LeBron can not carry the Los Angeles Lakers on his own and that seems to be the case right now. Anthony Davis has been great when healthy, but...
Yardbarker
Brandon Jennings Wonders Whether LeBron James Will Be A Worse NBA Team Owner Than Michael Jordan
You can't be great at everything in life and Michael Jordan is a great example of that. Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time but just because you are great at playing basketball, it doesn't mean you're good at running the whole operation. If his...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant’s trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies
Nobody is learning the “talk spit, get hit” lesson harder than Ja Morant right about now. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant went viral last week over his trash talk for the rest of the Western Conference. Among other things, Morant said that he was not worried about any...
Yardbarker
James Harden Reportedly Views Dwyane Wade's 3 Titles As A Roadblock To Being Ranked Higher Among Legendary Guards
James Harden is one of the best shooting guards that the league has ever seen. He was a dominant offensive player for the Houston Rockets, being the scoring engine for multiple elite teams. With the Philadelphia 76ers, he has played more of a pass-first role but is a double-double threat every evening. As of right now, James Harden is averaging 21.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 11.1 APG.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett On How Gary Payton Masterfully Controlled Everyone On The Court: "I Saw Gary Payton Control The Referees, His Coach, My Coach, The Crowd, The Lady In The Front..."
Gary Payton is a part of that short list of players who can rightfully claim to be one of the greatest point guards to have ever played in the NBA. Payton, who spent much of his career with the Seattle Supersonics, was a 9-time All-Star who also became the first point guard to ever win Defensive Player of the Year back in 1996.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Paid $1.4 Million To Get Out Of His Contract With Russian Team, Then Had To Live With His Mom Until He Got It Back
Patrick Beverley has been one of the best perimeter defenders in the league throughout his career, often bothering opposing ball handlers. He has developed as a solid 3 and D player and is a valuable complementary player. Even though he is a solid veteran in the league right now, currently...
Yardbarker
Horace Grant Reacted To The MVP Trophy Being Named After Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is the undisputed GOAT of basketball for most fans. The Chicago Bulls icon was on a level by himself throughout his NBA career and dominated the league throughout the 90s as very few players have managed in their era. During his career, he won the MVP award 5 times to go along with 6 NBA championships, and his accomplishments were recently uniquely honored by the league.
Yardbarker
The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks
The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
