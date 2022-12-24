Entering the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion the Los Angeles Lakers would make some sort of move to fortify the roster. While the Lakers have been fortunate to see some of their free agent signings like Lonnie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant work out, the team is still struggling to remain competitive in the Western Conference. Currently, Los Angeles is three games back of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final Play-In Tournament spot after losing their previous four games.

