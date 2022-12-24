ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Yardbarker

Frontrunner emerges for Bulls All-Star G Zach LaVine

When the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to five-year, $215 million deal this summer, they assumed they had locked up a franchise cornerstone for the next half decade. Over the past couple of weeks, however, rumblings have emerged about LaVine being unhappy in Chicago. He is clashing with teammates. He has regressed from last season. It is a rough situation, all the way around.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent

Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Texas on Christmas Day to take on the Dallas Mavericks. They walked away with stockings full of coal. Try as they might, the Lakers were not able to overcome the Mavericks after a huge third quarter from Luka Doncic and his crew. In the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson

In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Warriors Update Klay Thompson's Status for Jazz Matchup

The Utah Jazz travel to San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Despite a 14-2 record at home, the Warriors head into the contest as a four-point underdog because of some key players that won’t be suiting up. Andrew Wiggins (illness) and JaMychal Green (illness)...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

New report contradicts recent Kyle Kuzma trade rumors

The future of Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma remains in flux as the Feb. 9 trade deadline looms. Earlier this week, Marc Stein reported belief around the league is growing that Kuzma is “gettable” in a trade before the deadline. However, Michael Sotto of Hoops Hype reports Kuzma...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Pacers Engaging In Contract Extension Discussions With Potential Lakers Trade Target Myles Turner

Entering the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion the Los Angeles Lakers would make some sort of move to fortify the roster. While the Lakers have been fortunate to see some of their free agent signings like Lonnie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant work out, the team is still struggling to remain competitive in the Western Conference. Currently, Los Angeles is three games back of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final Play-In Tournament spot after losing their previous four games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Potential Trade Targets For Los Angeles Lakers To Consider

LeBron James continues to play like one of the greatest players in the league and he is about to turn 38-years-old. However, LeBron can not carry the Los Angeles Lakers on his own and that seems to be the case right now. Anthony Davis has been great when healthy, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant’s trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies

Nobody is learning the “talk spit, get hit” lesson harder than Ja Morant right about now. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant went viral last week over his trash talk for the rest of the Western Conference. Among other things, Morant said that he was not worried about any...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

James Harden Reportedly Views Dwyane Wade's 3 Titles As A Roadblock To Being Ranked Higher Among Legendary Guards

James Harden is one of the best shooting guards that the league has ever seen. He was a dominant offensive player for the Houston Rockets, being the scoring engine for multiple elite teams. With the Philadelphia 76ers, he has played more of a pass-first role but is a double-double threat every evening. As of right now, James Harden is averaging 21.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 11.1 APG.
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett On How Gary Payton Masterfully Controlled Everyone On The Court: "I Saw Gary Payton Control The Referees, His Coach, My Coach, The Crowd, The Lady In The Front..."

Gary Payton is a part of that short list of players who can rightfully claim to be one of the greatest point guards to have ever played in the NBA. Payton, who spent much of his career with the Seattle Supersonics, was a 9-time All-Star who also became the first point guard to ever win Defensive Player of the Year back in 1996.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Horace Grant Reacted To The MVP Trophy Being Named After Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is the undisputed GOAT of basketball for most fans. The Chicago Bulls icon was on a level by himself throughout his NBA career and dominated the league throughout the 90s as very few players have managed in their era. During his career, he won the MVP award 5 times to go along with 6 NBA championships, and his accomplishments were recently uniquely honored by the league.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks

The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

