Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Vegas at...
Bergeron breaks late tie, NHL-leading Bruins beat Devils 3-1
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 4:08 remaining in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Wednesday night. Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored to help NHL-leading Boston improve to 28-4-3. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves. Vitek...
Comments / 0