MLB Network’s proposed Yankees-White Sox trade seems insane
We’re sorry … we thought only New York Yankees fans were the only people in the world that made outlandish trade proposals that favored their team? “How about Clint Frazier and Miguel Andújar for (insert All-Star)?!” Good times. Don’t kill the messenger for this one,...
Dodgers News: New LA Pitcher is Leaving Everything About Last Season Behind Him
Will Noah Syndergaard be able to return to his early career form?
Mets suddenly have some serious competition for Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa and Scott Boras have remained patient with the Mets as they look at his physical, they’re starting to turn up the heat. Correa-mas may come a day late after all. While the events which led to Carlos Correa agreeing to a deal with the New York...
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Pirates Sign Oldest Active MLB Player to One-Year Deal
The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to terms on a one-year contract with 42-year-old free agent left-handed pitcher Rich Hill Tuesday, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. The deal is worth $8 million, per Heyman.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yankees could fill left field with economical veteran
The New York Yankees may have to take a more economical approach toward filling the left field position. Having lost out on Michael Conforto, Michael Brantley, Andrew Benintendi, and others, general manager Brian Cashman could turn his attention toward the trade market for a player like Max Kepler or Bryan Reynolds.
Mets designate pitcher for assignment
It’s time to make some room. The New York Mets have officially re-signed Adam Ottavino, and with that are designating right-hander William Woods for assignment, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Woods made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves in...
3 questions Angels hope to sort out in new year
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been active in improving their depth this offseason, signing left-hander Tyler Anderson, potential closer Carlos Estévez and utility man Brandon Drury to multiyear deals, while also adding infielder Gio Urshela and outfielder Hunter Renfroe via trades. One of the club’s biggest issues last season...
These questions face Reds in the new year
CINCINNATI -- I hope everybody has been enjoying the holidays and getting quality time with family and friends. Just before Christmas, the Reds signed outfielder/first baseman Wil Myers and backup catcher Curt Casali to one-year contracts on Dec. 22. Until then, it was one of the quieter Reds offseasons in recent memory.
How this Rockie found the perfect tool
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk’s search for more offensive production took him to Baton Rouge, La., where he found that the combination of his physical tools and, literally, the right tool, could make a difference.
The Three Biggest Dodgers Family Losses of 2022
Three Dodgers legends passed away in 2022, including the greatest broadcaster in sports history, the incomparable Vin Scully.
Eovaldi signs 2-year, $34M deal with Rangers
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers wanted more depth in their starting rotation for 2023. Once they started adding, they never seemed to stop. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a two-year, $34 million contract with the Rangers, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal includes a third-year vesting player option along with performance bonuses.
Sale, Story and 3 other big Sox questions
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It has been a busy start to the offseason for Boston, but there is still more to do. Here are five questions the Red Sox are hoping to answer before or during Spring Training.
Evaluating 7 White Sox fan predictions for '23
This story was excerpted from Scott Merkin’s White Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Making predictions for an upcoming Major League Baseball season is tough enough following Spring Training, and those prognostications come after watching baseball for six weeks to gain a working knowledge of teams. Making predictions at the end of the calendar year, when rosters aren’t even fully set, is darn near impossible.
3 questions for Twins to answer by Spring Training
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let's take a look at three questions facing the Twins ahead of Spring Training. 1. Which pieces of the existing core are tradeable?
6 reasons Todd Helton belongs in the Hall
Todd Helton has been trending in the right direction over the first four years of his eligibility on the Baseball Writers' Association of America's Hall of Fame ballot. Last year, he garnered 52 percent of the vote, with 75 percent needed for election and enshrinement in Cooperstown. As he seeks...
Angels Roster News: Halos Bring Back Infielder on Minor League Pact
He played in Double-A and Triple-A with the Halos last season.
3 New Year's Resolutions for the Royals
KANSAS CITY -- It’s about to be a new year, which means new hopes and goals for all of us in 2023. Kansas City is hoping 2023 gives it more wins on the field, at least better than its 65-97 record in 2022. But the key for this coming year is the development of the team's young core at the Major League level, including both position players who debuted last season and pitchers who need to take steps forward.
