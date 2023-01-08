When will LeBron James break the NBA's career points record?
When LeBron James passed Karl Malone for second on the NBA's career regular-season points list , he set his sights firmly on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's current all-time leading scorer.
Abdul-Jabbar has been atop the career points list since April 5, 1984 -- eight months before James was even born -- when he broke the mark previously held by Wilt Chamberlain. Now James has that record within reach, needing 423 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387.
At his career scoring average of 27.2 PPG, James would need 16 games to rack up that total, putting him on track to break the record on Feb. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks . James has missed nine games this season. If he misses games at the same rate he did last season, the record-breaking game would come March 7 against the Memphis Grizzlies . Through 31 games this season, James is averaging 29.1 PPG, putting him ahead of his career pace.
We'll have ongoing coverage of LeBron's quest, including updated game-by-game projections and complete stats, throughout the season.
JAMES VS. ABDUL-JABBAR Despite James missing nine games this season, he has already surpassed Abdul-Jabbar's point total during his entire 20th and final season. James has scored 903 points in 31 games in 2022-23; Abdul-Jabbar scored 748 for the 1988-89 season. JAMES ABDUL-JABBAR YEAR-BY-YEAR POINT TOTALS 20TH YEAR COMPARISON
"Hopefully we're in town, because I'm coming to that game [when LeBron breaks the record]. If we have a game, I still might come to the game, because that's a big accomplishment. I love Bron and everything he's done for me and everything he stands for."TYRONN LUE LA Clippers coach
"To know that I'm on the verge of breaking probably the most sought-after record in the NBA, things that people say would probably never be done, I think it's just super humbling for myself. I think it's super cool."LeBRON JAMES On passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

James has increased his output against the Nuggets each time this season, scoring 19 points on Oct. 26, 26 on Oct. 30 then 30 on Dec. 16.
Edited by Adam Reisinger.
Produced by ESPN Creative Studio: Michelle Bashaw, Rob Booth, Chris DeLisle, Jessi Dodge, Heather Donahue, Jarret Gabel, Luke Knox, Rachel Weiss.
Illustrations by Iveta Karpathyova. Development by Christian Ramirez. Research by ESPN Stats and Information.
