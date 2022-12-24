ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Law protects export of sacred Native American items from US

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes, immediately making some crimes a felony and doubling the prison time for anyone convicted of multiple offenses. President Joe Biden signed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of...
COLORADO STATE
KAAL-TV

US officials criticize Ethiopian report on Boeing Max crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. crash investigators say Ethiopian authorities failed to consider all factors that contributed to a deadly 2019 crash after a key flight-control system malfunctioned on a Boeing 737 Max airplane. The National Transportation Safety Board agreed with the Ethiopians’ conclusion that the automated flight system was...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy