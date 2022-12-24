ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent

Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Texas on Christmas Day to take on the Dallas Mavericks. They walked away with stockings full of coal. Try as they might, the Lakers were not able to overcome the Mavericks after a huge third quarter from Luka Doncic and his crew. In the...
Yardbarker

Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player

Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
Yardbarker

The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks

The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
Yardbarker

Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline

As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
Yardbarker

New report contradicts recent Kyle Kuzma trade rumors

The future of Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma remains in flux as the Feb. 9 trade deadline looms. Earlier this week, Marc Stein reported belief around the league is growing that Kuzma is “gettable” in a trade before the deadline. However, Michael Sotto of Hoops Hype reports Kuzma...
Yardbarker

Former All-Star Pitcher Hopes To Revive His Career With LA

Although many Dodger fans might consider this offseason a complete failure, L.A. made under-the-radar moves that could benefit them this upcoming season. Their biggest signing came in Noah Syndergaard, a former All-Star looking to regain his groove with the Boys in Blue. However, Los Angeles’ first signing of the offseason,...
Yardbarker

James Harden Responds To Rumors About Him Going To Houston

It’s been two years since James Harden last played for the Houston Rockets. Harden called out the team in public, arrived late and out of shape to training camp, and did whatever he could to leave town as soon as possible. That’s why it was kind of shocking to...
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera Names 1 Player As The “Face Of The Franchise”

The Washington Commanders have an outstanding leader in Ron Rivera as their head coach. Rivera has been with the Commanders for three seasons as their coach, and his players love how he leads the team. However, he’s now naming one of his players the face of the Commanders’ franchise....
Yardbarker

Frontrunner emerges for Bulls All-Star G Zach LaVine

When the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to five-year, $215 million deal this summer, they assumed they had locked up a franchise cornerstone for the next half decade. Over the past couple of weeks, however, rumblings have emerged about LaVine being unhappy in Chicago. He is clashing with teammates. He has regressed from last season. It is a rough situation, all the way around.
Yardbarker

Report raises concern about Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury. While he is expected to return in time for the playoffs, that does not necessarily mean Hurts will be 100 percent healthy. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano,...
Yardbarker

Raiders announce shocking decision ahead of Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a major change with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. The Raiders coach said the plan is for Carr and some other veterans to sit over the final two weeks of the season so the team can get a look at their younger players.
