The marketplace for video game currencies, items, and accounts is available in German now

Woonsocket Call
Global Consumer Shopping Carts Market to Reach $895.1 Million by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Consumer Shopping Carts: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Consumer Shopping Carts Market to Reach $895.1 Million by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Consumer Shopping Carts estimated at US$776.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected...
Woonsocket Call
The Group Standard Seminar On The General Rules For Evaluating The Service Ability Of Social E-Commerce Practitioners Was Successfully Held In Beijing
On November 4, 2022, the group standard seminar on the General Principles for Evaluating the Service Ability of Social E-Commerce Practitioners, sponsored by the Social E-Commerce Branch of China Association for Trade in Services and organized by Taiai Peptide Group, was successfully held in the headquarters of Beijing Taiai Peptide Group.
Woonsocket Call
Italy Make-up Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026 with L'Oreal S.A., Kiko SpA and Deborah Group Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Italy Make-up Market Size and Trend Analysis by Categories and Segment, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats, Market Share, Demographics and Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category...
Woonsocket Call
Pixium Vision welcomes judgment by Paris Commercial Court against Second Sight Medical Products
Pixium Vision welcomes judgment by Paris Commercial Court against Second Sight Medical Products. Court finds Second Sight Medical Products breached 2021 contractual obligations to Pixium Vision. Court orders Second Sight Medical Products to pay Pixium Vision an additional €1.58 million in costs and damages. Paris, France, December 28, 2022...
Woonsocket Call
Elliptic Labs Announces Latest Xiaomi Collaboration – the Redmi K60E Smartphone
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing the latest smartphone launch from its partnership with Xiaomi – the Redmi K60E smartphone. The Redmi K60E smartphone will be utilizing Elliptic Labs’ 100% software-only AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY®. This newest Xiaomi smartphone is being launched for the Chinese market. Elliptic Labs’ partner MediaTek is driving the Redmi K60E with its Dimensity 8200 chipset. The contract for this launch was previously announced by Elliptic Labs.
Rural China races to boost medical facilities ahead of expected Covid surge
China’s sprawling and thinly resourced countryside was racing to beef up its medical facilities amid a surging Covid-19 wave as hundreds of millions of migrant factory workers prepare to return to their families for the lunar new year. Each year, hundreds of millions of people, mostly working in factories...
Woonsocket Call
Altitude Flight Simulation Offers Exciting Calgary Indoor Activities
Altitude Flight Simulation is a leading company that provides flight simulation experiences in Canada. Altitude Flight Simulation is a leading Canadian provider of truly immersive simulator experiences in the Toronto area; customers can choose to fly a range of commercial aircraft or fly in a military environment - the choice is yours!
Woonsocket Call
Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES. Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on December 19, 2022 in respect of the third quarter of 2022, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
Woonsocket Call
What are the precautions for bolt assembly?
Bolt fastener is a general term for the parts used when two or more parts (or components) are fastened together, and usually belongs to the standard parts in the industry. However, due to the different application scenarios in various industries, so the bolt fasteners are very diverse and widely used, so what should be noted when the bolt assembly? The following Aozhan fasteners take you to understand.
Woonsocket Call
Slovakia beats US 6-3 in world junior hockey championship
MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Dalibor Dvorsky, Robert Baco and Filip Mesar scored in a 3:19 span in the second period and Slovakia beat the United States 6-3 on Wednesday in the world junior championship. Libor Nemec, Peter Repcik and Alex Ciernik also scored for Slovakia and captain Simon...
