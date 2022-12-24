Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Discusses Peyton Bowen's Unique Experience
Recruiting decisions are "never an easy thing," the Sooners' head coach said, but he's proud of OU's newest 5-star recruit for enduring "quite a journey."
FSU vs. OU in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl Preview: Bowl-related numbers, Stats to Know, Key Matchups, and More
ORLANDO -- Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday, December 29th at 5:30 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (9-3) and Sooners (6-6) will be shown on ESPN. Instead of a podcast previewing the game (blame hotel internet...
Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl
We're less than 24 hours out from Florida State's (9-3) Cheez-It Bowl matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6). The game is set for a 5:30 p.m. eastern time kickoff inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Noles247 staff broke down Thursday night's matchup between the Seminoles and the Sooners...
Oklahoma Lands Oklahoma State DE Transfer
Trace Ford finally got his scholarship offer from the Sooners and will be a senior with two years of eligibility remaining.
Spurred by Justin Broiles, Oklahoma Seniors Go Out With One Final Practice
The Sooners aren't chasing a championship this year, but after what they described as a good finish on Tuesday, OU seniors are eager to show their pride.
Oklahoma's Jeff Lebby 'Fully Confident' QB Plays Well Against FSU, 'Then We'll Go From There'
Dillon Gabriel and Jeff Lebby remained focused on the bowl game Sunday afternoon when asked about next season.
Oklahoma's Offense 'Capable' of Strong Cheez-It Bowl Showing Despite Opt Outs
Without Eric Gray, Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris, the OU offense still expects a good performance against Florida State in Thursday's Cheez-It Bowl.
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- Beasley makes move to Oklahoma
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 22, 2022. After a nine-year stint as part of the Senior Administration within the Mississippi State Athletics Department, Ruston native Leah Beasley has accepted a job as the Executive Athletics Director over External Engagement at the University of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma football: Sooners’ holiday season delivered a recruiting bonanza
For Brent Venables and the Oklahoma football program, December has lived up to its time-honored tradition as the most wonderful time of the year. Following a very un-Oklahoma-like 6-6 regular season, the Sooners made a huge investment in and statement for the future the week before Christmas, signing the No. 5 recruiting class in the country and their best class in over a decade.
WATCH: Oklahoma Players Cheez-It Bowl Post Practice Interviews
Seniors Brayden Willis, Michael Turk, C.J. Coldon and Drake Stoops all stopped for interviews after their final full practice for the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday.
Oklahoma Standouts Relishing the Chance to Return to Familiar Site in Orlando
Dillon Gabriel, Danny Stutsman and Jovantae Barnes are all returning to Orlando to finish out the 2022 season.
Sooners Bowl Game Preview Versus Florida State
Dean Blevins, John Holcomb and Dusty Dvoracek preview the Sooners bowl game versus Florida State. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
cwbradio.com
Buchanan Transferring To Oklahoma
Former Loyal High School wrestling champion Stephen Buchanan is transferring to Oklahoma. Stephen has wrestled for the University of Wyoming for the last three seasons. He finished eighth in the nation at 197 for Wyoming in the 2021 national championships, and last season took third place at 197 after he was ranked as high as number-two in the nation in the national individual wrestling poll. Stephen has an overall college wrestling record of 68-22, including 28-3 for Wyoming last season.
yukonprogressnews.com
Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief
Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
okcfox.com
'Comical how bad it's been': Oklahoma travelers react to Southwest Airlines disruption
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — More than 3,000 Southwest Airlines flights across the U.S. have been delayed or cancelled today. Hundreds of travelers at Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA) are being impacted. A Fox 25 crew saw dozens of people waiting in line, desperately trying to rebook their flight. Whether...
‘I was born here, raised here and very proud of it,’ Oklahoma Opry brings Darci Lynne back to town
One of Oklahoma’s favorite daughters, Darci Lynne Farmer is glad to be back in her home state.
KFOR
Tracking another cold front south across Oklahoma Monday!
Good Morning! A cold front will sweep south across the state today bringing gusty north winds and falling afternoon temps! For OKC highs near 40 around Noon with strong north winds and falling temps into 30s this afternoon. No precipitation with this front!
chickashatoday.com
CV Tech Medical Program Features Two Sought-After Career Pathways
Not all healthcare professions involve direct patient care. There are jobs available right now in which workers never step foot inside a treatment room. No needles. No blood. Latoya Stiles said that is part of what attracted her to Canadian Valley Technology Center’s Medical Coding Specialist/Patient Account Representative program. A friend recommended it to her.
news9.com
Gusty Winds Ahead Of Coming Storm, Cold Front
Windy today are ahead of a potent upper-level storm. That gusty south wind will lead to a nice warmup, but also increase the fire danger. A dryline will move into western OK and will drop humidity down to 15 percent at times. Tonight a cold front rolls in, this will...
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
