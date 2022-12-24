ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

247Sports

Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl

We're less than 24 hours out from Florida State's (9-3) Cheez-It Bowl matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6). The game is set for a 5:30 p.m. eastern time kickoff inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Noles247 staff broke down Thursday night's matchup between the Seminoles and the Sooners...
NORMAN, OK
lincolnparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022- Beasley makes move to Oklahoma

This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 22, 2022. After a nine-year stint as part of the Senior Administration within the Mississippi State Athletics Department, Ruston native Leah Beasley has accepted a job as the Executive Athletics Director over External Engagement at the University of Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Sooners’ holiday season delivered a recruiting bonanza

For Brent Venables and the Oklahoma football program, December has lived up to its time-honored tradition as the most wonderful time of the year. Following a very un-Oklahoma-like 6-6 regular season, the Sooners made a huge investment in and statement for the future the week before Christmas, signing the No. 5 recruiting class in the country and their best class in over a decade.
NORMAN, OK
cwbradio.com

Buchanan Transferring To Oklahoma

Former Loyal High School wrestling champion Stephen Buchanan is transferring to Oklahoma. Stephen has wrestled for the University of Wyoming for the last three seasons. He finished eighth in the nation at 197 for Wyoming in the 2021 national championships, and last season took third place at 197 after he was ranked as high as number-two in the nation in the national individual wrestling poll. Stephen has an overall college wrestling record of 68-22, including 28-3 for Wyoming last season.
NORMAN, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief

Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
chickashatoday.com

CV Tech Medical Program Features Two Sought-After Career Pathways

Not all healthcare professions involve direct patient care. There are jobs available right now in which workers never step foot inside a treatment room. No needles. No blood.  Latoya Stiles said that is part of what attracted her to Canadian Valley Technology Center’s Medical Coding Specialist/Patient Account Representative program. A friend recommended it to her.
YUKON, OK
news9.com

Gusty Winds Ahead Of Coming Storm, Cold Front

Windy today are ahead of a potent upper-level storm. That gusty south wind will lead to a nice warmup, but also increase the fire danger. A dryline will move into western OK and will drop humidity down to 15 percent at times. Tonight a cold front rolls in, this will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

247Sports

