Norman, OK

Cheez-It Bowl: How to watch OU vs. Florida State

NORMAN, Okla. — It’s quickly here, as the final game of the first year of the Brent Venables era is on tap. The Sooners are set to take on the Florida State Seminoles in the Cheez-It Bowl, looking to add another tally to their 6-1 all-time advantage in the series.
Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl

We're less than 24 hours out from Florida State's (9-3) Cheez-It Bowl matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6). The game is set for a 5:30 p.m. eastern time kickoff inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Noles247 staff broke down Thursday night's matchup between the Seminoles and the Sooners...
