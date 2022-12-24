Read full article on original website
Keoki Huddleston
4d ago
one haole telling another haole he cannot come on the property,and the dummy walking the dog crying for the county do something.you people deserve the worst that could ever happen to you.
Reply
2
Related
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete surprise given...
erienewsnow.com
Flight Cancellations dash dream vacations to Hawaii
HAWAII (KITV) -- A vacation in Hawaii is a fantasy for many who have not been to the Islands. But flight cancellations meant some visitors were not been able to make their wish come true. For Shaunte Brown's family, their Southwest flight from San Diego to Oahu got cancelled on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals
Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Chaos: Southwest Cancels Or Removes All Hawaii and Interisland Flights
If you thought it couldn’t get worse or more confusing for Hawaii visitors and residents in relation to getting stuck traveling over the holidays, think again. It just has. We had a note from regular commenter John, who also pointed out what we can confirm. Southwest interisland flights appear to be either canceled or made unavailable based on information directly from their website.
kauainownews.com
Emergency relief period extended in response to Hawai‘i Life Flight accident in waters between Maui and Big Island
With Hawaiʻi Life Flight in a transition phase as its crews come back online and it begins coming out of a “safety stand down” following the apparent accident earlier this month off the coast of Maui involving one of the company’s air medical transport aircrafts, Gov. Josh Green has extended an emergency proclamation in response.
bigislandgazette.com
Hawaii Life Flight Emergency Proclamation Extended
Gov. Josh Green, M.D. extended the emergency proclamation today in response to the Hawaiʻi Life Flight incident. Currently, Hawaiʻi Life Flight is in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its “safety stand down.” The extension of this emergency proclamation allows our state to continue providing staffing resources needed to ensure seamless availability of emergency transportation.
nomadlawyer.org
Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii
Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search suspended for California man who went missing off Kauai on Christmas Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for a California man who went missing off Kauai has been suspended. Officials said Prakash Shroff, 56, is being reported as Kauai’s 12th drowning of the year. Shroff went missing on Christmas Day while swimming off Anini Beach. Witnesses say he and two other...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOT: Soil, groundwater at Maui airport pit contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following soil testing, the state has confirmed the presence of so-called “forever chemicals” at a Kahului Airport firefighting training pit. The state Department of Transportation conducted soil testing at several airports statewide because of growing concerns over forever chemicals in firefighting foam or AFFF. The...
KHON2
The Hawaii State Department of Transportation Presents ” The Walk Wise Hawaii Pedestrian Safety Program”
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii State Department of Transportation’s “Walk Wise Hawaii Pedestrian Safety Program” discusses how parents can teach their children about traffic safety. As the Holidays continue, The Hawaii State Department of Transportation HDOT) is encouraging parents to define the roles of a “pedestrian”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. The last days of the year call for trade winds and the light winds as we ring in the new year. Long-absent trade winds may make a brief appearance before year's end. Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologsit Jen Robbins.
KITV.com
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
Chad Blair: A Streamlined Solution To Hawaii's Chronic Housing Woes
When I was growing up in the Midwest, my maternal grandparents often visited our house pulling an Airstream trailer behind their car. For my grandparents, the trailer served as a convenient, affordable home away from home complete with kitchen, dining table, bed and bath. They traveled a lot, too, including from Texas to Kansas to Nebraska to Oklahoma to Colorado.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kaiser mental health workers spend holidays walking picket lines as strike continues into 4th month
HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm. Rules for concealed carry permits were changed following a Supreme Court ruling that broadened gun rights. What the Tech: Transport from one place to another with this app. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Beem is one of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Weather - JR
Long-absent trade winds may make a brief appearance before year's end. Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Light winds, little rain ahead. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:30...
Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge
HONOLULU (AP) — The average profile of a missing child in Hawaii: 15 years old, female, from the island of Oahu and Native Hawaiian. That’s according to a report released Wednesday that says much more disaggregated racial and gender data is needed to combat the scourge of missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews continued their search Monday for a swimmer who was apparently swept out to sea while visiting a Kauai beach. Authorities on Kauai identified the swimmer as Prakash Shroff, 56, of California. They say he was swimming at Kauai’s Anini Beach Sunday afternoon when he became distressed in the water.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 3 COVID deaths, nearly 1,100 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported three additional coronavirus deaths and 1,095 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 372,198. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Green: Emergency rules still needed to tackle fallout from medical air transport plane crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green extended an air ambulance emergency proclamation for 10 days due to the continued fallout from a medical air transport plane crash earlier this month. Hawaii Life Flight, the state’s only private air ambulance operator, placed its fleet of seven turboprop aircraft on safety stand...
Comments / 3