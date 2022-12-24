ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 3

Keoki Huddleston
4d ago

one haole telling another haole he cannot come on the property,and the dummy walking the dog crying for the county do something.you people deserve the worst that could ever happen to you.

Reply
2
Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete surprise given...
HONOLULU, HI
erienewsnow.com

Flight Cancellations dash dream vacations to Hawaii

HAWAII (KITV) -- A vacation in Hawaii is a fantasy for many who have not been to the Islands. But flight cancellations meant some visitors were not been able to make their wish come true. For Shaunte Brown's family, their Southwest flight from San Diego to Oahu got cancelled on...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Chaos: Southwest Cancels Or Removes All Hawaii and Interisland Flights

If you thought it couldn’t get worse or more confusing for Hawaii visitors and residents in relation to getting stuck traveling over the holidays, think again. It just has. We had a note from regular commenter John, who also pointed out what we can confirm. Southwest interisland flights appear to be either canceled or made unavailable based on information directly from their website.
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Emergency relief period extended in response to Hawai‘i Life Flight accident in waters between Maui and Big Island

With Hawaiʻi Life Flight in a transition phase as its crews come back online and it begins coming out of a “safety stand down” following the apparent accident earlier this month off the coast of Maui involving one of the company’s air medical transport aircrafts, Gov. Josh Green has extended an emergency proclamation in response.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Hawaii Life Flight Emergency Proclamation Extended

Gov. Josh Green, M.D. extended the emergency proclamation today in response to the Hawaiʻi Life Flight incident. Currently, Hawaiʻi Life Flight is in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its “safety stand down.” The extension of this emergency proclamation allows our state to continue providing staffing resources needed to ensure seamless availability of emergency transportation.
HAWAII STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii

Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOT: Soil, groundwater at Maui airport pit contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following soil testing, the state has confirmed the presence of so-called “forever chemicals” at a Kahului Airport firefighting training pit. The state Department of Transportation conducted soil testing at several airports statewide because of growing concerns over forever chemicals in firefighting foam or AFFF. The...
KAHULUI, HI
KITV.com

Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather - JR

Long-absent trade winds may make a brief appearance before year's end. Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Light winds, little rain ahead. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:30...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews continued their search Monday for a swimmer who was apparently swept out to sea while visiting a Kauai beach. Authorities on Kauai identified the swimmer as Prakash Shroff, 56, of California. They say he was swimming at Kauai’s Anini Beach Sunday afternoon when he became distressed in the water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 3 COVID deaths, nearly 1,100 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported three additional coronavirus deaths and 1,095 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 372,198. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy