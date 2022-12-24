ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

SD1 presents Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local companies

Sanitation District No. 1 (SD1) has presented the 2022 Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local construction companies for their proactive approach to addressing stormwater challenges, timely implementation of best management practices (BMPs) and for ensuring their projects have minimal off-site impacts on our local environment. The...
BURLINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor

CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that an 18- to 22-year-old black male...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers will return to the Greater Cincinnati market in a matter of months. The first of ten planned units in the Tri-State will open in Cleves this spring, according to a company spokesperson. The Western-themed quick-service food chain has an established history in the region. Roy...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-State a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm. Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst. Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
FRANKLIN, OH
fox56news.com

Busted pipes rain across central Kentucky

Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess. Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess. Knox County funeral home pays tribute to families …. Hopper Funeral Home has served Knox County for more than 100 years. International Museum of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy