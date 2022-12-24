Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
SD1 presents Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local companies
Sanitation District No. 1 (SD1) has presented the 2022 Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local construction companies for their proactive approach to addressing stormwater challenges, timely implementation of best management practices (BMPs) and for ensuring their projects have minimal off-site impacts on our local environment. The...
UK senior Lucas Bertucci wins first Lee T. Todd Student Innovation Scholarship for recycling project
As the global energy and climate crises balloon, one remedy may lie in something as small as a beaker — the place where Lucas Bertucci got his start in sustainability research. The chemical engineering student at the University of Kentucky is the first winner of the Lee T. Todd,...
WLWT 5
Firefighters in Butler County respond to report of structure fire Tuesday evening
HAMILTON, Ohio — Firefighters in Butler County are responding to a report of a structure fire Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The report of a fire in the 7600 block of Wildbranch Road in Fairfield Township of Hamilton...
Travelling Foodie Raymond Cua takes you on a special food, drink journey around your home region
On this extended holiday, its time to count our blessings — and also to get a glimpse of what the rest of the world knows about us now, thanks to the Travelling Foodie, Raymond Cua, who spent four days in Covington, eating and drinking his way around the region.
Fox 19
Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
WLWT 5
Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor
CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that an 18- to 22-year-old black male...
Bill and Betsy Scheben leave legacy of service to City of Union — and their senior living community
The Scheben family has been a part of the Union community for generations. When the Northern Kentucky city was just forming, the family members were farmers, innovators, business owners, and leaders in the city’s development. For some, the growth of a city is a large burden to carry. For...
Covington changes police application requirements in effort to expand pool of potential candidates
Hoping to expand the pool of candidates eligible to become police officers, Covington leaders have tweaked the application requirements to give weight to continuous employment in areas unrelated to law enforcement. The Covington Board of Commissioners recently approved a change that would allow someone with a work history of two...
WLWT 5
Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
'A living hell': West Price Hill tenants without heat, hot water for days
According to Willis Nibert, Resident Chair Committee for the building, the 190-unit apartment building on W. 8th Street in West Price Hill has been without heat, and hot water for five-days.
Fox 19
2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire
BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people...
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Fox 19
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers will return to the Greater Cincinnati market in a matter of months. The first of ten planned units in the Tri-State will open in Cleves this spring, according to a company spokesperson. The Western-themed quick-service food chain has an established history in the region. Roy...
Fox 19
Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-State a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm. Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst. Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with...
WLWT 5
Freezing temperatures cause sprinkler system to burst at Fort Thomas apartment
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Most people can't wait to hop out of bed Christmas morning and rush toward the tree, but Hannah Larkins' morning wasn't what she hoped it would be. "As soon as I put my feet down, they were soaking wet," Larkins said. Inside her bathroom, there...
Kings Island WinterFest closed after ‘extensive water line damage’ caused by extreme cold
MASON — Kings Island’s WinterFest will be closed Monday evening, park officials announced. The amusement park will be closed due to “extensive water line damage caused by extreme cold temperatures at multiple locations throughout the park,” a Kings Island spokesperson said. The park is anticipated to...
WKRC
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
fox56news.com
Busted pipes rain across central Kentucky
Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess. Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess. Knox County funeral home pays tribute to families …. Hopper Funeral Home has served Knox County for more than 100 years. International Museum of...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
