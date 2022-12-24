Read full article on original website
Last Week to Visit the Award-Winning Electric Safari at CMZoo
Fentanyl and methamphetamine discovered in Colorado Springs home
"AdAmAn Alley" in Downtown Colorado Springs Is Worth a Visit
Holiday displays light up Larkspur
10 Colorado Springs Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
KKTV
Deadly overnight crash closes a major downtown Colorado Road
WATCH - Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. An investigation was underway Tuesday morning after a possible explosive device was found in unincorporated El Paso County east of Colorado Springs. Updated: 18 hours ago. A teen was killed in Denver. Updated: 18 hours...
Recent college grad among those dead in Colorado Springs amid frigid temps
Last week’s arctic blast appears to be responsible for at least four deaths in Colorado Springs, including that of a 23-year-old college student, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Katelin Anderson, a recent Pikes Peak State College graduate who had been accepted into Colorado School of Mines' engineering...
KKTV
Colorado looks to keep drunk drivers off of the road this New Year’s Eve
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement presence on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday. In an effort to get more people home safely and keep impaired drivers off of the road, both...
KKTV
Travelers delayed at the Colorado Springs Airport say they haven't gotten any information
Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. Updated: 3 hours ago. WATCH: Broncos hold press conference after firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Updated: 21 hours ago. As airlines catch up after...
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
KKTV
Major downtown Colorado Springs road reopens Wednesday morning after deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major downtown Colorado Springs road is back open after being closed for several hours due to a deadly crash. Around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a serious crash that closed down North Nevada Avenue in both directions between Columbia and Del Norte. That area reopened around 7 a.m.
KKTV
Dog stolen in Colorado Springs returned thanks to KKTV 11 News viewers!
Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County was taken into custody along I-25. Law enforcement activity on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday. Experts say key changes could have saved some homes during the...
KKTV
WATCH: Homicide suspect taken into custody along I-25 south of Colorado Springs
Law enforcement activity on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday. Dog stolen in Colorado Springs returned thanks to KKTV 11 News viewers!. Updated: 4 hours ago. Bruno the dog is back with his...
How much snow will you get by Thursday morning?
The Front Range had a little break from the cold and snow over the holiday weekend, but another round will arrive Wednesday.
KKTV
Right lane of I-25 in Fountain reopened after vehicle fire
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A right lane of 1-25 northbound in Fountain is back open after a vehicle fire on Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire has not been released but State Patrol is warning drivers to drive carefully. State Patrol posted the following on twitter at 7:29am.
KKTV
St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs back open after lock down due to security concern, no threat to hospital staff
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - St. Francis Hospital is back open after a lock down due to a security concern. The hospital went into lock down around 8 a.m. Wednesday due to a report of a person with a weapon. It was determined there was no threat to the campus, community or hospital staff.
DUI and speed considered factors in North Circle crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a single-vehicle crash in the early morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28. On Wednesday morning at around 12:40 a.m. CSPD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash of the 2400 block of North Circle Drive. According to CSPD, the vehicle […]
KKTV
Nightmare travel for some amid massive delays and cancellations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Millions of Americans are stuck in a travel nightmare. Southwest Airlines is seeing the highest amount of cancellations and delays nationwide. On Tuesday night, the airline’s CEO, Bob Jordan, spoke out about the meltdown. “Our network is highly complex and the operation of the airline...
KKTV
WATCH: Death investigation in northern El Paso County
WATCH - Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. An investigation was underway Tuesday morning after a possible explosive device was found in unincorporated El Paso County east of Colorado Springs. Updated: 5 hours ago. A teen was killed in Denver. Updated: 5 hours...
KKTV
Serious crash closes intersection north of Falcon in unincorporated El Paso County on Tuesday
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed an intersection north of Falcon on Tuesday. At about 5 p.m. the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to avoid the intersection of Merdian Road and Rex Road. The investigation is being handled by Colorado State Patrol. According to the state agency, two vehicles were involved. As of 5:10 p.m., there were reports of at least one person who was injured, but it isn’t clear how serious the injuries are. Colorado State Patrol received the call at about 4:45 p.m.
KKTV
Baby, it’s cold outside: Colorado Springs parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray’s daughter wasn’t due until January 7... But on the morning of December 22, after about an hour of contractions, Namba knew it was time to go to the hospital. She told 11 News she had not yet packed a hospital bag, and she was unable to take a shower prior to leaving their apartment due to Gray accidentally running the hot water in an attempt to keep the pipes from freezing overnight.
KKTV
Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation was underway Tuesday morning after a possible explosive device was found in unincorporated El Paso County east of Colorado Springs. This is a developing story and this article will be updated. The investigation was in an area near Highway 24 and Highway...
KKTV
Car stolen with dog inside in Colorado Springs, owner asks for help getting her pup back
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is hoping the public can help find her dog Bruno after he was reportedly stolen, along with a car. The crime happened Monday night at about 9:30 in the parking lot of Marshalls at 1760 E. Woodmen Ave. in Colorado Springs. The store is just east of N. Academy Boulevard. The owner tells 11 News her dog was inside the vehicle for a short period of time while they were away. When she returned to the spot she had parked, her car and Bruno were gone.
Two storms eyeing southern Colorado
Two storms are on the way to southern Colorado as the holiday season comes to a close. The mountains will get heavy snow with both and there is potential over the plains.
KKTV
Crews called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday morning. Just before 10:20 a.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced there was a working fire in the 6000 block of Castlewood Ln. The neighborhood is northeast of the Pulpit Rock area. According to...
