Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Deadly overnight crash closes a major downtown Colorado Road

WATCH - Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. An investigation was underway Tuesday morning after a possible explosive device was found in unincorporated El Paso County east of Colorado Springs. Updated: 18 hours ago. A teen was killed in Denver. Updated: 18 hours...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Right lane of I-25 in Fountain reopened after vehicle fire

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A right lane of 1-25 northbound in Fountain is back open after a vehicle fire on Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire has not been released but State Patrol is warning drivers to drive carefully. State Patrol posted the following on twitter at 7:29am.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

DUI and speed considered factors in North Circle crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a single-vehicle crash in the early morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28. On Wednesday morning at around 12:40 a.m. CSPD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash of the 2400 block of North Circle Drive. According to CSPD, the vehicle […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Nightmare travel for some amid massive delays and cancellations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Millions of Americans are stuck in a travel nightmare. Southwest Airlines is seeing the highest amount of cancellations and delays nationwide. On Tuesday night, the airline’s CEO, Bob Jordan, spoke out about the meltdown. “Our network is highly complex and the operation of the airline...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Death investigation in northern El Paso County

WATCH - Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. An investigation was underway Tuesday morning after a possible explosive device was found in unincorporated El Paso County east of Colorado Springs. Updated: 5 hours ago. A teen was killed in Denver. Updated: 5 hours...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Serious crash closes intersection north of Falcon in unincorporated El Paso County on Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed an intersection north of Falcon on Tuesday. At about 5 p.m. the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to avoid the intersection of Merdian Road and Rex Road. The investigation is being handled by Colorado State Patrol. According to the state agency, two vehicles were involved. As of 5:10 p.m., there were reports of at least one person who was injured, but it isn’t clear how serious the injuries are. Colorado State Patrol received the call at about 4:45 p.m.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Baby, it’s cold outside: Colorado Springs parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray’s daughter wasn’t due until January 7... But on the morning of December 22, after about an hour of contractions, Namba knew it was time to go to the hospital. She told 11 News she had not yet packed a hospital bag, and she was unable to take a shower prior to leaving their apartment due to Gray accidentally running the hot water in an attempt to keep the pipes from freezing overnight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Car stolen with dog inside in Colorado Springs, owner asks for help getting her pup back

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is hoping the public can help find her dog Bruno after he was reportedly stolen, along with a car. The crime happened Monday night at about 9:30 in the parking lot of Marshalls at 1760 E. Woodmen Ave. in Colorado Springs. The store is just east of N. Academy Boulevard. The owner tells 11 News her dog was inside the vehicle for a short period of time while they were away. When she returned to the spot she had parked, her car and Bruno were gone.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crews called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday morning. Just before 10:20 a.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced there was a working fire in the 6000 block of Castlewood Ln. The neighborhood is northeast of the Pulpit Rock area. According to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

