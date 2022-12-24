Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 5 “Smallest” Counties In MA
Massachusetts is a big state, but it is also home to 5 of the "smallest" counties with populations that range between 13 and 161 thousand people that reside in these areas on a yearly basis. So, without further ado, let's give you the top vicinity that has the smallest amount of people that live there winter, spring, summer and fall.
WUPE
$50 Scratch Off Ticket with $1 Billion in Winnings to Be Sold in Massachusetts
The Massachusetts State Lottery is going to be celebrating its 50th anniversary in style. The first ever $50 scratch off ticket will start selling in early 2023 in the Bay State. And the ticket comes with the chances of winning up to $1 billion in prizes. As we just past...
After Arctic Blast For Christmas, Berkshires Will See A “Warm Up” To Ring In 2023
Berkshire County residents! If you've heard any rumors about temperatures warming up considerably as we prepare to "ring out the old and ring in the new", well guess what? Those rumors are true!. After a very cold holiday weekend with subzero wind chills for many in Massachusetts(including Berkshire County), it...
What Is Open & Closed On X-Mas Day In The Berkshires
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire tri-state region on Friday afternoon due to the significant drop in temperatures that will occur between 2 and 5 pm. A "FLASH FREEZE" has been implemented as any wet surfaces will turn into ice. It is NOT advisable to be on the roads as lows also drop into the single digits. Saturday and Sunday seem to be your best bet in heading to your holiday destination, although temperatures won't go over 20 degrees and wind chills will add more complications, so plan accordingly and bundle up.
The Top 3 X-Mas Movies In Massachusetts
Tis the season for breaking out your favorite holiday movies on DVD or Blue Ray. Anybody STILL has their ol' reliable VCR? The answer is obvious with me: YES. Or maybe, you'll tune in on your "big screen" TV to share some yuletide cheer with your family. So, without further ado, here are the three most popular Christmas films that put a smile to those from the beautiful Berkshires to Boston. Let's start with number 3 and work our way to the top spot:
Holiday Travelers! These Are The Most Popular Hotel Chains In Massachusetts (PHOTOS)
Here's a question for you, fellow Berkshire County residents. When you're doing any form of traveling(not necessarily during the holiday season, but anytime) whether it's within the borders of the Bay State or not, do you have a particular hotel chain that you prefer?. I remember way back when anytime...
This Berkshires Town Makes Elite List of Festive Christmas Towns in America
As we have hit 'Christmas Week', it's that time of year to explore all the great Christmas traditions throughout the New England region. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in New England, or just the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
Did You Know It Was Once Illegal to Celebrate Christmas in Massachusetts?
For years, there have been Christmas themed movies with some farfetched plots where somehow throughout the storyline, they would find a way to make it so 'Christmas can't be celebrated' or 'Christmas has to be saved'. In every film, although it may be entertaining to watch during the holidays, it seems like the most insane fictional situation that could never be possible. But did you know that Christmas used to be illegal in Massachusetts?
Christmas Music Radio Stations in Massachusetts, and a Poem to go with it
It's the official week of Christmas and where has time gone right? Time to get that last minute Christmas shopping done which is something I am definitely guilty of! Before we get into where you can find your Holiday Favorites and Christmas Classics, it's time to recite The Night Before Christmas in way that features all of our amazing staff here at Townsquare Media Berkshire.
What Will Winter Bring Us In the Berkshires
It's official! We are now in a "winter" frame of mind as the solstice took effect at 4:47 pm on Wednesday afternoon. That means we are going to see a little extra moment of daylight each and every day (but not much as the sun will keep setting prior to 5 pm for the next month and a half). In February, the daylight hours extend at 5:30 pm and we'll have 50/50 days starting in March. But until we get there, fasten your seat belt.
What’s A Yellow Speed Limit Sign In Massachusetts Mean?
I can't help it, I'm a curious guy, and a staunch observer of the world around me. Things I find fascinating? Color coded stuff, road signs, anything infrastructure related I guess, lol. The road is usually filled with white, yellow, blue, brown, green signs galore. I can only assume that...
Two Berkshire County Restaurants Make Open Table’s Top 10 List Of Best Places To Eat (PHOTOS)
Ahhh, local restaurants, there's a fair amount of them. And, depending on the food served, everyone has their favorite, or "go-to". Favorite Italian restaurant...favorite seafood establishment...fave Mexican food...fave chain restaurant...fave watering hole...favorite breakfast eaterie, you get the idea. It's a truly special thing though when some of our local restaurants...
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Headlights On When It’s Snowing In Massachusetts?
The eastern part of Massachusetts has little to no snow compared to the western part of the state as of Monday. Two moderate snow makers dumped around a foot (maybe a little more) of snow, collectively, to parts of western Massachusetts over the last eight days. I drive to work...
Is It Illegal To Drive In Massachusetts Without A Front License Plate?
A co-worker of mine and I were discussing vanity license plates the other day and what we would have on our vanity plates if we could(discretion forbids me to elaborate any further) when out of nowhere the conversation turned to front and back license plates and whether it was necessary to have both in the Commonwealth.
Worst Potholes Complaints in Country? See Where Massachusetts Ranks
Potholes. Potholes. Potholes. If you live in an area that sees a drastic swing in temperatures, by the time the spring season rolls around, you're likely knee (or tire) deep in pesky potholes. Based on social media, there is nothing Massachusetts residents like to complain about more, but unfortunately in New England, it's just a way of life.
The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires
The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
These Five Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have The Worst Drivers In The State
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts
In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Hates This Massachusetts Restaurant and Here’s Why
Hate him or love him, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has become a big name in Massachusetts and national pop culture. What started as a humorous sports culture publication, (old school, like actually printed on paper) has turned into a pop culture machine covering the world of music, movies, news, and of course sports.
Massachusetts Casino Sports Betting Approved, just a Short Drive from The Berkshires
Let's put it this way, gambling is something most of us get into and can be extremely addicting. I remember the days before Massachusetts even had casinos and the nearest ones were ether in New York or Connecticut. When I heard a new casino would be opening up in Massachusetts, I was actually quite surprised.
