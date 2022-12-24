Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tulsa woman begins new career as flight attendant in her 70s
A Tulsa woman is going on adventures in her new career as a flight attendant in her 70s. Marolyn Allred loves taking in the scenery from Denver one day with stunning mountain views, to Des Moines the next, seeing the state capitol and other popular sites. “I may not be...
Oklahoma Lands Oklahoma State DE Transfer
Trace Ford finally got his scholarship offer from the Sooners and will be a senior with two years of eligibility remaining.
TV Fanatic
Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Warr Acres
You know you're a success when someone feels the need to squash you like a bug. Dwight has the magic touch, and it's his enemies who should reconsider, not The General. Merry Christmas, everyone! What a way to spend the holiday, am I right?. Blood is being spilled all over...
KTUL
Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
Thousands of racing fans head to Expo Square for Tulsa Shootout
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of racing fans are heading to Expo Square for the Tulsa Shootout. The largest micro sprint car racing event in the world is back for its 38th year in Green Country. People come from all over the country, and the world, to be a part of the top micro racing events.
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsans, out-of-state travelers navigate Southwest meltdown at local airport
When Karen Caprioli’s flight to San Diego was canceled on Christmas Eve, the number Southwest Airlines gave her to get another flight kept her on hold past midnight and kept hanging up on her. So instead of staying on hold, she went to the airport. If she hadn’t gone,...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Santa spreading message of diversity and inclusion during Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — There’s a high demand for African American Santas says Santa Blair. Representation is important he says. “It’s almost like we’re unicorns,” Blair says. Blair’s been a Santa for almost 20 years and says it’s important for families that they have a Santa...
KAKE TV
Kansas City Chiefs superfan arrested for bank robbery in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KAKE) — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan is behind bars after police in suburban Tulsa, Oklahoma arrested him for bank robbery. Bixby officers responded at around 9:30 a.m. on December 16 to an armed robbery call at a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union branch. KTUL reports witnesses called...
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo celebrates 50th birthday for all 3 Asian elephants
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating a huge milestone for its elephant herd. Sneezy, Booper, and Sooky are all turning 50 years old. Elephants are the largest land mammal on Earth and have an average life expectancy of 47-and-a-half years, according to the Tulsa Zoo. Caring...
news9.com
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Unique Array Of Aircraft In 2022
Oklahoma is a big aviation state, and there's no better way to see that than from up in the air. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone shares some of the unique aircraft that have flown over Tulsa this year.
Longtime Owasso residents reflect on town’s growth over decades
OWASSO, Okla. — You wouldn’t know by driving through, but Owasso residents said that back in the 1970s there were no businesses on the east side of U.S. Highway 169. “There was nothing east of 169 but dairy farms and open land,” said longtime Owasso resident Marilyn Hinkle. “When you stop to think that the high school was out in the middle of nowhere … In fact when the school was first opened, they didn’t have the city water out to it yet. They had porta-pottys for the first month.”
Dunkin’ adds new location in south Tulsa
Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) is opening a new location in Tulsa. According to the company, the new ‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opens at 5am on December 30th near 71st and Lewis in south Tulsa. The company said the location includes new features designed to...
News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
Police investigate after man shot in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in north Tulsa Tuesday night. Police said around 11 p.m., they were told a man was shot in the leg during a domestic altercation at a home near East 36th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The man was...
Tulsa family builds life size igloo to spread Christmas cheer
A Tulsa family is making memories by building a life size igloo. The Selman family has a snow machine and after the recent winter storm, they decided to put it to use.
NBC’s Today Show is Coming to Sapulpa, Oklahoma to the Route 66 Christmas Chute
The word has spread far and wide about this incredible one-of-a-kind holiday display and it's now drawn national attention. NBC's Today Show will be coming to Sapulpa, OK. tomorrow (12-23-22) to the Route 66 Christmas Chute. They'll be set up in downtown and everyone is invited to be a part of this special event.
news9.com
Firefighters Battle Fire At Tulsa Church
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a church in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at a church near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured. This is...
KTUL
Owasso police searching for larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
KOKI FOX 23
Midtown Tulsa bar holds Santa party
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown bar celebrated Christmas their own way with a gathering of Santas. The Starlight, located near E. 11th St. and S. Lewis. Ave, held their annual Santa Claustrophobia party, where people dressed up as the man himself, Santa Claus. Lynn Robertson, one of the owners...
