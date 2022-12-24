OWASSO, Okla. — You wouldn’t know by driving through, but Owasso residents said that back in the 1970s there were no businesses on the east side of U.S. Highway 169. “There was nothing east of 169 but dairy farms and open land,” said longtime Owasso resident Marilyn Hinkle. “When you stop to think that the high school was out in the middle of nowhere … In fact when the school was first opened, they didn’t have the city water out to it yet. They had porta-pottys for the first month.”

