Tulsa, OK

KRMG

Tulsa woman begins new career as flight attendant in her 70s

A Tulsa woman is going on adventures in her new career as a flight attendant in her 70s. Marolyn Allred loves taking in the scenery from Denver one day with stunning mountain views, to Des Moines the next, seeing the state capitol and other popular sites. “I may not be...
TULSA, OK
TV Fanatic

Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Warr Acres

You know you're a success when someone feels the need to squash you like a bug. Dwight has the magic touch, and it's his enemies who should reconsider, not The General. Merry Christmas, everyone! What a way to spend the holiday, am I right?. Blood is being spilled all over...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Thousands of racing fans head to Expo Square for Tulsa Shootout

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of racing fans are heading to Expo Square for the Tulsa Shootout. The largest micro sprint car racing event in the world is back for its 38th year in Green Country. People come from all over the country, and the world, to be a part of the top micro racing events.
TULSA, OK
KAKE TV

Kansas City Chiefs superfan arrested for bank robbery in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KAKE) — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan is behind bars after police in suburban Tulsa, Oklahoma arrested him for bank robbery. Bixby officers responded at around 9:30 a.m. on December 16 to an armed robbery call at a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union branch. KTUL reports witnesses called...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo celebrates 50th birthday for all 3 Asian elephants

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating a huge milestone for its elephant herd. Sneezy, Booper, and Sooky are all turning 50 years old. Elephants are the largest land mammal on Earth and have an average life expectancy of 47-and-a-half years, according to the Tulsa Zoo. Caring...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Longtime Owasso residents reflect on town’s growth over decades

OWASSO, Okla. — You wouldn’t know by driving through, but Owasso residents said that back in the 1970s there were no businesses on the east side of U.S. Highway 169. “There was nothing east of 169 but dairy farms and open land,” said longtime Owasso resident Marilyn Hinkle. “When you stop to think that the high school was out in the middle of nowhere … In fact when the school was first opened, they didn’t have the city water out to it yet. They had porta-pottys for the first month.”
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Dunkin’ adds new location in south Tulsa

Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) is opening a new location in Tulsa. According to the company, the new ‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opens at 5am on December 30th near 71st and Lewis in south Tulsa. The company said the location includes new features designed to...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police investigate after man shot in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in north Tulsa Tuesday night. Police said around 11 p.m., they were told a man was shot in the leg during a domestic altercation at a home near East 36th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The man was...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Battle Fire At Tulsa Church

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a church in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at a church near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured. This is...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso police searching for larceny suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Midtown Tulsa bar holds Santa party

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown bar celebrated Christmas their own way with a gathering of Santas. The Starlight, located near E. 11th St. and S. Lewis. Ave, held their annual Santa Claustrophobia party, where people dressed up as the man himself, Santa Claus. Lynn Robertson, one of the owners...
TULSA, OK

