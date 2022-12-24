ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
butlercountytimesgazette.com

OSU Names Andover Grad as Top 20 Freshmen

The Oklahoma State University chapter of the Mortar Board honor society recently named students to its annual list of Top 20 Freshmen Men and Top 20 Freshmen Women, as well as Top 10 Freshmen Men and Women for the 2021-22 class. Students selected for the honor are chosen based on...
STILLWATER, OK
greatbendpost.com

Eugene 'Gene' Bugner, age 93

Eugene Herman “Gene” Bugner, 93 passed away on December 25, 2022, at Catholic Care Center in Wichita, KS. He was born on July 21, 1929 in Saint Joseph, KS to Mike and Rosa {Blasi} Bugner. On April 21, 1956 he married Darlene Davignon in Wichita, KS. A Great...
WICHITA, KS
greatbendpost.com

Gary Boy, age 68

Gary Wayne Boy, age 68 years, of Wichita, passed away on Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2022, at Meridian Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wichita. Gary was born on Aug. 16, 1954, in Sterling, to Lawrence and Frances (Fisher) Boy. He farmed near Raymond, and later worked for Tim Fischer farming near St. John. Gary loved both crop work and livestock with a passion. He also loved to play Bingo, and had a great sense of humor while being very protective of his family and friends.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Changing winds; changing temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a windy and colder day, get ready to see a much milder afternoon coming up on Tuesday as the wind changes direction and most of the area sees highs getting back above average. On the backside of high pressure, south winds will kick in for...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jeslyn Agent

Teenager Jeslyn Agent was reported missing on July 13, 2022, in Wichita. She was 16 years old at the time, but has since turned 17 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. JESLYN AGENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: July 13, 2022. Age when reported...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain and freezing rain possible Christmas night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be a wide range in temperatures across the state on Christmas before a chance of rain and freezing rain arrives during the evening and into the night. It will be a cold start to the day on Christmas with...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Korean hot dogs are back at Mochinut

Good news for foodies in town. When Mochinut opened in Wichita back in November, the chain based out of California featured mochi donuts, Korean hot dogs, boba and soft serve. Unfortunately, a supply chain issue caused them to be out of Korean hot dogs for a majority of the time they’ve been open. The popular Asian fusion treat is basically a hot dog, rice cake, or mozzarella cheese coated in batter which can be panko, french fry pieces, ramen, or hot Cheetos for example and then deep-fried.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Central Kansas counties some of the most generous during pandemic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to data analysis from SmartAsset, two central Kansas counties were among the most generous in charitable giving in the state in 2020. To find the most generous places, the website compared two factors in each county: the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
RENO COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Fonda La Chona – An instant winner in my book

From the creators of Taqueria La Chona (who also happens to be one of my fav restaurants) comes their sister restaurant, which has taken over a former Jimmy’s Egg space at 1210 W. Pawnee. It’s the much anticipated Fonda La Chona, who recently opened in early December. ===========
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
HUTCHINSON, KS

