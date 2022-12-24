You have to go back before the 2015-16 season to find the last time a Hughes brother wasn't wearing the red, white and blue. Whether it has been with the United States National Team Development Program, at the U18 Worlds or in the World Juniors, one of Quinn, Jack or Luke has been on Team USA. The trio of brothers have become an integral part of USA hockey and are leading the way for young Americans with dreams of playing in the NHL.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO