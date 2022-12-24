Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
USA vs. Latvia: Live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors game
The 2022 World Juniors did not end as expected for the USA. After dominating their group in the preliminary round, Czechia handed the USA a surprise upset loss in the quarterfinals to knock off the 2021 champions. The journey back to the podium begins today for the United States, as...
NHL
What Sabres fans should watch for at the 2023 World Junior Championship
With the gifts exchanged and the holiday meals consumed, hockey fans can settle in front of the television today when the puck drops on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Among the under-20 participants looking to add a gold medal to...
Sporting News
Hughes family tree: USA defenseman Luke Hughes following in footsteps of brothers Quinn, Jack at World Juniors
You have to go back before the 2015-16 season to find the last time a Hughes brother wasn't wearing the red, white and blue. Whether it has been with the United States National Team Development Program, at the U18 Worlds or in the World Juniors, one of Quinn, Jack or Luke has been on Team USA. The trio of brothers have become an integral part of USA hockey and are leading the way for young Americans with dreams of playing in the NHL.
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says being relentless, success on face-offs will be vital. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play...
NHL
Sabres' road game on December 27 at Columbus postponed
Makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed. The NHL has announced that the Buffalo Sabres' road game on Tuesday, December 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
NHL
Nylander scores in OT, Maple Leafs top Blues for 3rd straight victory
ST. LOUIS -- William Nylander scored with 57 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday. Nylander stripped St. Louis forward Vladimir Tarasenko from near the blue line and went in on a breakaway to...
NHL
Bruins, 2023 Winter Classic discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Fenway Park in Boston to host outdoor game against Penguins on Jan. 2. The meaning of Fenway Park to New England sports fans, the impact of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic that will be played at the old ballpark in Boston, and reasons why the Boston Bruins have been the toast of the NHL this season were just some of the topics discussed and debated on the latest episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.
Sporting News
What channel is the World Juniors on? Times, live streams to watch every game in 2023
Christmas is complete, the calendar year is nearly complete and hockey fans know that means, it is time for the World Juniors. The 2023 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championship is set to get underway in the Maritimes this week, as some of the best U20 players in the world will meet for the annual tournament.
NHL
Colorado's Steady 'Cog'
Andrew Cogliano on the longevity of his impressive career and sharing his veteran insight as the Avs continue to battle injuries. Just the second player to play in 700-consecutive games to start their career. Co-Rookie of the Year for the 2007-08 season. A free-agent just one time. 1,171 games to date still leaving a nightly impact at age 35. If there's anything more impressive than those stunning statistics is veteran center of the Colorado Avalanche Andrew Cogliano's humility and character.
NHL
Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022
The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
NHL
Jets at the World Juniors - Day 3
Rutger McGroarty picks up first point of the tournament. Similar to Day 2 at the 2023 World Junior Championship, there were two Winnipeg Jets prospects in action on Day 3 at the tournament. However, unlike Day 2, both of those prospects were from the same team. Rutger McGroarty and Chaz...
NHL
Hintz late goal lifts Stars past Predators
Scores second of game with 53 seconds left for Dallas. Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the game winner in the final minute, to help the Stars earn a 3-2 victory over the Predators. 04:56 •. Roope Hintz scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 53 seconds remaining in the...
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Svozil, Czechia stun Canada
Behrens, Savage lead U.S. past Latvia; Switzerland upsets Finland in OT. Monday was the first day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Day 1 games. Czechia 5, Canada 2 -- Jaroslav...
NHL
The Two Goals I'll Never Forget - And Wish I Could! | 40 Years with Stan
Two disallowed goals stick firmly in Stan Fischler's memory... though he wishes they wouldn't!. Once upon a time, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned a poem, "Rainy Day." One of its classic lines went as follows: "Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall -- But Too Much Is Falling In Mine." Once...
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs one of just two NHL teams with zero prospects at 2023 World Juniors
Being one of the National Hockey League’s top teams comes at a cost. Boxing Day typically marks the start of the World Juniors, one of the hockey world’s most exciting events, and this year is no different. The 2023 World Junior Championship begins today with four games: Finland/Switzerland, Sweden/Austria, Latvia/USA, and Czechia/Canada.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. OILERS
FLAMES (16-12-7) vs. OILERS (18-15-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Oilers:. Points - Connor McDavid (66) Goals - McDavid (20)
NHL
Arvidsson, Danault each has 3 points, Kings defeat Golden Knights
LOS ANGELES -- Viktor Arvidsson and Phillip Danault each had a goal and two assists for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. "Divisional game, we've got to win these games, especially at home," Arvidsson said. "I think we...
NHL
Raanta, Hurricanes shut out Blackhawks for 9th straight win
Makes 24 saves to extend point streak to 15 games; Mrazek stops 46 for Chicago. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast, and Jordan Martinook all tallied goals, Antti Raanta saved all 24 shots on goal, leading the Hurricanes to a 3-0 win. 04:58 •. The Carolina Hurricanes won their ninth straight and...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings come out of their holiday break with a big divisional matchup on home ice. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Tempe, AZ) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio.
Sporting News
Why aren't Mason McTavish, Wyatt Johnston at the 2023 World Juniors? Full list of notable omissions from event
The purpose of the World Juniors is to bring the best U20 kids from around the globe to one location for a week-and-a-half-long tournament. While there is never any shortage of star-studded talent at these games, not every high-profile player that is eligible to participate in the tournament chose to do so.
