Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

It's time to start 'thinking thermally' to combat harsh weather

If you made it through last week’s weather without being stranded in your car or stuck in an airport terminal or anxiously waiting for a plumber to come and fix frozen pipes, you have a good chance to remember this Christmas as a blessing. Nevertheless, you probably were affected...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

Moberly man hospitalized after sliding off road

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. – A snow covered roadway is reportedly the cause of a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Randolph County. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 12:05 p.m. Sunday on Route BB, five miles west of Moberly. A westbound driver, 27-year-old Christopher L. Johnson, of Moberly, slid and ran off the south side of the roadway and struck several small trees.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

New Boone County technical college to focus on nursing shortage

Ranken Technical College plans to open a new campus in Ashland in fall 2023, and one of the goals at the school will be to increase the number of nursing students entering the workforce. The Boone County campus will be the company’s fifth location in Missouri. The other locations are...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties

LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Thousands without power in mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Multiple power outages left thousands of mid-Missouri residents without power during brutally cold weather Friday morning. As of 8:30 AM, Ameren Missouri reported 41 outages affecting 5,217 customers in Camden County. Another 1,449 customers were without power near the west side of Jefferson City. In an...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Teachers deserve higher salaries -- not administrators

The Missourian in the last few weeks reported a large raise in the salaries of some Columbia Public Schools administrators, while the raise in teachers’ salaries was percentage-wise considerably smaller. This was an unfair and elitist decision. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rep. Basye seeks CPS board candidacy as district looks into legality

State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, has filed to run for a seat on the Columbia School Board, he wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday evening. Basye wrote that district authorities “would not let him in” to file for candidacy at the Aslin Administration Building and that he instead filed through the Boone County Clerk’s office before the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Birdie Mae Jones, Oct. 15, 42 — Dec. 15, 22

Birdie Mae Jones, 80, of Columbia, MO passed away on Thursday, December 15th, 2022, at Boone Hospital. She was born in Hernando, MS to Percy and Clara Jones. Birdie received Christ at a young age at Pleasant Grove Church.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Candidates Gordon, Lyman discuss why they're running for CPS board

Board candidates James Gordon and John Lyman, who could not be reached for comment last week, told the Missourian why they’re running for the Columbia School Board on Tuesday. Seven people have filed to run for the board in the April 4 election, competing for one of three available...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person dead following an apartment fire in Mexico Missouri on Friday morning.

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The name of a 60-year-old woman who died in a Mexico Missouri apartment fire has been released. Ruth Ann Stuard died as a result of the fire that burnt down nine out of eleven of the apartment buildings. Mexico Public Safety Personnel responded to reports of a fire at an apartment complex The post One person dead following an apartment fire in Mexico Missouri on Friday morning. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
kwos.com

JCMO drug bust

A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia Catholic Charities location temporarily closed due to water damage

The Columbia location for Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is temporarily closed due to water damage, the organization announced Monday. Below-freezing temperatures over the holiday break caused severe weather damage to its location at 1240 E. Brown School Road, according to a release on the organization’s website.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

UPDATE: Authorities ID Man Who Drowned After Falling Into Lake Of The Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. At around 2:20 p.m., the Patrol was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake. Guiducci was recovered from the Lake and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:04 p.m.
OSAGE BEACH, MO

