Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Columbia Missourian
Missouri opens up SEC play with No. 19 Kentucky coming to Mizzou Arena
The past week and a half for Missouri men’s basketball produced two résumé-boosting wins, the latest a 22-point victory over a talented Illinois team. The game before that, the Tigers defeated UCF.
How Hot is Eliah Drinkwitz's Seat Entering the 2023 Season?
Another disappointing end to the season for the Tigers has some wondering what his future entails at Missouri.
‘Significant damage’ caused at Faurot Field after pipe burst on Christmas Eve
Water pipes that burst over the weekend caused “significant damage” at Faurot Field, according to a University of Missouri spokesman. The post ‘Significant damage’ caused at Faurot Field after pipe burst on Christmas Eve appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
It's time to start 'thinking thermally' to combat harsh weather
If you made it through last week’s weather without being stranded in your car or stuck in an airport terminal or anxiously waiting for a plumber to come and fix frozen pipes, you have a good chance to remember this Christmas as a blessing. Nevertheless, you probably were affected...
KMZU
Moberly man hospitalized after sliding off road
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. – A snow covered roadway is reportedly the cause of a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Randolph County. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 12:05 p.m. Sunday on Route BB, five miles west of Moberly. A westbound driver, 27-year-old Christopher L. Johnson, of Moberly, slid and ran off the south side of the roadway and struck several small trees.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES MISSOURIANS TO DROP OFF USED CHRISTMAS TREES
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees to be used for habitat improvement around central Missouri. MDC will accept trees at the Central Regional Office any time of day through the end of January. To donate your tree (real trees only), please...
Columbia Missourian
New Boone County technical college to focus on nursing shortage
Ranken Technical College plans to open a new campus in Ashland in fall 2023, and one of the goals at the school will be to increase the number of nursing students entering the workforce. The Boone County campus will be the company’s fifth location in Missouri. The other locations are...
Columbia Missourian
David Shorr, former DNR head and chair of Boone County Fire board, dies at 67
David Shorr, former head of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and former director of the DNR’s Environmental Quality department died Monday after a short battle with an unspecified illness. He was 67. Shorr most recently served as head of the Lathrop GPM Environmental Law offices in Columbia and...
Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
krcgtv.com
Thousands without power in mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Multiple power outages left thousands of mid-Missouri residents without power during brutally cold weather Friday morning. As of 8:30 AM, Ameren Missouri reported 41 outages affecting 5,217 customers in Camden County. Another 1,449 customers were without power near the west side of Jefferson City. In an...
Columbia Missourian
Teachers deserve higher salaries -- not administrators
The Missourian in the last few weeks reported a large raise in the salaries of some Columbia Public Schools administrators, while the raise in teachers’ salaries was percentage-wise considerably smaller. This was an unfair and elitist decision. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public...
Columbia Missourian
Rep. Basye seeks CPS board candidacy as district looks into legality
State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, has filed to run for a seat on the Columbia School Board, he wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday evening. Basye wrote that district authorities “would not let him in” to file for candidacy at the Aslin Administration Building and that he instead filed through the Boone County Clerk’s office before the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday.
Columbia Missourian
Birdie Mae Jones, Oct. 15, 42 — Dec. 15, 22
Birdie Mae Jones, 80, of Columbia, MO passed away on Thursday, December 15th, 2022, at Boone Hospital. She was born in Hernando, MS to Percy and Clara Jones. Birdie received Christ at a young age at Pleasant Grove Church.
Columbia Missourian
Candidates Gordon, Lyman discuss why they're running for CPS board
Board candidates James Gordon and John Lyman, who could not be reached for comment last week, told the Missourian why they’re running for the Columbia School Board on Tuesday. Seven people have filed to run for the board in the April 4 election, competing for one of three available...
One person dead following an apartment fire in Mexico Missouri on Friday morning.
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The name of a 60-year-old woman who died in a Mexico Missouri apartment fire has been released. Ruth Ann Stuard died as a result of the fire that burnt down nine out of eleven of the apartment buildings. Mexico Public Safety Personnel responded to reports of a fire at an apartment complex The post One person dead following an apartment fire in Mexico Missouri on Friday morning. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
JCMO drug bust
A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Catholic Charities location temporarily closed due to water damage
The Columbia location for Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is temporarily closed due to water damage, the organization announced Monday. Below-freezing temperatures over the holiday break caused severe weather damage to its location at 1240 E. Brown School Road, according to a release on the organization’s website.
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Authorities ID Man Who Drowned After Falling Into Lake Of The Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. At around 2:20 p.m., the Patrol was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake. Guiducci was recovered from the Lake and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:04 p.m.
