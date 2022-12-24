Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says being relentless, success on face-offs will be vital. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play...
NHL
3 things learned at Day 2 of World Juniors
Czechia goalie has two assists in win; Finland rebounds against Slovakia; Sweden seeks discipline. Wednesday is the third day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Finland 5, Slovakia 2. Sweden 1,...
NHL
Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022
The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
NHL
Nylander scores in OT, Maple Leafs top Blues for 3rd straight victory
ST. LOUIS -- William Nylander scored with 57 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday. Nylander stripped St. Louis forward Vladimir Tarasenko from near the blue line and went in on a breakaway to...
NHL
CBJ announce roster moves
Club activates C Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve; Adds RW Emil Bemstrom to roster on emergency recall from AHL's Cleveland Monsters; Assigns D Jake Christiansen to Monsters. The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated center Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve, added right wing Emil Bemstrom to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.
NHL
MTL@TBL: What you need to know
TAMPA - After a quick holiday break, the Canadiens (15-16-3) are back in action against the Lightning (20-11-1) at Amalie Arena on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know heading into tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens embark on the second leg of their seven-game road trip with stops in Tampa,...
NHL
Caps Visit Rangers
Following the NHL's annual three-day holiday break, the Caps take a Tuesday day trip up to Manhattan to face the New York Rangers in the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Capitals and Rangers are separated by a single point in the Metropolitan Division standings, and both are coming in hot out of the break; Washington has won nine of its last 10 and New York has prevailed in eight of its last nine games.
NHL
Hintz late goal lifts Stars past Predators
Scores second of game with 53 seconds left for Dallas. Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the game winner in the final minute, to help the Stars earn a 3-2 victory over the Predators. 04:56 •. Roope Hintz scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 53 seconds remaining in the...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Canadiens
Live updates from Wednesday's matchup between Tampa Bay and Montreal. The Lightning open a back-to-back set on Wednesday when they welcome Montreal to AMALIE Arena. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Recap: Lightning 4, Canadiens 1.
NHL
The Two Goals I'll Never Forget - And Wish I Could! | 40 Years with Stan
Two disallowed goals stick firmly in Stan Fischler's memory... though he wishes they wouldn't!. Once upon a time, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned a poem, "Rainy Day." One of its classic lines went as follows: "Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall -- But Too Much Is Falling In Mine." Once...
NHL
Colorado's Steady 'Cog'
Andrew Cogliano on the longevity of his impressive career and sharing his veteran insight as the Avs continue to battle injuries. Just the second player to play in 700-consecutive games to start their career. Co-Rookie of the Year for the 2007-08 season. A free-agent just one time. 1,171 games to date still leaving a nightly impact at age 35. If there's anything more impressive than those stunning statistics is veteran center of the Colorado Avalanche Andrew Cogliano's humility and character.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1
CALGARY, AB - The regular season Battle of Alberta has been won. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames by a 2-1 score at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night on the back of Tyson Barrie's 100th career goal, Connor McDavid's 31st marker of the season and 46 saves from goaltender Stuart Skinner to emerge victorious over their provincial rivals in the three-game season series.
NHL
Arvidsson, Danault each has 3 points, Kings defeat Golden Knights
LOS ANGELES -- Viktor Arvidsson and Phillip Danault each had a goal and two assists for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. "Divisional game, we've got to win these games, especially at home," Arvidsson said. "I think we...
NHL
Raanta, Hurricanes shut out Blackhawks for 9th straight win
Makes 24 saves to extend point streak to 15 games; Mrazek stops 46 for Chicago. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast, and Jordan Martinook all tallied goals, Antti Raanta saved all 24 shots on goal, leading the Hurricanes to a 3-0 win. 04:58 •. The Carolina Hurricanes won their ninth straight and...
NHL
Dallas Stars recall forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Olofsson will wear No. 42 for Dallas. Olofsson, 26, has recorded 12 points (4-8--12) and a +11 rating...
NHL
PODCAST: Darling's Journey from Player to Comedian, Analyst
Scott Darling joins this week episode of the Blackhawks Insider podcast to discuss his journey from the Stanley Cup to a comedian and analyst. Former Chicago Blackhawk goaltender Scott Darling joins Chris Vosters, Caley Chelios and Colby Cohen to talk about his expereince being a Stanley Cup Champion and post-hockey life as a comedian and analyst on NBC Sports Chicago.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 28, 2022
Golden Knights wrap up California road trip in Anaheim. The Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-1) will play their second game of a two-game trip against the Anaheim Ducks (9-22-4) on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. PT at Honda Center. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. NOTES. This...
NHL
Lee, Barzal each scores twice in Islanders win against Penguins
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal each scored twice for the New York Islanders in a 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, and Brock Nelson had two assists for the Islanders (20-14-2). Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves.
NHL
Heika's Take: Another third period comeback in classic Stars fashion
Dallas led 17-7 in shots on goal during the third period, dominating the final frame with a goal from Hintz in the last minute of regulation. The Stars are developing a reputation as one of the best third period teams in the NHL, and Tuesday was a great example. Dallas...
NHL
Recap: Canes Tie Franchise History With Ninth Consecutive Win
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes continued their hot streak on Tuesday, coming out of the holiday break with a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Returning to action after having three days off for the NHL's holiday break, the Canes picked up right where they left off when the puck went down.
Comments / 0