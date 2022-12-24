ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC

NHL Network analyst Starman says being relentless, success on face-offs will be vital. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play...
3 things learned at Day 2 of World Juniors

Czechia goalie has two assists in win; Finland rebounds against Slovakia; Sweden seeks discipline. Wednesday is the third day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Finland 5, Slovakia 2. Sweden 1,...
Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022

The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
CBJ announce roster moves

Club activates C Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve; Adds RW Emil Bemstrom to roster on emergency recall from AHL's Cleveland Monsters; Assigns D Jake Christiansen to Monsters. The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated center Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve, added right wing Emil Bemstrom to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.
COLUMBUS, OH
MTL@TBL: What you need to know

TAMPA - After a quick holiday break, the Canadiens (15-16-3) are back in action against the Lightning (20-11-1) at Amalie Arena on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know heading into tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens embark on the second leg of their seven-game road trip with stops in Tampa,...
TAMPA, FL
Caps Visit Rangers

Following the NHL's annual three-day holiday break, the Caps take a Tuesday day trip up to Manhattan to face the New York Rangers in the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Capitals and Rangers are separated by a single point in the Metropolitan Division standings, and both are coming in hot out of the break; Washington has won nine of its last 10 and New York has prevailed in eight of its last nine games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hintz late goal lifts Stars past Predators

Scores second of game with 53 seconds left for Dallas. Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the game winner in the final minute, to help the Stars earn a 3-2 victory over the Predators. 04:56 •. Roope Hintz scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 53 seconds remaining in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Canadiens

Live updates from Wednesday's matchup between Tampa Bay and Montreal. The Lightning open a back-to-back set on Wednesday when they welcome Montreal to AMALIE Arena. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Recap: Lightning 4, Canadiens 1.
TAMPA, FL
Colorado's Steady 'Cog'

Andrew Cogliano on the longevity of his impressive career and sharing his veteran insight as the Avs continue to battle injuries. Just the second player to play in 700-consecutive games to start their career. Co-Rookie of the Year for the 2007-08 season. A free-agent just one time. 1,171 games to date still leaving a nightly impact at age 35. If there's anything more impressive than those stunning statistics is veteran center of the Colorado Avalanche Andrew Cogliano's humility and character.
COLORADO STATE
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1

CALGARY, AB - The regular season Battle of Alberta has been won. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames by a 2-1 score at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night on the back of Tyson Barrie's 100th career goal, Connor McDavid's 31st marker of the season and 46 saves from goaltender Stuart Skinner to emerge victorious over their provincial rivals in the three-game season series.
Arvidsson, Danault each has 3 points, Kings defeat Golden Knights

LOS ANGELES -- Viktor Arvidsson and Phillip Danault each had a goal and two assists for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. "Divisional game, we've got to win these games, especially at home," Arvidsson said. "I think we...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Raanta, Hurricanes shut out Blackhawks for 9th straight win

Makes 24 saves to extend point streak to 15 games; Mrazek stops 46 for Chicago. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast, and Jordan Martinook all tallied goals, Antti Raanta saved all 24 shots on goal, leading the Hurricanes to a 3-0 win. 04:58 •. The Carolina Hurricanes won their ninth straight and...
RALEIGH, NC
Dallas Stars recall forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Olofsson will wear No. 42 for Dallas. Olofsson, 26, has recorded 12 points (4-8--12) and a +11 rating...
DALLAS, TX
PODCAST: Darling's Journey from Player to Comedian, Analyst

Scott Darling joins this week episode of the Blackhawks Insider podcast to discuss his journey from the Stanley Cup to a comedian and analyst. Former Chicago Blackhawk goaltender Scott Darling joins Chris Vosters, Caley Chelios and Colby Cohen to talk about his expereince being a Stanley Cup Champion and post-hockey life as a comedian and analyst on NBC Sports Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 28, 2022

Golden Knights wrap up California road trip in Anaheim. The Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-1) will play their second game of a two-game trip against the Anaheim Ducks (9-22-4) on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. PT at Honda Center. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. NOTES. This...
ANAHEIM, CA
Lee, Barzal each scores twice in Islanders win against Penguins

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal each scored twice for the New York Islanders in a 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, and Brock Nelson had two assists for the Islanders (20-14-2). Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Recap: Canes Tie Franchise History With Ninth Consecutive Win

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes continued their hot streak on Tuesday, coming out of the holiday break with a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Returning to action after having three days off for the NHL's holiday break, the Canes picked up right where they left off when the puck went down.
RALEIGH, NC

