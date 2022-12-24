ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Takeaways: Jabari Smith Jr.’s career night not quite enough as Luka Doncic drops 50 for Mavs

By Ben DuBose
 5 days ago
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Rockets wrapped up a seven-game homestand, the longest of the season, with Friday’s 112-106 loss (box score) to the in-state rival Mavericks. Houston (9-23) lost its fifth straight game while Dallas (17-16) broke above .500 thanks to perennial MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

Jabari Smith Jr. scored a career-high 24 points for the Rockets on 10-of-17 shooting (58.8%) and 3-of-8 on 3-pointers (37.5%). He grabbed 10 rebounds and dished 3 assists. But the effort wasn’t enough thanks to an other-worldly night by Doncic. He led the visiting Mavs with 50 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds on 17-of-30 shooting (56.7%) and 6-of-12 on 3-pointers (50.0%).

Jalen Green had 23 points and 8 rebounds but struggled with his shooting, making just 6-of-17 shots (35.3%) and 0-of-4 on 3-pointers. Backcourt mate Kevin Porter Jr. was similarly inefficient with 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting (38.5%) and 1-of-7 from 3-point range (14.3%).

Alperen Sengun had 19 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists on 6-of-9 shooting (66.7%), but two of his misses came on close-range shots late in the game, with Houston trailing by a small margin.

Scroll on for highlights, analysis and postgame interview reaction from Toyota Center. With the homestand finally complete, Houston hits the road for a three-game road trip, starting with Monday’s game at Chicago. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central.

