Luka Doncic sees future superstar in Rockets prospect Jalen Green

By Ben DuBose
 5 days ago
Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

All-Star guard and perennial MVP candidate Luka Doncic had 50 points and 10 assists for the Dallas Mavericks in Friday’s close win at Houston, but he showed significant postgame respect for second-year guard Jalen Green of the young and rebuilding Rockets.

Green didn’t shoot well (35.3% FG, 0-of-4 on 3-pointers) versus the Mavericks, but he had 23 points and 8 rebounds while drawing 12 free-throw attempts, making 11 of them.

In postgame comments from Toyota Center, Doncic made it clear Green had already earned his respect:

We’ve played them twice this year. I think they have a really young team, but they have a lot of talent. They play with a lot of force, a lot of energy. I think they’ve improved a lot.

I think Jalen is going to be a superstar in this league. He’s already a star. They have a great guy here, so they should build around him.

Green and the Rockets (9-23) look to snap their five-game losing streak when they play Monday night in Chicago. The tip against the Bulls is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central.

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers

The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
Former LSU tight end Kole Taylor announces transfer to the Big 12

Former Tigers tight end Kole Taylor announced his next stop on Sunday. He’ll be heading to the new-look Big 12 to join the West Virginia Mountaineers. The junior from Grand Junction, Colorado, heads to Morgantown after appearing in 32 games in three years with seven starts. He was a role player and made a minor contribution in the passing game, totaling 159 yards and a touchdown on 17 catches during his team in Baton Rouge.
Cowboys News: Titans sitting players, Sam Williams cleared after crash, Micah's new move

When the 2022 schedule came out, Week 17’s clash between the Titans and Cowboys figured to have massive implications in both conferences. But now the Cowboys are already in the playoffs, and Tennessee’s fortunes won’t change win or lose. The Titans may rest much of their team, even as the Cowboys look to keep riding their Christmas Eve momentum into the New Year. Injury updates show who’s trending toward suiting up, including rookie Sam Williams, who had a terrifyingly close call just days ago.
Baker Mayfield on quarterbacking the Rams: 'It's been fun'

The Los Angeles Rams finally hit their stride on offense in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos, scoring 51 points en route to their most resounding victory of the 2022 season. In his comments after the game, newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield made it known how special the opportunity he has been given is to him, and made a point to tell the media that he has had a great time under center for Los Angeles in the games he has played.
End-zone angle of Prescott's red-beam dot to Hilton gives goosebumps

We’ve already given space here to the words of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on the spectacular game he played. “Is this really happening?” he thought, after throwing a Pick-6 on the game’s opening drive to put his team in an immediate hole. He responded, of course, going 24-for-24 against zone coverage en route to a 347-yard passing day and player of the game honors.
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets' narrow 108-107 win over depleted Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets visited State Farm Arena to face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and won 108-107. The Nets now lead the regular-season series between the two teams 2-0. For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 28 points and eight assists and Kevin Durant had 26 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists. Nic Claxton had 17 points and 10 rebounds while Patty Mills had 12 points with three three’s off the bench.
Player grades: Kyrie Irving scores 28, Nets narrowly beat short-handed Hawks 108-107

The Brooklyn Nets visited State Farm Arena to face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and won 108-107. The Nets now lead the regular-season series between the two teams 2-0. For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 28 points and eight assists and Kevin Durant had 26 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists. Nic Claxton had 17 points and 10 rebounds while Patty Mills had 12 points with three three’s off the bench.
