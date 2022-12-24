Read full article on original website
Covington changes police application requirements in effort to expand pool of potential candidates
Hoping to expand the pool of candidates eligible to become police officers, Covington leaders have tweaked the application requirements to give weight to continuous employment in areas unrelated to law enforcement. The Covington Board of Commissioners recently approved a change that would allow someone with a work history of two...
Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana bill?
The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already filed a bill to legalize it for both recreational and medicinal use.
Spartan Construction celebrates 40 years of business; headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell
Spartan Construction of Burlington is celebrating 40 years of business. The construction company is headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell and employs 30 people who contribute to safe, durable infrastructure in more than a dozen states. The family business supports connectivity and community through roadway and airport projects, utility...
New at-home recovery treatment options now available to Kentuckians dealing with addiction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This month, Kentucky launched a new at-home recovery program to help curb drug overdoses. It’s a concept to help Kentuckians affected by addiction to “recover where you live.”. The Commonwealth becomes the 10th state to launch an addiction care program. “It’s the new model...
Secretary of State Michael Adams files for reelection
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams has officially filed for reelection. His campaign tweeted out the paperwork on Tuesday.
End of ’22 marks best two-year period for private-sector investment, job creation in state history
Gov. Andy Beshear announced this year’s books have officially closed on another successful year of economic growth in Kentucky, concluding the best two-year period for announced private-sector investment and job creation in state history. This year, 248 private-sector new-location and expansion projects committed to invest nearly $10.5 billion and...
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky grocery store is being sued for religious discrimination. A federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday states Matthew Barnett claims he was denied a job for the assistant manager position at Hometown IGA in Williamsburg because he is a Rastafarian. As part of his religion,...
State Senator Melinda Bush Resigning
Fire inspector Terrance Ivory installs a photoelectric smoke detector inside a rental property, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013, in Cincinnati. New legislation proposed by Cincinnati vice-mayor Roxanne Qualls and city councilman P.G. Sittenfeld would require all rental properties in the city to be equipped with the smoke detectors. The legislation is driven by the death of two University of Cincinnati students following a New Year’s Day fire at a rented house near campus.
Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention
LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
Stay connected to the General Assembly during the 2023 legislative session — here are helpful links
The Kentucky General Assembly will kick off the 2023 legislative session on January 3, and Kentuckians have many ways to follow along with the action. • Tune in to live coverage of legislative meetings. • Find information on their legislators. • Contact lawmakers and offer feedback. • Read bills and...
Cincinnati doctor expresses concerns about Kentucky's medical marijuana executive order
CINCINNATI — Jan. 1 will not only be the start of a new year, but it will also be the start of a new kind of experiment for Kentucky. Although marijuana will still be illegal in the commonwealth, sick Kentuckians certified for medical marijuana will be immune to prosecution.
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
Governor Beshear Gives Update On Flu, RSV and COVID
Gov. Andy Beshear recently gave an update on influenza, RSV and COVID-19 in the commonwealth. He said that the spread of influenza continues to increase in Kentucky and is on track to be the worst flu season in at least 10 years. The Governor announced that six children have died from influenza. Sadly, another pediatric flu death was reported and is currently under investigation. If confirmed, this will be the seventh pediatric flu death in Kentucky. Most influenza detections in the commonwealth have been identified as Type A. The flu vaccine has been updated this year and is expected to perform well against this circulating strain. RSV activity appears to be declining but is still causing outbreaks in Kentucky day cares and preschools. People of any age can become infected with RSV, and most recover within one to two weeks. RSV can be serious, however, especially for infants and older adults. The Governor said that the most recent COVID-19 data shows that the virus appears to be increasing following Thanksgiving. He encouraged those who are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster.
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
LIHEAP Funds Available To Help Kentuckians Pay Their Heating Bills
Governor Beshear is encouraging low-income Kentuckians to apply for help paying their heating bills. Applications are being accepted starting Jan. 9 for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component or LIHEAP. To access fact sheets from the state’s six participating utility companies, click here. The LIHEAP Crisis Component program is administered by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in partnership with Community Action Kentucky agencies across the state. Applications are accepted first come, first serve during the enrollment period that begins Jan. 9 through March 31, 2023, or until funds run out. To locate your local office, call 800-456-3452.
Kentucky’s COVID metrics see an uptick in latest weekly report from state public health officials
Most of the metrics used in tracking the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky saw increases in the latest weekly report, which wasn’t issued until Tuesday due to the Christmas holiday weekend. State public health officials say there were 8,920 new cases during the last seven days, an increase of 2,544...
Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map
Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to challenge the accuracy of a new federal broadband availability map that will help determine how billions of federal dollars for broadband deployment will be allocated among states. The Federal Communications Commission in November released a proposed online interactive map that lists available internet providers and the maximum advertised […] The post Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
Kentucky task force wants to move child support collection to AG's office
(The Center Square) – Kentucky lawmakers are recommending child support enforcement be moved out of the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services and given to the attorney general’s office after a review found a significant amount yet to be collected and enforcement challenges at the county level.
