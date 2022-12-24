Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Hundreds enjoy free Christmas Day dinner in NKY
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Annual Free Christmas Day Celebration and Dinner marked its 35th year Sunday by feeding hundreds and handing out gifts at the Covington Scottish Rite building. Steve Schoenbaechler says he has been spending Christmas morning at the event, put on by the Sunday Morning Club, ever...
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily Closing
thebrewermagazine.com
Fifty West Brings Back Original Dining Experience
Fifty West Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated reopening of its esteemed Brewpub in Columbia Township. The full-service restaurant, now under the direction of celebrated Cincinnati chef Jackson Rouse, formerly of Bauer Farm Kitchen, promises to bring back the authentic dining experiences that patrons came to love.
Byron Wolfe got his ‘miracle’ kidney transplant and is back home enjoying his ‘miracle’ holiday
“I have received many, many great Christmas gifts in my life,” he said, “But this Christmas is the most special gift of all.”. It was great friends – a brave good man, and most of all God, he said, gave his life back. “Here I sit, home...
Fox 19
Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
Travelling Foodie Raymond Cua takes you on a special food, drink journey around your home region
On this extended holiday, its time to count our blessings — and also to get a glimpse of what the rest of the world knows about us now, thanks to the Travelling Foodie, Raymond Cua, who spent four days in Covington, eating and drinking his way around the region.
Sunday Morning Club offering 35th Annual Northern Kentucky Christmas Day Dinner at new location
The 35th Annual Northern Kentucky Christmas Day Dinner returns Sunday, Dec. 25, to a sit-down dinner this year but at a new location — the Covington Scottish Rite building at 1553 Madison Avenue in Covington. The full dinner, gifts, toys for the kids and more will be served free-of-charge...
Fox 19
Popular downtown restaurant to close for days after pipes burst
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The pipes burst in a Downtown Cincinnati restaurant Monday afternoon, leading to a days-long closure that will impact business heading into the new year. Hathaway’s Diner has been located inside the Carew Tower since 1956. Employees got in Monday morning to find the restaurant frigid due...
Fox 19
Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-State a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm. Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst. Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with...
Fox 19
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers will return to the Greater Cincinnati market in a matter of months. The first of ten planned units in the Tri-State will open in Cleves this spring, according to a company spokesperson. The Western-themed quick-service food chain has an established history in the region. Roy...
Fox 19
NKY family loses everything in Christmas Day fire
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence mother, two of her children, and two dogs have no place to live after fire destroyed their mobile home on Christmas morning. “My son and his girlfriend were in the bedroom wrapping up our gifts. I had just put on Christmas Dinner. It was in the oven when the house caught fire,” Peggy Cain said.
WLWT 5
Monday weather planner: Accumulating snow to start the new week
CINCINNATI — Medium to locally high travel impacts are expected today as anywhere from 0-2 inches of snow stacks up. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. This is all thanks to a quick moving and weakening clipper system that swings through today. Highs will reach the low and mid-20s under cloudy skies with any lingering snow showers or flurries ending by tonight.
earnthenecklace.com
Megan Mitchell Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
Megan Mitchell, the WLWT weekend morning news anchor with almost two million TikTok followers, has been brightening up the days of Cincinnati residents since 2016. But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT in January 2023. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions, and they especially want to know if she will also be leaving Cincinnati. Thankfully, the anchor answered most of their questions. Here’s what Mitchell has to say about her departure from WLWT News 5.
Spartan Construction celebrates 40 years of business; headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell
Spartan Construction of Burlington is celebrating 40 years of business. The construction company is headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell and employs 30 people who contribute to safe, durable infrastructure in more than a dozen states. The family business supports connectivity and community through roadway and airport projects, utility...
Open letter: NKyTribune is gift that keeps on giving; please support our campaign to double your own gift
The Northern Kentucky Tribune gives you a generous gift every day of the year — the gift of a true, honest community newspaper, just as its founders promised to do nearly eight years ago. True to that promise, the Northern Kentucky Tribune team, continues to provide free access to...
Add ‘auto shops’ to your list of busiest places during the freezing weather; batteries were flying off shelves
And you thought the lines at the malls would be staked and packed with returns after Christmas. You wanna guess the busiest places – at least in Northern Kentucky – post Christmas and post blizzard?. Auto Zone. And Advanced Auto Parts. Perhaps you were one of many looking...
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
Beloved Sugar n Spice diner closes for renovations as third location opens
A beloved breakfast spot is closing its original location for a renovation, while opening a third location in Hamilton County.
Bill and Betsy Scheben leave legacy of service to City of Union — and their senior living community
The Scheben family has been a part of the Union community for generations. When the Northern Kentucky city was just forming, the family members were farmers, innovators, business owners, and leaders in the city’s development. For some, the growth of a city is a large burden to carry. For...
GROW-ing through learning career assessment sessions by Learning Grove continue at library
“What do you want to do with the rest of your life?” It’s an all-too-common question and one that sometimes isn’t exactly the easiest to answer. If you’ve had trouble with the question yourself, an event series at the Kenton County Public library in Covington is ready to help you find the answer.
