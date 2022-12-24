ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Armed man shot dead by deputies during barricade identified

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNF9S_0jtI4Loh00
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head was identified Friday.

The fatal shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

No deputies were injured “and the infant was recovered fine and uninjured,” sheriff’s public information officer M. McClendon told City News Service.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Fernando Fierro, 44, as the suspect.

California Highway Patrol officers began chasing Fierro in a white Kia SUV around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday as he drove at speeds topping 130 mph, according to the CHP.

CHP Sgt. Alejandro Rubio told reporters that during the chase, which occurred on multiple freeways and surface streets in Palmdale and Lancaster, Fierro called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and said he had a gun and a child in the vehicle, and threatened to shoot at pursuing officers if they didn’t break away from the pursuit.

At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Fierro fired shots at officers near 17th Avenue East and Avenue Q, Rubio said, but no officers or vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

Fierro eventually came to a stop outside the Lido Estates mobile home park in the 2500 block of East Avenue I and exited the SUV while holding a gun to the infant’s head, Rubio said. He then backed slowly into a mobile home, beginning the standoff.

The CHP contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which dispatched SWAT team to the scene.

Fierro’s standoff with deputies continued throughout the day on Wednesday and into the evening hours, and negotiators worked to take Fierro into custody and rescue the child.

“The suspect placed a gun to the child’s head while deputy personnel attempted to communicate with him, at which time a deputy involved shooting occurred,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement released on Thursday morning.

“The shooting occurred at approximately 9:05 p.m.,” the sheriff’s department said. “The suspect was treated by medical personnel on scene and pronounced deceased. A firearm was recovered at the scene. The child was not injured during the incident.”

During the standoff, Elijandra Rosas, who identified herself as Fierro’s aunt, told reporters at the scene the suspect was named Fernando, and that he had his year-old son with him inside the mobile home. She issued a plea for him to surrender.

“Fernando, please get out of the house, please. I want to see you. I want to see the baby. … Please, think of your mom and your dad and your sister and your brother, Fernando, please,” she said.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Authorities chase stolen vehicle from Orange County to Altadena

A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the Foothill (210) Freeway and surface streets, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills

Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Body camera video of deadly Cabazon deputy-involved shooting released

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released body camera video of a deadly deputy-involved shooting that occurred last month in Cabazon. FULL VIDEO RELEASE (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED) The shooting happened after a traffic stop on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street on Nov. 12, 2022. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Kenneth Scott Wallis, 38, of The post Body camera video of deadly Cabazon deputy-involved shooting released appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies preventively detain man poised to jump off bridge

A man was reportedly attempting to jump off a bridge in Santa Clarita on Tuesday morning, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to take him into their care, sheriff’s officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man shot to death at apartment complex

PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the Christmas night shooting death of a man outside an apartment, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 8:31 p.m., Sunday, in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, when Palmdale...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Pursuit suspect leads police chase from Orange County to DTLA

A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County Monday night led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. Monday on the northbound 405 Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the 210 Freeway and surface streets, according to the California Highway Patrol Officer.A spike strip flattened one tire and eventually ended the pursuit at San Pedro and 1st streets downtown, the CHP said. The suspect was taken into custody.The driver was wanted for allegedly stealing the minivan involved in the pursuit.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed at Palmdale apartment

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 34-year-old man who was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Palmdale was identified Tuesday. The man was identified as Roberto Alonso, according to the coroner’s office. Alonso’s place of residence was unknown. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m....
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Norco liquor store owner who shot would-be robber dies

The 80-year-old owner of a Norco liquor store that was stormed by would-be robbers, one of whom was blasted in the arm by the plain-spoken senior, died from unknown health complications, employees of the establishment announced Tuesday via social media. “We lost our Craig this morning,” according to a post...
NORCO, CA
kclu.org

Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County

It started as a 911 call about a fight. But, Oxnard police say when they arrived at the scene Monday afternoon, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of West Third Street. Emergency medical personnel started life saving measures, and took the stabbing victim to the Ventura County Medical Center. But, the 50-year-old man died a short time later.
OXNARD, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Westminster

WESTMINSTER - In what police described as a "snowstorm," a suspect allegedly threw drugs out of a vehicle window during a short pursuit in Westminster, authorities said Saturday. Officers were attempting a routine traffic stop at about 11 p.m. Friday in the area of Westminster and Beach boulevards, but the...
WESTMINSTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities seek public’s help locating ID theft suspect

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help locating a woman suspected of grand theft and identity theft. Andrea Jean Serrao, 44, was described by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last known to live in Long Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
MURRIETA, CA
KTLA

Christmas shooting leaves 1 dead outside Palmdale apartment

Authorities are searching for whoever shot and killed a person outside a Palmdale apartment on Christmas Day. Deputies received a call around 8:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a gunshot victim at the Arbor at Palmdale apartments located near 10th Street East and Avenue Q. The victim was found on the ground outside an apartment not far […]
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Elderly woman in OC foils armed robbery with pepper spray

An elderly woman taking a Christmas morning stroll in Westminster thwarted an attempted robbery of her purse by squirting the armed perpetrator with pepper spray, authorities said Monday. “Luckily, the suspect did not shoot the victim and instead fled the scene on his bicycle,” said Sgt. Alan Aoki of the...
WESTMINSTER, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy