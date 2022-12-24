ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Vegas at...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Glance

Porterville Recorder

Georgia 78, Rider 72

RIDER (5-6) James 6-11 2-2 14, Ogemuno-Johnson 3-6 0-2 6, Betrand 5-10 0-0 12, Murray 4-17 0-0 8, Powell 3-10 1-3 9, Ingraham 5-7 5-5 15, Blue 1-2 0-0 2, Bladen 2-4 0-0 4, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, McKeithan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-69 8-12 72. GEORGIA (10-3) Moncrieffe 0-1...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

No. 7 Tennessee 63, Mississippi 59

TENNESSEE (11-2) Nkamhoua 4-8 0-0 8, Phillips 2-5 0-0 4, Plavsic 0-1 0-0 0, Key 0-2 3-5 3, Vescovi 8-14 3-7 22, Aidoo 4-8 0-0 8, Zeigler 2-9 9-10 13, Mashack 0-0 1-2 1, Awaka 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 21-49 18-26 63. MISSISSIPPI (8-5) Brakefield 5-9 4-6 18, Burns 1-4...
CLINTON, MS
Porterville Recorder

MISSOURI 89, NO. 19 KENTUCKY 75

Percentages: FG .464, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Wallace 5-13, Wheeler 2-3, Thiero 1-1, Fredrick 0-1, Livingston 0-1, Toppin 0-1, Reeves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wallace). Turnovers: 14 (Toppin 3, Tshiebwe 3, Livingston 2, Reeves 2, Wheeler 2, Wallace, Ware). Steals: 5 (Tshiebwe...
MISSOURI STATE
Porterville Recorder

SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m. Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m. Thursday's Games. Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Friday's Games. Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Fayetteville at...
Porterville Recorder

Jerry Rosburg gets his head coaching chance after 40 years

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg was more than three years into his retirement following a 40-year career as an assistant coach when a phone call in mid-September interrupted his morning coffee as he sat on his lakeside deck in Florida. It was his old friend George Paton, who...
DENVER, CO
PIX11

Yankees trade Lucas Luetge to Braves for 2 minor leaguers

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves acquired left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge from the New York Yankees in exchange for two minor leaguers on Wednesday night. The Yankees acquired right-hander Indigo Diaz and infielder Caleb Durbin. Luetge, 35, posted ERAs under 3.00 while pitching in at least 50 games in each of the last two seasons […]
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Commanders turn to Wentz to start Week 17 game vs. Browns

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Looking to reinvigorate their offense that has become stagnant, the Washington Commanders are turning back to Carson Wentz at quarterback for a crucial late-season game with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. Coach Ron Rivera decided to go with Wentz over Taylor Heinicke for...
CLEVELAND, OH

