FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
73-year-old man who pays $370 monthly to live in a plane he bought for $100,000 says he doesn't regret itMaya DeviHillsboro, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Thousands still without power across the state after damaging windsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Wind advisory issued after high winds cause power outages across the stateEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Porterville Recorder
Georgia 78, Rider 72
RIDER (5-6) James 6-11 2-2 14, Ogemuno-Johnson 3-6 0-2 6, Betrand 5-10 0-0 12, Murray 4-17 0-0 8, Powell 3-10 1-3 9, Ingraham 5-7 5-5 15, Blue 1-2 0-0 2, Bladen 2-4 0-0 4, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, McKeithan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-69 8-12 72. GEORGIA (10-3) Moncrieffe 0-1...
Pistons overcame scuffle, ejections to beat Magic, 121-101
DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak. Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were thrown...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 20 AUBURN 61, FLORIDA 58
Percentages: FG .404, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Fudge 1-1, Jones 1-4, Reeves 1-5, Felder 0-1, Lofton 0-1, Bonham 0-3, Richard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Castleton 4, Fudge, Jitoboh). Turnovers: 12 (Castleton 3, Bonham 2, Reeves 2, Richard 2, Fudge, Jitoboh, Lofton). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
No. 10 Gonzaga 120, E. Oregon 42
E. OREGON (0-1) Afework 4-9 3-4 11, Huddleston 1-7 2-2 4, Jeske 2-7 0-0 4, Chandler 3-4 0-0 7, Orr 1-5 0-0 3, McGinnis 1-5 0-0 3, Dill 1-2 0-1 2, O'Harra 1-2 0-0 2, Ainsworth 1-6 0-0 3, Taylor 1-5 0-0 3, Easley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 5-7 42.
Porterville Recorder
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Kansas City at Indy, 7 p.m. Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m. Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05...
Porterville Recorder
UCF 52, WICHITA STATE 45
Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Flanagan 2-3, Okafor 2-3, Pierre 2-5, Bell 1-3, Abidde 0-1, Poor Bear-Chandler 0-1, Walton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Bell 4, Walton 4, Pierre 2, Rojas, Scott). Steals: 5 (Pohto 2, Flanagan, Okafor, Pierre).
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Vegas at...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Vegas at...
Porterville Recorder
George leads Eastern Washington against Montana after 28-point game
Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7) at Montana Grizzlies (6-6) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Montana Grizzlies after Imhotep George scored 28 points in Eastern Washington's 130-54 win against the Northwest Indian Eagles. The Grizzlies are 4-1 on their home court. Montana has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3...
Porterville Recorder
Missouri takes on No. 19 Kentucky after Brown's 31-point game
Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) at Missouri Tigers (11-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -2.5; over/under is 152.5. BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Kobe Brown scored 31 points in Missouri's 93-71 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Tigers have gone 8-1 at home. Missouri averages 19.8 assists...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 7 TENNESSEE 63, OLE MISS 59
Percentages: FG .429, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Vescovi 3-7, Aidoo 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Key 0-2, Zeigler 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Aidoo 3, Zeigler). Turnovers: 12 (Aidoo 2, Key 2, Plavsic 2, Zeigler 2, Awaka, Mashack, Nkamhoua, Vescovi). Steals: 8 (Mashack 2, Phillips...
Porterville Recorder
Commanders turn to Wentz to start Week 17 game vs. Browns
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Looking to reinvigorate their offense that has become stagnant, the Washington Commanders are turning back to Carson Wentz at quarterback for a crucial late-season game with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. Coach Ron Rivera decided to go with Wentz over Taylor Heinicke for...
Porterville Recorder
Jerry Rosburg gets his head coaching chance after 40 years
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg was more than three years into his retirement following a 40-year career as an assistant coach when a phone call in mid-September interrupted his morning coffee as he sat on his lakeside deck in Florida. It was his old friend George Paton, who...
Porterville Recorder
Miguel and South Florida host Memphis
South Florida Bulls (7-6) at Memphis Tigers (10-3) BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the Memphis Tigers after Selton Miguel scored 23 points in South Florida's 92-73 victory against the NJIT Highlanders. The Tigers are 6-0 in home games. Memphis is seventh in the AAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game...
Porterville Recorder
Cowboys, Titans chasing division titles in different ways
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans are desperately chasing division titles as the regular season winds to a close. Their approach Thursday night will be very different. Dallas (11-4) still has some hope of a second straight NFC East title with the Cowboys needing to...
