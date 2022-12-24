ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Georgia 78, Rider 72

RIDER (5-6) James 6-11 2-2 14, Ogemuno-Johnson 3-6 0-2 6, Betrand 5-10 0-0 12, Murray 4-17 0-0 8, Powell 3-10 1-3 9, Ingraham 5-7 5-5 15, Blue 1-2 0-0 2, Bladen 2-4 0-0 4, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, McKeithan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-69 8-12 72. GEORGIA (10-3) Moncrieffe 0-1...
ATLANTA, GA
NO. 20 AUBURN 61, FLORIDA 58

Percentages: FG .404, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Fudge 1-1, Jones 1-4, Reeves 1-5, Felder 0-1, Lofton 0-1, Bonham 0-3, Richard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Castleton 4, Fudge, Jitoboh). Turnovers: 12 (Castleton 3, Bonham 2, Reeves 2, Richard 2, Fudge, Jitoboh, Lofton). Steals:...
AUBURN, CA
No. 10 Gonzaga 120, E. Oregon 42

E. OREGON (0-1) Afework 4-9 3-4 11, Huddleston 1-7 2-2 4, Jeske 2-7 0-0 4, Chandler 3-4 0-0 7, Orr 1-5 0-0 3, McGinnis 1-5 0-0 3, Dill 1-2 0-1 2, O'Harra 1-2 0-0 2, Ainsworth 1-6 0-0 3, Taylor 1-5 0-0 3, Easley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 5-7 42.
SPOKANE, WA
ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Kansas City at Indy, 7 p.m. Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m. Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05...
IOWA STATE
UCF 52, WICHITA STATE 45

Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Flanagan 2-3, Okafor 2-3, Pierre 2-5, Bell 1-3, Abidde 0-1, Poor Bear-Chandler 0-1, Walton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Bell 4, Walton 4, Pierre 2, Rojas, Scott). Steals: 5 (Pohto 2, Flanagan, Okafor, Pierre).
WICHITA, KS
NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Vegas at...
COLORADO STATE
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Vegas at...
COLORADO STATE
George leads Eastern Washington against Montana after 28-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7) at Montana Grizzlies (6-6) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Montana Grizzlies after Imhotep George scored 28 points in Eastern Washington's 130-54 win against the Northwest Indian Eagles. The Grizzlies are 4-1 on their home court. Montana has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3...
CHENEY, WA
Missouri takes on No. 19 Kentucky after Brown's 31-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) at Missouri Tigers (11-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -2.5; over/under is 152.5. BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Kobe Brown scored 31 points in Missouri's 93-71 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Tigers have gone 8-1 at home. Missouri averages 19.8 assists...
COLUMBIA, MO
NO. 7 TENNESSEE 63, OLE MISS 59

Percentages: FG .429, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Vescovi 3-7, Aidoo 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Key 0-2, Zeigler 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Aidoo 3, Zeigler). Turnovers: 12 (Aidoo 2, Key 2, Plavsic 2, Zeigler 2, Awaka, Mashack, Nkamhoua, Vescovi). Steals: 8 (Mashack 2, Phillips...
OXFORD, MS
Commanders turn to Wentz to start Week 17 game vs. Browns

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Looking to reinvigorate their offense that has become stagnant, the Washington Commanders are turning back to Carson Wentz at quarterback for a crucial late-season game with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. Coach Ron Rivera decided to go with Wentz over Taylor Heinicke for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Jerry Rosburg gets his head coaching chance after 40 years

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg was more than three years into his retirement following a 40-year career as an assistant coach when a phone call in mid-September interrupted his morning coffee as he sat on his lakeside deck in Florida. It was his old friend George Paton, who...
DENVER, CO
Miguel and South Florida host Memphis

South Florida Bulls (7-6) at Memphis Tigers (10-3) BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the Memphis Tigers after Selton Miguel scored 23 points in South Florida's 92-73 victory against the NJIT Highlanders. The Tigers are 6-0 in home games. Memphis is seventh in the AAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game...
MEMPHIS, TN
Cowboys, Titans chasing division titles in different ways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans are desperately chasing division titles as the regular season winds to a close. Their approach Thursday night will be very different. Dallas (11-4) still has some hope of a second straight NFC East title with the Cowboys needing to...
NASHVILLE, TN

