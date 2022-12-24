Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
73-year-old man who pays $370 monthly to live in a plane he bought for $100,000 says he doesn't regret itMaya DeviHillsboro, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Thousands still without power across the state after damaging windsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Wind advisory issued after high winds cause power outages across the stateEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Related
A racial slur was painted on the front of a West Linn home. Neighbors say it was the woman who lives there
WEST LINN, Ore. — The West Linn Police Department is investigating after a racial slur was painted on the front of a house facing a busy Sunset Avenue, which neighbors first saw on Christmas morning. Multiple neighbors told KGW they believe the woman who lives at the house painted...
kptv.com
Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasco County. Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 64 just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that weather caused a large tree to fall onto the cab of an eastbound Peterbilt, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway, according to OSP.
KXL
Public Asked For Help In Locating Missing Woman
The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating 60-year-old Arueda Willeto, who has bronchitis and has been diagnosed with dementia. On December 26, 2022, just after 3:00 p.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to a welfare check near the intersection of Northeast 127th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. The caller reported talking with an alder adult female who appeared confused and lost. The confused woman said she wanted to go to 102nd Avenue but was walking in the opposite direction. The caller guided the woman in the right direction, and the woman walked off. The caller then called 911. Officers arrived but the woman could not be located.
Gifts intended for Portland homeless community stolen from car
A car full of gifts meant to be handed out to Portland's houseless community were stolen on Saturday before they were to be delivered.
Some roads closed, cars stuck in high water in Portland area amid stormy, windy weather
Several roads in Multnomah County have been closed due to high water and downed power lines as a powerful wind storm sweeps through the region.
Channel 6000
Man struck on Marquam Bridge dies from injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was struck by a suspected drunk driver on the Marquam Bridge Monday died from his injuries on Saturday at a local hospital, Portland police say. David Belen, 48, had a mechanical problem with his vehicle on the bridge around 5:15 a.m. on...
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car
A Bend woman who allegedly ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles on Highway 97 in Redmond on Christmas Eve, sending four people to the hospital, tried to run and was held by witnesses until police arrived – then jumped in a patrol car and tried to steal it, an officer said Sunday. The post DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car appeared first on KTVZ.
Washington Examiner
Portland throws out hundreds of criminal cases due to public defender shortage
A shortage of public defenders in Portland, Oregon, has led courts to dismiss hundreds of criminal cases and delayed justice for scores of other victims whose cases have languished in a backlog for months. Between February and December of this year, Multnomah County dismissed 300 cases because no public defender...
PPB: Man charged with murder in SE Portland robbery shooting
Authorities arrested the man suspected of the deadly robbery shooting in Portland’s Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood late Wednesday morning.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
KATU.com
Driver slides off icy Hwy 20 and crashes into tree, killing passenger, OSP troopers say
SISTERS, Ore. — A driver lost control and crashed on an icy stretch of Highway 20 in Deschutes County on Friday afternoon, killing a passenger in the car, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. along Highway 20 about three miles east of Sisters.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Truck Driver is Suspected of Deliberately Pouring Miles of Dye Across the State Highways
Oregon Truck Driver: After a truck driver in Oregon spilled red dye across various motorways, deputies are advising drivers whose vehicles may have been affected to contact their auto insurance providers as soon as possible. Oregon Truck Driver is Suspected of Deliberately Pouring Miles of Dye Across the State Highways.
kptv.com
Police: Felon found with 8 handguns during traffic stop in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A traffic stop in Northeast Portland led to the arrest of a felon who had eight handguns in his possession, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a patrol sergeant stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Northeast Siskiyou Street and Northeast 81st Avenue. During the stopped, police said the sergeant learned the driver was operating the vehicle on a suspended license and was uninsured.
kptv.com
Portland man says houseless neighbors saved his life, then forced to move
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man credits his houseless neighbors for saving his life during an attack. FOX 12 spoke with that man who said he feels less safe now that those neighbors have been forced to move. The neighbor said eight houseless people used to live on this...
64 arrested in ‘astonishing’ shoplifting sting in Portland
The Portland Police Bureau ran a shoplifting sting over the weekend which officers said had "astonishing" results.
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
kptv.com
Semi slides into Kelso slough
KELSO Wash. (KPTV) - A truck driver was rescued from a Kelso, Wash. area waterway Friday after his semi-truck slid off Interstate 5, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Just after 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to milepost 36 on I-5 South. [Article continues below image]. The driver was not...
KATU.com
Police: Man shot multiple times while driving a car in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police tell KATU News that a man was shot multiple times tonight while driving a car near Northeast Sandy and 122nd. Police say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials...
KATU.com
Missing Oregon City couple found safe after failing to return home from shopping
PORTLAND, Ore. — An elderly Oregon City couple has been found safe after they failed to return home on Tuesday. The Oregon City Police Department said on Wednesday that Richard and Louise Wise had been found safe. An Officer and Deputy were attending to them. Police say that an...
Comments / 0