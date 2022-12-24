ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasco County. Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 64 just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that weather caused a large tree to fall onto the cab of an eastbound Peterbilt, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway, according to OSP.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KXL

Public Asked For Help In Locating Missing Woman

The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating 60-year-old Arueda Willeto, who has bronchitis and has been diagnosed with dementia. On December 26, 2022, just after 3:00 p.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to a welfare check near the intersection of Northeast 127th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. The caller reported talking with an alder adult female who appeared confused and lost. The confused woman said she wanted to go to 102nd Avenue but was walking in the opposite direction. The caller guided the woman in the right direction, and the woman walked off. The caller then called 911. Officers arrived but the woman could not be located.
Channel 6000

Man struck on Marquam Bridge dies from injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was struck by a suspected drunk driver on the Marquam Bridge Monday died from his injuries on Saturday at a local hospital, Portland police say. David Belen, 48, had a mechanical problem with his vehicle on the bridge around 5:15 a.m. on...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car

A Bend woman who allegedly ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles on Highway 97 in Redmond on Christmas Eve, sending four people to the hospital, tried to run and was held by witnesses until police arrived – then jumped in a patrol car and tried to steal it, an officer said Sunday. The post DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
kptv.com

Police: Felon found with 8 handguns during traffic stop in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A traffic stop in Northeast Portland led to the arrest of a felon who had eight handguns in his possession, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a patrol sergeant stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Northeast Siskiyou Street and Northeast 81st Avenue. During the stopped, police said the sergeant learned the driver was operating the vehicle on a suspended license and was uninsured.
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES

While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Semi slides into Kelso slough

KELSO Wash. (KPTV) - A truck driver was rescued from a Kelso, Wash. area waterway Friday after his semi-truck slid off Interstate 5, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Just after 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to milepost 36 on I-5 South. [Article continues below image]. The driver was not...
KELSO, WA
KATU.com

Police: Man shot multiple times while driving a car in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police tell KATU News that a man was shot multiple times tonight while driving a car near Northeast Sandy and 122nd. Police say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy