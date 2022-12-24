ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Witcher wills Wolves to tourney win

STRAWBERRY PLAINS — Wade Witcher found the thermostat and turned up the heat for the West Ridge boys basketball team. Witcher produced 16 of his 25 points after halftime to help the Wolves pull away for a 70-56 win over Austin-East on Tuesday in the Carter Christmas Tournament.
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, TN

